Courtesy: Kenny Holston/Pool/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address for 2026 came and went; and as Leo Hohmann put it, “Trump the master salesman will soon have nothing left to sell.”

It’s true: Trump has backtracked on almost every single promise and statement he made on the campaign trail; the promises were made, but the promises were not kept.

This year’s address, like all other years, whether it be a Republican or Democrat, is tribal tripe. The President makes “good words and fair speeches deceive the hearts of the simple” (Romans 16:18), his party applauds everything, and the other party sits there like stubborn children, and some will heckle like petulant teenagers. It’s a clown show, and I can never fathom why people tune into that political football. To get their daily fix of drama, I guess.

TV ratings for Trump's address were down this year. Granted, these numbers do not factor in online and internet streaming, and clips of the event that went viral, but it is still a decent barometer. They were down 12% from last year, which were even less than Biden’s final State of the Union, and significantly down from Obama’s first address (which, again, in fairness, probably has a bit to do with the internet and social media); but it nonetheless shows that Americans are getting tired of the noise and they are fatigued with Donnie’s drivel — which is consistent with some of the latest surveys that reveal Americans have a very bleak outlook for America, and more people are becoming politically independent than ever people; because people realize that it is a uniparty, and nothing much changes between the two parties outside of how the propaganda is sold to the masses.

SEE:

At this point, I think the damage is done and a lot of people who voted for Trump (some for a third time) are absolutely sick of him. Oh sure, there are plenty of willfully ignorant liars that will go along with this guy no matter the circumstance.

He might have swayed some useful idiots back in when he asked the audience to stand up if they believed Americans should be protected and prioritized over illegal aliens, and the Democrats all just sat there; which goes to remind everyone how depraved the Dems are; but Trump, of course, is covering up for the fact that his administration has hardly done anything to solve the problem either (another campaign lie), and has actually worked to protect these pathways and increase admittance into the country.

None of that will matter though as Americans start coming back wrapped in flags from this new war with Iran.

We also got to see some of our politicians’ devil possession manifest on camera, in this case, Sherri Briggs (R-SC) and her devil eyes appearing when she shook hands with Trump.

Ultimately, I reckon not much has really changed from this latest State of the Union. The majority of people at this point have already settled where they want to be; and I figure even fewer people will turn out to vote in the midterms and just sit home realizing how futile it is, especially considering midterms traditionally have lower turn outs.

In January, Trump acknowledged that if the GOP loses the midterms then he will get impeached.

Traditionally, the incumbent party loses the midterms save for a few exceptions since World War II, and already the GOP has lost big in several special early elections this year in deep-red areas such as Texas and Louisiana, and in swing states like Pennsylvania, signaling a potential bloodbath coming in November.

So, unless Trump enacts martial law and suspends elections — and I would not be the least bit surprised if he does (as we are overdue for a black swan event) — then he in all likelihood is gone.

If that happens, then in comes Palantir pooch JD Vance.

During the State of the Union, Vance was barely mentioned except during one moment. Trump announced:

“This is the kind of corruption — [talking about insider trading] — that shreds the fabric of a nation, and we are working on it like you wouldn’t believe. “So tonight, although started four months ago, I am officially announcing the war on fraud to be led by our great Vice President JD Vance. He’ll get it done. “And we’re able to find enough of that fraud, we will actually have a balanced budget overnight. It’ll go very quickly. That’s the kind of money you’re talking about. We’ll balance our budget. “The Somali pirates who ransacked Minnesota remind us that there are large parts of the world where bribery, corruption, and lawlessness are the norm, not the exception. Importing these cultures through unrestricted immigration and open borders brings us problems right here to the USA. “And it is the American people who pay the price in higher medical bills, car insurance rates, rent, taxes, and perhaps most importantly, crime. We will take care of this problem. We’re going to take care of this problem. We are not playing games.”

Vance told Fox News, “There’s a whole host of tools that we have that have never been used.”

Now, this could just be another throwaway promise; this is similar rhetoric we heard Trump and Musk when describing DOGE. Or, it could be another nod to the Palantir-Oracle surveillance state that they are building.

We do know that Turning Point USA is resolute in getting JD Vance elected in 2028, and after Kirk was killed, Erika (who once again fake cried for the camera at Trump’s address), the rest of the team, Tucker Carlson, and many others are striving to get Vance in.

Was that the play all along? Remove warmongering Zionist-Talmudist Drowsy Don and replace him with a younger Vance, who is also a “wall kisser” and a blatant example of a Manchurian Candidate created and propped-up by Peter Thiel. Pope Francis kicked the bucket after he met with Vance, after all…

Either way, none of it is good. America is going down and nothing will stop the sinking ship.

Proverbs 29:2 When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn.

