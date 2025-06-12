Today President Donald Trump appears to have seemingly backtracked on yet another campaign promise that he would ensure mass-deportation of migrants and illegals in the United States. He now says his administration’s policies are hurting farmers and those in the leisure and hospitality sector.

On the campaign trail, Trump said, “On day one, I will launch the largest deportation program of criminals in the history of America.” He also promised to end birthright citizenship.

This of course led to concern as to how this would be conducted seeing as there are few if not any truly accurate figures demonstrating the sheer number of illegals inside the United States, and how ICE, local and national officials would handle this, and what it would do to the job market seeing as so many illegals and those on green cards and visas are employed in this country.

So now, in the wake of some of these deportations and stalling of admittance into the country, and the violent riots and anarchy that is unfolding in Los Angeles and spreading to major cities, Trump is now appearing to back track on some of his deportation rhetoric.

In a post on Truth Social this morning, the President wrote:

“Our great Farmers and people in the Hotel and Leisure business have been stating that our very aggressive policy on immigration is taking very good, long time workers away from them, with those jobs being almost impossible to replace. In many cases the Criminals allowed into our Country by the VERY Stupid Biden Open Borders Policy are applying for those jobs. “This is not good. We must protect our Farmers, but get the CRIMINALS OUT OF THE USA. Changes are coming!”

Trump further clarified his comments during a bill signing ceremony and Q&A. Near the end of the Q&A, Peter Doocey from Fox News asked the President, “What made you change your mind about targeting in California farmers and people in the hotel and leisure business?”

Trump replied:

“Well we're not targeting, in fact, if you look today, I put out a statement today about farmers. Our farmers are being hurt badly by, you know, they have very good workers, they've worked for them for 20 years. They're not citizens but they've turned out to be, you know, great, and we're gonna have to do something about that. “We can't take farmers and take all their people and send them back because they don't have maybe what they're supposed to have, maybe not, and you know what's going to happen, and what is happening, they get rid of some of the people cuz, you know, you go into a farm and you look and people - they've been there for 20, 25 years, and they've worked great, and the owner of the farm loves them and everything else, and then you're supposed to throw them out? And you know what happens? They end up hiring the people, the criminals, that have come in, the murderers from prisons and everything else. “So we're going to have an order on that pretty soon. I think we can't do that to our farmers, and leisure too, hotels, we're gonna have to use a lot of common sense.”

Yet, ironically, Reuters reported in 2023: Trump struggled to ramp up deportations during his 2017-2021 presidency. When counting both immigration removals and faster “returns” to Mexico by U.S. border officials, Biden deported more immigrants in fiscal year 2023 than any Trump year, according to government data.

However, in fairness, the accuracy and honesty of government data is debatable. By the same token, however, Trump campaigned heavily last year on “drill, baby, drill,” even though oil and natural gas exports and profits tripled under Biden, per multiple sources.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Lamentations 5:2 Our inheritance is turned to strangers, our houses to aliens. [4] We have drunken our water for money; our wood is sold unto us. [8] Servants have ruled over us: there is none that doth deliver us out of their hand.

Surprise, surprise, the Orange Herring himself never ceases to let us down!

Trump has recently developed a new nickname, “TACO,” which means “Trump Always Chickens Out.” Pretty much; and we’re going to have plenty more “tacos” coming, and they are here to stay.

Followers of my work know that I have said - something that I am not happy about - that I warned that Trump was likely not going to follow through with his calls for deportation, and doing so would leave a glut in workers and cheap labor. Instead, now he is insinuating he might give them more subsidies and workarounds, which will lead to even more illegals saturating these fields and other jobs that take away paying jobs from homeborn, legal citizens. As we know, big corporations and these industries are not about to hire Americans and pay them a more fair wage; hence, why they outsourced our jobs overseas and then expect us to pay 3, 4, 5 exponents higher for those same cheap goods, and why these farms (many of which are owned and subsidized by foreign capital) hire cheap labor and illegals, and were brought in so corporate Americans did not have to bother with those ‘undesirable’ jobs. Trump’s and Musk’s reversal on H-1B visas in December revealed that there was no interest in stopping the flow and exploitation of migrants into this country.

Isaiah 1:7 Your country is desolate, your cities are burned with fire: your land, strangers devour it in your presence, and it is desolate, as overthrown by strangers.

Instead, what you get from The Don is martial law and boots on the streets to maintain “law and order” from those who “hate our country.” Changes, he says? Like what, digital IDs built off of Palantir’s and Oracle’s mass-AI repositories to surveil our goings?

Remember this:

“Promises made, promises kept” 🐑.

