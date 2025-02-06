President Donald Trump turned heads and enraged many worldwide after he announced, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who came to visit the White House, that the U.S. intends to help Israel officially takeover the Gaza Strip and that we will “own it,” including relocating some 2 million Palestinians somewhere else.

During their joint press conference, Netanyahu emphasized that Trump is “the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House.” After listing some of his accomplishments during his first term in support of Israel and just within the first two weeks of his second tenure, the Israeli PM added, “Can we imagine where we’ll be in four years? I can, I know you can, Mr. President.”

Netanyahu emphasized how the two of them share a common enemy in Iran, claiming that nation has been weakened and that both Israel and the U.S. will seek to weaken Iran further. “Israel has never been stronger and the Iran-terror axis has never been weaker,” the PM said. “But as we discussed, Mr. President, to secure our future and bring peace to our region, we have to finish the job.”

The Israeli PM concluded his speech stating:

“We also see eye to eye on Iran. The same Iran that tried to kill us both. They tried to kill you and they tried through their proxies to kill me. We’re both committed to rolling back Iran’s aggression in the region and ensuring that Iran never develops a nuclear weapon. “Mr. President, ladies and gentlemen, Israel will end the war by winning the war. Israel’s victory will be America’s victory. We’ll not only win the war, working together, we’ll win the peace. With your leadership and our partnership, I believe that we will forge a brilliant future for our region and bring our great alliance to even greater heights. Thank you.”

Before Netanyahu’s remarks, Trump indicated that his administration would look to relocate nearly 2 million Palestinians from Gaza.

“I also strongly believe that the Gaza Strip, which has been a symbol of death and destruction for so many decades and so bad for the people anywhere near it, and especially those who live there and frankly who's been really very unlucky. It's been very unlucky. It's been an unlucky place for a long time. “Being in its presence just has not been good and it should not go through a process of rebuilding and occupation by the same people that have really stood there and fought for it and lived there and died there and lived a miserable existence there. Instead, we should go to other countries of interest with humanitarian hearts, and there are many of them that want to do this and build various domains that will ultimately be occupied by the 1.8 million Palestinians living in Gaza, ending the death and destruction and frankly bad luck. “This can be paid for by neighboring countries of great wealth. It could be one, two, three, four, five, seven, eight, twelve. It could be numerous sites, or it could be one large site. But the people will be able to live in comfort and peace and we'll get -- we'll make sure something really spectacular is done. “They're going to have peace; they're not going to be shot at and killed and destroyed like this civilization of wonderful people has had to endure. The only reason the Palestinians want to go back to Gaza is they have no alternative. It's right now a demolition site. This is just a demolition site. Virtually every building is down. “They're living under fallen concrete that's very dangerous and very precarious. They instead can occupy all of a beautiful area with homes and safety and they can live out their lives in peace and harmony instead of having to go back and do it again. The US will take over the Gaza Strip and we will do a job with it too. “We'll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site, level the site and get rid of the destroyed buildings, level it out. Create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area. Do a real job, do something different. “Just can't go back. If you go back, it's going to end up the same way it has for 100 years. I'm hopeful that this ceasefire could be the beginning of a larger and more enduring peace that will end the bloodshed and killing once and for all.”

During the Q&A portion, Trump admitted that the U.S. will help to seize control of Gaza.

“As far as Gaza is concerned, we will do what is necessary. If it's necessary, we'll do that. We're going to take over that place and we're going to develop it, create thousands and thousands of jobs. And it will be something that the entire Middle East can be very proud of.”

Trump and Netanyahu were later pressed for clarification on seizing control of Gaza. A reporter asked, “You are talking tonight about the United States taking over a sovereign territory. What authority would allow you to do that? Are you talking about a permanent occupation there, redevelopment?,” she queried. “And Mr. Prime Minister, do you see this idea as a way to expand the boundaries of Israel and to have a longer peace, even though the Israeli people know how important that land is to you and your citizens just as the space is inherited by the Palestinians as well?”

Trump replied:

“I do see a long-term ownership position and I see it bringing great stability to that part of the Middle East, and maybe the entire Middle East. And everybody I've spoken to -- this was not a decision made lightly. Everybody I've spoken to loves the idea of the United States owning that piece of land, developing and creating thousands of jobs with something that will be magnificent in a really magnificent area that nobody would know. […] I think it's something that could change history and it's worthwhile really pursuing this avenue.”

Questioned further about the potential for mass-deportation of Palestinians and whether his statements demonstrate that he is not for a two-state solution, Trump said: “We want to give people a chance at life. They have never had a chance at life because the Gaza Strip has been a hellhole for people living there. It's been horrible. Hamas has made it so bad, so bad, so dangerous, so unfair to people. […] We think we're going to bring perhaps great peace to long beyond this area. And I have to stress, this is not for Israel, this is for everybody in the Middle East -- Arabs, Muslims -- this is for everybody.”

When pressed once again on what will become of Gaza under U.S. occupation and if Palestinians will eventually be allowed to return, Trump stated:

“I envision a world -- people living there, the world's people. I think you'll make that into an international, unbelievable place. I think the potential in the Gaza Strip is unbelievable. And I think the entire world, representatives from all over the world will be there and they'll -- And they'll live there. Palestinians also. Palestinians will live there, many people will live there. But they've tried the other and they've tried it for decades and decades and decades. It's not going to work it work. It didn't work. It will never work. And you have to learn from history. History has -- you know, you just can't let it keep repeating itself. “We have an opportunity to do something that could be phenomenal. And I don't want to be cute. I don't want to be a wise guy. But the Riviera of the Middle East, this could be something that could be so -- This could be so magnificent. But more importantly than that is the people that have been absolutely destroyed that live there now can live in peace in a much better situation because they are living in hell. And those people will now be able to live in peace. We'll make sure that it's done world class. “It will be wonderful for the people. Palestinians, Palestinians mostly we're talking about. And I have a feeling that despite them saying no, I have a feeling that the king in Jordan and that the general president -- but that the general in Egypt will open their hearts and will give us the kind of land that we need to get this done, and people can live in harmony and in peace.”

Trump’s remarks are not something relatively new as his son-in-law Jared Kushner, who is married to his daughter Ivanka, stated last year that the land in Gaza was very valuable to them; and with Trump’s recent comments, they perhaps define what Kushner was actually referring to. During a speaking event at Harvard University in March of last year, Kushner suggested moving the Palestinians to Egypt.

“Gaza’s waterfront property could be very valuable … if people would focus on building up livelihoods. “It’s a little bit of an unfortunate situation there, but from Israel’s perspective I would do my best to move the people out and then clean it up.”

The Times of Israel reported that Kushner is actually behind the plans to transform Gaza. The TOI wrote: ‘Kushner was involved in crafting Trump’s prepared remarks that he made alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, Puck news reports, citing an anonymous source familiar with the matter. Netanyahu had not requested that Trump pursue such a plan ahead of time, Puck adds.’

Trump also ignited controversy when he separately claimed before the presser event that Palestinians would "love to leave" Gaza.

Trump’s remarks ignited a firestorm both in the United States and around the world; even Israeli mainstream press was shocked at the comments. The Times of Israel ran another headline titled, “Trump’s ‘Extreme Makeover: Gaza Edition’ has many flaws. One of the worst is its absent morality.” Alon Pinkas of the Jewish paper Haaretz said the plan is “not logical or viable,” and is “impractical, incomprehensible, [and] illegal.”

Both Egypt and Jordan were quick to reject Trump’s plan, The Trends Journal reported. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi said last week, “The solution to this issue is the two-state solution. It is the establishment of a Palestinian state. The solution is not to remove the Palestinian people from their place. No.”

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei, also warned last week that the “idea of cleaning out Gaza as part of the plan for the colonial annihilation of Palestinian people has long been underway using American lethal weapons and ammunition, as well as its political, intelligence, and financial support,” according to Iranian Students’ News Agency. “This is their homeland and they’ve paid an extremely high price to remain there and continue their heroic struggle for self-determination and freedom,” he said.

Though Netanyahu at first appeared to be a little caught off guard by Trump’s plan, as if it was the first time he had heard it articulated in that manner, the Israeli PM has since embraced the idea. In an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Netanyahu called the concept “remarkable.”

“This is the first good idea that I’ve heard. It’s a remarkable idea. And I think it should be examined, pursued, and done because I think it will create a different future for everyone. “I don’t think he talked about sending US troops to complete the job of destroying Hamas. I also don’t think he said he’s going to fund it. He said that neighboring states, wealthy states, would do it. “But the actual idea of allowing Gazans who want to leave to leave,” Netanyahu continues. I mean, what’s wrong with that? They can leave, they can then come back, they can relocate and come back.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

And there you have it for all to see: Bibi and his little pet Golden Doodle.

Philippians 3:2 Beware of dogs, beware of evil workers, beware of the concision.

I’ve been reading the comment sections of various conservative-leaning and alternative publications, ZeroHedge among them, and there are highly up-voted comments from people complaining that they did not vote for this, and Trump’s announcement betrays everything he campaigned on.

To that, I would say that those people were not listening and/or were willfully ignorant; as Trump has been so obviously in Israel’s back pocket for a very long time, as he would talk about protecting “our beautiful Israel” on the campaign trail, and all the obeisance he makes when he visits Israel and the Zionists around him. And while I did not specifically address Israel, I pointed out this duplicity by Trump and other lying politicians in my study, “‘None Saith, Restore’ – Politicians Deceive With Coded Language, And No One Really Wants Change.” I questioned what “America First” truly meant, and how ‘America’ is being defined. HINT: He is not referring to the people (if he was, his slogan would reflect that); he is referring to the institution, the military industrial complex.

Contrary to what Bibi said, the U.S. (you and I) will absolutely be paying for this, just like we will be paying for Ukraine so we can steal their rare earth minerals.

Furthermore, Trump - among the lies told during his speech - said “Hamas was not being funded.” Well, that is a brazen lie, as it has been well documented that the U.S. and Israel CREATED and FUNDED Hamas for years; Netanyahu has publicly admitted this more than once, which The WinePress thoroughly documented.

“Anyone who wants to thwart the establishment of a Palestinian state has to support bolstering Hamas and transferring money to Hamas. This is part of our strategy – to isolate the Palestinians in Gaza from the Palestinians in the West Bank,” the PM told a meeting of his Likud party’s Knesset members in March 2019.

There is so much more I could say on this topic, but I do not want to go on too big of a rant for now (I’ll save that for future studies). However, what you are witnessing perfectly aligns with the prophecies concerning end-times Israel laid-out in the King James Bible. The Book of James specifically has these undertones, as it is directly addressed “to the twelve tribes which are scattered abroad, greeting” (James 1:1). Pay attention to this passage:

James 5:1 Go to now, ye rich men, weep and howl for your miseries that shall come upon you. [2] Your riches are corrupted, and your garments are motheaten. [3] Your gold and silver is cankered; and the rust of them shall be a witness against you, and shall eat your flesh as it were fire. Ye have heaped treasure together for the last days. [4] Behold, the hire of the labourers who have reaped down your fields, which is of you kept back by fraud, crieth: and the cries of them which have reaped are entered into the ears of the Lord of sabaoth. [5] Ye have lived in pleasure on the earth, and been wanton; ye have nourished your hearts, as in a day of slaughter. [6] Ye have condemned and killed the just; and he doth not resist you.

We can already start to see this being fulfilled with the atrocity that has happened in Gaza; geocoding them under the pretext of eradicating Hamas to steal their land, and then put beach resorts on their graves and turn the place into a giant smart city. Remember: End-times Israel is not a godly, Christ-believing nation; it is the dead opposite: an abominable, unbelieving and Christ-rejecting nation that God will severely judge in the years to come, according to the scriptures. Romans 11, among many others, plainly spells this out.

But this further confirms what I wrote in 2023 that Netanyahu’s evil is helping to fulfill Bible prophecy:

In the end, Trump is just a Zionist pawn. He’s not playing 4-D Chess, or whatever; he’s Israel’s and the Vatican’s lapdog that is being a good little pooch rolling over for treats.

