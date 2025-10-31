Eric Thayer/AP

Last week, a memo was leaked that indicated that President Donald Trump was authorizing the creation of a new division of the National Guard trained in crowd control and subduing civil unrest. The goal was to have these new teams ready by April 2026.

When asked about the rumors, War Secretary Pete Hegseth did not deny or affirm the memo.

However, today it was confirmed that this memo was not a rumor or ‘fake news,’ as the Trump administration is creating what the Pentagon refers to as a “Quick Reaction Force” of 500 troops per state, and are to be ready by January, much sooner than the first leaked memo indicated.

The memo was obtained and verified by Task & Purpose. The military outlet reports (excerpts):

All 50 states, Puerto Rico and Guam will have their own quick reaction force, or QRF. The National Guard Bureau memos show that most states will have 500 troops assigned to these units, except for those with smaller populations like Delaware, which will have 250 troops in its QRF, Alaska with 350, and Guam with 100 troops. The Washington, D.C. National Guard is directed to maintain a “specialized” military police battalion with 50 National Guard soldiers on active duty orders.

A National Guard spokesperson told Task & Purpose that the bureau is coordinating with the secretary of defense, all U.S. states, territories, and the District of Columbia, “in planning that will implement the direction” President Donald Trump laid out in an Aug. 25 Executive Order.

According to the spokesperson, who spoke with Task & Purpose under the condition their name not be used, that executive order directed the secretary of defense to ensure that each state “designate an appropriate number” of trained National Guard troops “to be reasonably available for rapid mobilization” to assist federal, state, and local law enforcement in “quelling civil disturbances and ensuring the public safety and order whenever the circumstances necessitate, as appropriate under law.”

“We’ve never had a National Guard quick reaction force before, so this is a completely new unit,” a National Guardsman familiar with the plans told Task & Purpose. “This is different because we’re essentially establishing a unit for space to respond to civilian activities,” they said. “We are ready to go when we’re called upon. We’re not asked to stand up an entire unit ready to quell dissent at any moment.”

The states are directed to use the “Interservice Nonlethal Individual Weapons Instructor Course.” They will also provide “Level I” and “Level II” civil disturbance training, which includes courses on de-escalation of force techniques, crowd control, handheld radio communications, proper use of body shields, batons and tasers, pepper spray, and public safety, according to the memos.

The guardsman, who previously mobilized for a mission to assist law enforcement, said the gear and training that the QRF forces are getting is “taking it up a level.”

“It gets into like what you would need for hasty checkpoints and for detainee operations and the training that they’re going to have is much more extensive than what we’re generally doing when we’re training to assist civilian authorities,” they said.

The goal is to launch the QRF by January and five-day courses will be available through the months October to December. The QRF will mostly comprise volunteer National Guard Troops, but if these groups insufficient numbers some troops maybe “voluntold” to join.

The day before this memo was confirmed to the public, President Trump, however, indicated that he is more than willing to send more than just the National Guard to cities.

Speaking to American troops at Yokosuka Naval Base in Japan on Tuesday, Trump told the soldiers,

“We have cities that are troubled, we can’t have cities that are troubled. And we’re sending in our National Guard, and if we need more than the National Guard, we’ll send more than the National Guard, because we’re going to have safe cities. “We’re not going to have people killed in our cities. And whether people like that or not, that’s what we’re doing.”

The following day on Air Force, Trump was asked to clarify his remarks. The President doubled-down on his plans to send more than just the National Guard to cities in the U.S. Trump replied,

“But if I want to enact a certain act, I’m allowed to do it. I’d be allowed to do whatever I want. The courts wouldn’t get involved. Nobody would get involved. And I could send the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines — I could send anybody I wanted.”

Trump made the controversial decision earlier this year to deploy Marines to Los Angeles amidst a rise in rapid violence and riotous demonstrations.

As we've covered a multitude of times this year, this administration is taking the next step in establishing and enforcing an authoritarian police state, normalizing boots on the ground and the military all across the country, biometric entry/exit systems, digital IDs and pre-crime surveillance, among other things.

Again, as I have tried to articulate, I agree that we need the rule of law and we cannot have rampant crime, violence, murders, thefts, rapes, etc. , but we understand where this is going.

Last month’s highly-touted Generals meeting with Hegseth and Trump made it very clear that the country is going to go on a massive warpath, not just foreign but now more so domestic.

It was Trump who said he wanted to use American cities as “training grounds” for the military, and ominously referred to containing and defeating “the enemy within.”

“San Francisco, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, they’re very unsafe places and we’re gonna straighten them out one by one,” he said. “This is going to be a major part for some of the people in this room. That’s a war too. It’s a war from within.”

We all feel it, we all know it, that a lot of riots and mobs are going to continue to crop up in the weeks and months to come. With SNAP benefits coming to an end on Saturday, with economic conditions rapidly and uncontrollably deteriorating, with society breaking down and more wickedness flooding the streets - we understand that the anchor is going to drop at some point and it is going get hairy very fast.

Isaiah 24:12 In the city is left desolation, and the gate is smitten with destruction.

