On Friday, the Trump administration approved five new crypto banks that will be able to legally manage cryptocurrencies and digital assets, specifically tokenized digital dollars in the form of stablecoins.

President Trump signed the GENIUS Act in July, providing federal legislation for stablecoins (programmable “money-like” tokens, privatized CBDCs). AI and Crypto David Sachs, a member of the PayPal mafia, acknowledged that the bill creates “digital dollars.”

“This genius act will unlock American dominance in the crypto industry by creating clear rules of the road. It will update arcade payment rails with a revolutionary new payment system, and it will extend US dollar anonymous, like you said, globally by creating a digital dollar that people all over the world can use. “And for every digital dollar in a crypto wallet, there’ll be a traditional dollar in a US bank account, which will create trillions of dollars demand for US Treasuries. So that is the power of this bill, as you asked all the comments, this is a huge promise made and promise kept by President Trump.”

Per a summary of the bill, the Genius Act allows third-party entities and corporations to become a ‘bank.’

Under the bill, only permitted issuers may issue a payment stablecoin for use by U.S. persons, subject to certain exceptions and safe harbors. Permitted issuers must be a subsidiary of an insured depository institution, a federal-qualified nonbank payment stablecoin issuer, or a state-qualified payment stablecoin issuer. Permitted issuers must be regulated by the appropriate federal or state regulator. Permitted issuers may choose federal or state regulation; however, state regulation is limited to those with a stablecoin issuance of $10 billion or less. Permitted issuers must maintain reserves backing the stablecoin on a one-to-one basis using U.S. currency or other similarly liquid assets, as specified. Permitted issuers must also publicly disclose their redemption policy and publish monthly the details of their reserves.

The stipulations laid-out in the Genius Act will take effect starting on January 14th, 2026 - roughly 30 days from today.

This week, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) announced it has approved five different groups to become legal crypto banks.

From the press release:

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today announced its conditional approval of five national trust bank charter applications. Subject to meeting the OCC’s conditions, these institutions will join approximately 60 other national trust banks currently supervised by the OCC. In granting these conditional approvals, the OCC applied the same rigorous review and standards it applies to all charter applications. The OCC carefully reviewed each application, based on its individual merits, consistent with applicable statutory and regulatory factors. “New entrants into the federal banking sector are good for consumers, the banking industry and the economy,” said Comptroller of the Currency Jonathan V. Gould. “They provide access to new products, services and sources of credit to consumers, and ensure a dynamic, competitive and diverse banking system. The OCC will continue to provide a path for both traditional and innovative approaches to financial services to ensure the federal banking system keeps pace with the evolution of finance and supports a modern economy.” The OCC conditionally approved applications for de novo national trust bank charters for First National Digital Currency Bank and Ripple National Trust Bank. The OCC also conditionally approved applications to convert from a state trust company to a national trust bank for BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association, Fidelity Digital Assets, National Association and Paxos Trust Company, National Association.

Additionally, according to the Wall Street Journal, “The applicants have 18 months to raise the capital and build the infrastructure needed to launch a bank, the OCC said. They also will be subject to a final exam from the agency before opening their doors.”

The WSJ also noted:

A crowd of nonbanks has been knocking at the door of the banking system thanks to President Trump’s friendly stance toward the crypto industry and focus on deregulation. Crypto companies and fintechs have applied for special bank charters, while retailers like Amazon and Walmart have eyed expansions of banklike services since Trump’s return to office.

Circle, one of the world’s largest fintech firms that manages one of the largest digital dollar currency payment systems in the world called USDC, recently partnered with Visa, Mastercard, BlackRock and Coinbase to launch a testnet called Arc. Circle describes this as the “new Economic Operating System (“OS”) for the internet,” a modern ecosystem for tokenized assets.

From the press release (excerpts):

Arc represents a major step forward in building open, programmable financial infrastructure for the global economy. Featuring predictable dollar-based fees, sub-second transaction finality, opt-in configurable privacy, and direct integration with Circle’s full-stack platform, Arc enables a wide range of use cases across lending, capital markets, foreign exchange (FX), and global payments. “With Arc’s public testnet, we’re seeing remarkable early momentum as leading companies, protocols, and projects begin to build and test. Combined, these companies reach billions of users, move, exchange, and custody hundreds of trillions in assets and payments, and support local economies across Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. This geographic diversity highlights a defining strength of Arc: its purpose-built to connect every local market to the global economy,” said Jeremy Allaire, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Circle. “Arc presents the opportunity for every type of company to build on enterprise-grade network infrastructure—advancing a shared vision that a more open, inclusive, and efficient global economic system can be built natively on the internet.” At the very foundation of our economic system are markets for capital—including equity, fixed income and derivatives, and the crucial clearing and custody infrastructure that power them. Upgrading the financial system onto a new economic operating system paves the way for significant improvements in efficiency, innovation, and reach. One of the killer applications on Arc is payments, which builds on the value of a general-purpose Economic OS and enables frictionless payment utility for people, businesses, and institutions around the world. That same architecture extends to agentic AI systems, enabling a future where autonomous agents are programmatically sending, exchanging, and settling value globally in real time. A broad array of technology and payment-focused firms spanning global technology leaders, fintechs, cross-border payments providers, retail payment networks, B2B payments, remittances, and e-commerce platforms are engaging with Arc Arc provides core infrastructure for issuers of fiat stablecoins, tokenized equities, credit funds, and money market funds. Central to this is Arc’s roadmap for stablecoins as tokens for gas fees, as well as native infrastructure that will be deployed on Arc for core stablecoin swaps and FX liquidity.

Read the press release to see the full list of those partnering with Circle. Some names include BlackRock, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, VISA, Mastercard, Amazon and many more.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

“Modern economy” = tokenization = you will own nothing and be happy.

Programmable, permissioned tokens entering the mainstream are not that far away: one month from today and the Genius Act officially goes live. The future is here, the future is now; and it’s a future we don’t want and need to rebel against.

They’ll tell you it’s faster, efficient, safer, protected, unlocks ownership, etc. They’re all lies and a snare.

1 John 2:26 These things have I written unto you concerning them that seduce you.

As I have been documenting all throughout this year, tokenization is being ushered in quite rapidly in broad daylight, and hardly anyone has even heard of it or cares to learn about it. They are compassed about with a thousand of distractions and envies and vanities.

Learn more about it here:

🚨Financial Freedom Is Over: CBDCs Now Legal In US. Trump Signs Bill That Establishes Stablecoins As Digital, Programmable Money

🚨Tokenization: Trump Administration Moves To Create Digital ID To Facilitate Digital Dollar And Tokenized Assets In Loss Of Financial Freedom

Tokenization: United Nations Publishes New Framework For Digital IDs While The World Moves In Lockstep As A Means To Enforce Social Credit Scores

Tokenization: BlackRock’s Larry Fink Says ‘We’re At The Beginning Of The Tokenization Of All Assets,’ Promotes Necessity Of Digital ID To Form A Social Credit Score

Tokenization: The “Trivergence” Of Blockchain, AI And The Internet Of Things Will Tokenize Everything And Everyone In A Dystopian World

Tokenized Propaganda: As Tokenization Steadily Becomes More Mainstream, Get Ready For The Reports To Trick The Masses Into Accepting It

