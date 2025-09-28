Domestic military presence continues to grow under the Trump administration. Today the President has ordered the military to Portland, Oregon, to combat rising crime and violence in the wake of attacks against Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and facilities.

Trump wrote on Truth Social:

“At the request of Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists. I am also authorizing Full Force, if necessary. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Attorney General Pam Bondi also confirmed more ICE agents around the country. “I am deploying federal agents to ICE facilities around the country. If you so much as touch one of our federal officers, you will go to prison,” she said.

On Friday, Bondi took to X to also write:

“I have witnessed the continued onslaught of violence perpetrated against ICE officers across our country. The Department of Justice will not stand idly by in the face of such lawlessness. “At my direction, I am deploying DOJ agents to ICE facilities—and wherever ICE comes under siege—to safeguard federal agents, protect federal property, and immediately arrest all individuals engaged in any federal crime. Pursuant to President Trump’s recent executive action, I am also instructing the Joint Terrorism Task Forces across the country to disrupt and investigate all entities and individuals engaged in acts of domestic terrorism, including the repeated acts of violence and obstruction against federal agents. “The Department of Justice will seek the most serious available charges against all participants in these criminal mobs, including conspiracy offenses, assault offenses, civil disorder offenses, and terrorism offenses. While these never-ending attacks are designed to break our will, they only strengthen our resolve to complete the work begun. “To that end, I have directed the FBI, DEA, ATF, and USMS to accelerate our efforts alongside the Department of Homeland Security to locate, apprehend, detain, prosecute, and remove all illegal aliens present in our country. The rule of law will prevail.”

These moves come after Trump recently designated Antifa as a terrorist organization; and following a reported deadly sniper shooting at an ICE facility in Dallas, Texas.

And, of course, the White House is using the Charlie Kirk assassination as justification to go after leftist groups and proxies.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Something I failed to mention in my report about Hegseth convening an emergency meeting of all the United States’ generals and admirals, is besides all the foreign wars this administration is trying to launch, more and more of the leadership is discussing mothballing forces overseas and bringing them home to implement a police state and martial law at home.

Portland is the latest in what will flourish into more cities to come under this administration.

By design, the administration is treating the symptoms but not the cause. Why aren’t the ringleaders being arrested and tried? Therein lies the truth. We understand and can see the proverbial writing on the wall, the puppet masters want us dead and will continue to push into all-out violence and anarchy to justify a police state.

Proverbs 11:10 When it goeth well with the righteous, the city rejoiceth: and when the wicked perish, there is shouting. [11] By the blessing of the upright the city is exalted: but it is overthrown by the mouth of the wicked.

