Yesterday, reports came out that the Trump administration approved a new deal with Saudi Arabia to help them enrich uranium for a nuclear program.

Per the Wall Street Journal:

The U.S. and Saudi Arabia have reached a landmark agreement to provide the kingdom with a civilian nuclear program and potentially open the door to uranium enrichment on its territory, the Trump administration announced Wednesday.

The 30-year, multibillion-dollar deal gives American companies a central role in developing Saudi Arabia’s nuclear infrastructure while shutting out foreign competitors.

Yesterday Secretary of State Marco Rubio was asked about this during a Q&A, and he appeared a little frustrated and unaware of the details of this agreement.

“Yeah, I’m – I’ll let the White House officials sort of put out an official statement about anything with regards to that. But I saw the same reporting this morning. But let me let that go through the – I don’t – I’d prefer it be put out; when there is something to say, that we will say it through official channels.”

However, Energy Secretary Chris Wright made a formal announcement on Fox News, saying that he was “thrilled” to have reached an agreement, and said “America is launching a nuclear renaissance.”

More details were expected to be announced yesterday but not much was disclosed, and instead it was supposed to be moved to today.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz was put on blast during a congressional hearing by Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) as to why the U.S. is at Iran over nuclear, supposedly, but the Saudis are allowed to have nuclear.

But at the eleventh hour, President Trump posted on Truth Social a new condition to the deal not previously mentioned: the Saudis must join the Abraham Accords.

The Abraham Accords were signed by President Trump in September 2020 during his first administration — an agreement that normalizes peaceful relations between the U.S., Israel, and a collection of Sunni Muslim nations including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan, with other countries reportedly seeking to join the agreement since last year. In December 2025, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that they recognized Somaliland as another member of the agreement.

Per the State Department:

We encourage efforts to promote interfaith and intercultural dialogue to advance a culture of peace among the three Abrahamic religions and all humanity.

We pursue a vision of peace, security, and prosperity in the Middle East and around the world.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked about this potential deal today, and she indicated that the deal is off if the Saudis do not agree to join the Abraham Accords. The Saudis have previously said they will not join unless a Palestinian state is recognized and maintained, but Leavitt when asked about this did not provide more details.

When asked why the Saudis can have nuclear but not Iran, Leavitt gave the standard political statement that did not answer the question, other than that this potential deal is “America First” in nature.

One journalist for Arabian news outlet Amwaj.media said, “Either Saudi Arabia quietly agreed to normalization as a condition for buying nuclear technology, or Trump is once again responding to Israeli pressure after a deal is struck by attempting to change the terms.”

Saudi officials are also pushing back on the new terms, saying the deal was already agreed upon before Trump added in the Abraham Accords bit. A reporter affiliated with Politico said, quoting a Saudi source, “It was signed. So nothing to renegotiate. Tweets don’t overturn signed agreements.”

On top of this, Trump also indicated that he might be preparing to go back to war with the Houthis in Yemen, an Iranian-backed group that the Saudis have been waging war against with the aid of American funding and weapons since President Obama. Trump says he is holding the latest attacks by the Houthis against Iran.

Trump did not highlight how the Houthis have essentially locked down the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and Red Sea transit crossing, which is responsible for roughly 7-10% of the world’s global oil transit. This latest closure has led oil prices to rise to over $100 again.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Art of the fart!

So, wait, those evil, filthy Muslims in Iran are absolutely not allowed any nuclear whatsoever; but the Sharia Muslims in Saudi Arabia, the people supposedly responsible for 9/11 (as the official story goes), are allowed nuclear — or at least as long as they join the Abraham Accords?

This is the clown show administration.

Clearly Trump was told by his handlers to change the deal, so we’ll see what happens. It could just be another waste of everyone’s time, or this could become a major development; one that leads to the Middle East on fire even more, drawing Iran deeper into the war as with the Saudis, and the energy crisis will worsen because of it.

Mark 13:7 And when ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars, be ye not troubled: for such things must needs be; but the end shall not be yet. [8] For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be earthquakes in divers places, and there shall be famines and troubles: these are the beginnings of sorrows.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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