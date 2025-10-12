Less than one year into a second Trump administration and already he and his team are rapidly suppressing First Amendment rights to free speech and a free press, and that’s straight from the mouth of the President himself.

In recent weeks, President Trump has declared the leftist group ANTIFA to be a terrorist organization, a designation that allows the administration to address the violent group militarily.

Per the executive order signed on September 22nd,

“I hereby designate Antifa as a “domestic terrorist organization.” All relevant executive departments and agencies shall utilize all applicable authorities to investigate, disrupt, and dismantle any and all illegal operations — especially those involving terrorist actions — conducted by Antifa or any person claiming to act on behalf of Antifa, or for which Antifa or any person claiming to act on behalf of Antifa provided material support, including necessary investigatory and prosecutorial actions against those who fund such operations.”

During a recent roundtable discussion further clarifying what the administration will be doing to combat Anitifa, Trump made a notable remark that he has taken away the free speech of these Americans.

“We've made it one-year penalty for inciting riots. We took the freedom of speech away because that's been through the courts, and the courts said, ‘You have freedom of speech.’ “But what has happened is when they burn a flag, it agitates and irritates crowds, I've never seen anything like it, on both sides, and you end up with riots. So we're going on that basis. “We're looking at it, not from the freedom of speech, which I always felt strongly about, but never passed the courts. “This is what they do, when you burn an American flag, you incite tremendous violence. We have many examples of it, many, many examples of it, and it's actually down on tape and you see things happen that just don't happen unless it's the flag that's burning.”

Trump’s blatant remarks would seem to run contrary to a separate executive order he signed on the first day he turned to office this year on January 20th, when he signed “Restoring Freedom of Speech and Ending Federal Censorship,” an order that claims the administration will uphold free speech for all.

The order reads:

“The First Amendment to the United States Constitution, an amendment essential to the success of our Republic, enshrines the right of the American people to speak freely in the public square without Government interference. “Over the last 4 years, the previous administration trampled free speech rights by censoring Americans’ speech on online platforms, often by exerting substantial coercive pressure on third parties, such as social media companies, to moderate, deplatform, or otherwise suppress speech that the Federal Government did not approve. “Under the guise of combatting “misinformation,” “disinformation,” and “malinformation,” the Federal Government infringed on the constitutionally protected speech rights of American citizens across the United States in a manner that advanced the Government’s preferred narrative about significant matters of public debate. Government censorship of speech is intolerable in a free society. “Sec. 2. Policy. It is the policy of the United States to: (a) secure the right of the American people to engage in constitutionally protected speech; (b) ensure that no Federal Government officer, employee, or agent engages in or facilitates any conduct that would unconstitutionally abridge the free speech of any American citizen; (c) ensure that no taxpayer resources are used to engage in or facilitate any conduct that would unconstitutionally abridge the free speech of any American citizen; and (d) identify and take appropriate action to correct past misconduct by the Federal Government related to censorship of protected speech.”

Trump’s latest remarks contradict what he previously signed on the first day he retook office. So then, which order is more authoritative and which one takes precedent?

Independent journalist Patrick Lancaster explained the implications of these conflicting orders and ramifications of Trump’s latest rhetoric. Lancaster wrote:

How can one reconcile the moment of boasting that speech was taken away with the narrative of restoring it? Several interpretations suggest themselves:

Rhetorical Posturing : Trump may use forceful language to project strength, even if the legal basis is weak or symbolic.

Selective Speech Suppression : He may be signaling that the suppression is meant only for speech he considers harmful, while he claims to defend broader expression.

Narrative Control: By switching between suppression and restoration, he seeks to control how the public perceives freedom and dissent—portraying opponents as threats to order while painting himself as a defender of rights.

In practice, this juxtaposition may blur the line between lawful regulation of violence and overreach into protected dissent.

The mixed messaging carries real consequences:

Chilling Effect : The threat or perception of punishment may deter individuals from engaging in protest or speech, especially in contentious political contexts.

Selective Enforcement : Certain viewpoints may be suppressed, while speech favorable to the administration is tolerated or encouraged—a classic case of viewpoint discrimination.

Erosion of Trust: When leaders oscillate between restricting and defending speech, it undermines confidence in the consistency and fairness of constitutional protection.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 11:9 An hypocrite with his mouth destroyeth his neighbour: but through knowledge shall the just be delivered.

What else is new with Drumpf? The man is a walking contradiction; he is a liar and a deceiver. This man and his administration are apex examples of arrogance and ignorance combined. All politicians lie, that’s nothing new, obviously, but Trump truly does take the prize for being the “biggliest” liar and con artist of them all. And, by biblical definition, he is a genuine fool

Ecclesiastes 10:12 The words of a wise man’s mouth are gracious; but the lips of a fool will swallow up himself. [13] The beginning of the words of his mouth is foolishness: and the end of his talk is mischievous madness. [14] A fool also is full of words: a man cannot tell what shall be; and what shall be after him, who can tell him? [15] The labour of the foolish wearieth every one of them, because he knoweth not how to go to the city. John 8:44 Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.

As fake as the last the clown show act was under Sloppy Joe, at least it gave us a laugh. Under Orange Grimace, this crap is just exhausting.

The fact is, you can burn a flag if you want to (or at least before the executive order Trump signed). That is legally protected by the Supreme Court (see Texas v. Johnson and United States v. Eichman.)

Everyone here reading this does not support Antifa, I think we can all agree there, and we agree that Antifa is a wicked organization. But once again, we see Trump riding that slippery slope with his push to militarize the country. Let’s not forget his cryptic remarks during the generals meeting last month where he described fighting “the enemy within” and using cities as military training grounds.

But that’s kind of the whole point, isn’t it? If Antifa really is as bad as Trump is portraying it to be, then why isn't the administration going after the leaders and the donors? Go after the leadership and the money trail and the movement collapses, simple as that. And why now is Antifa branded a terrorist organization and not the last time he was President?

Let’s keep it a buck: it’s divide and conquer; the people funding and organizing Antifa and Black Lives Matter, and other similar movements, are agents working in the government. The fact that they are never arrested tells you all you need to know.

Remember: these are the same sadistic people who are covering up for Jeffrey Epstein after repeatedly campaigning for all the files to come out, only to be told by Trump to take a hike and that you are not really MAGA if you want to see temporal justice served against Epstein and the co-conspirators.

Trump will point the finger every once in a while at Obama, Soros, Biden, Clinton, Schumer, etc., but that’s it - nothing changes, no one is arrested, ever. It’s a big, and you ain’t in it!

Jesse Ventura, former Governor of Minnesota, retired Navy SEAL, professional wrestler, and movie star, summed up political gaggles in America as such in an interview with Chuck Palahnuik:

“Politics in America is identical to pro wrestling. “In front of the crowd, in front of TV, they pretend they hate each other. They pretend like they are big adversaries and that’s the sell job they do to us, the citizens. Just like pro wrestling, my job was to go out and piss everybody off so bad they would pay their hard earned money to go out and see me get my butt kicked. “Well, the point is, we are all friends in the locker room. We all work together. It’s entertainment. We put on a show and this is no different. They are putting on a show, because behind the scenes, they are all friends. They go out to dinner together and cut their deals together. It’s a show. That’s what I believe. “I taught at Harvard in 2004. Do you know what one of my classes was? How Pro Wrestling Prepares You For Politics.”

It’s a deadly game at our expense. Create a problem, wait for the reaction, then come in with the solution - a solution that many of the red hats will cheer for, once again, as our freedoms are continually being stripped away in broad daylight. Trump can speak so loftily, just as the WEF, WHO, and UN crowd does, because they know hardly anyone will get outraged enough let alone even see their remarks. Trump openly says he takes away free speech, and hardly anyone bats an eye.

