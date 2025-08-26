President Donald Trump has long lauded his ‘achievements’ with launching Operation Warp Speed and bringing Covid-19 vaccines in a short amount of time, and today he did so once again during a cabinet meeting at the White House.

He said during the meeting:

“I had the greatest economy in the history of our country, my first four years despite covid, which was a very unfortunate situation for the whole world. We did a great job with it, never got the credit for the job we did. “Operation Warp Speed, people say, is one of the greatest achievements ever in politics or in the military because it was almost a military procedure. But everybody, including [Vladimir] Putin, said that Operation Warp Speed, what you did with that, nobody can believe it and we did a great job.”

Several weeks ago, President Trump was confronted by a reporter about his support for the shots, even though Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had appeared to make some negative remarks about the mRNA vaccines, namely after he announced HHS was terminating 22 mRNA contracts.

Trump did not really give much of a direct answer, but he did laud his accomplishments once again.

REPORTER: Sir, you were the driving force behind Operation Warp Speed, these mRNA vaccines that are the gold standard. Now, your health secretary is pulling back all the funding for research. He’s saying that the risks outweigh the benefits, which puts him at odds with the entire medical community and with you. What is going on? TRUMP: Yeah, research on what? REPORTER: Into mRNA vaccines. TRUMP: Well, we’re going to look at that. We’re talking about it. And they’re doing a very good job. And, you know, that is a pass. With Operation Warp Speed was, whether you’re Republican or Democrat, considered one of the most incredible things ever done in this country. The efficiency, the way it was done, the distribution, everything about it has been amazing. But, you, know, that was now a long time ago, and we’re on to other things. But… We are speaking about it. We have meetings about it in, uh– tomorrow, actually. Tomorrow at 12 o’clock and we’ll determine. We’re looking for other answers to other problems, to other sicknesses and diseases and I think we’re doing really well.

Last week, Fox News ran a headline titled: “Operation Warp Speed was miraculous. Trump admin should not abandon technology that made it possible.” The author claimed Kennedy was undercutting Trump’s achievements and administrative goals. He wrote:

Yet Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is undermining that achievement by canceling substantial federal research investments in mRNA – the technology that has already led to approved vaccines for COVID-19 and RSV, and holds tremendous potential for future treatments and cures for many diseases.

Instead of supporting researchers on the verge of revolutionizing vaccine science and saving countless lives, Secretary Kennedy has chosen to tie their hands. This decision will slow our progress, leave our nation underprepared for the next major public health emergency, and significantly damage America’s leadership in the scientific and medical fields.

Currently, there is speculation now that Kennedy will work to completely remove Covid-19 vaccines from circulation, according to RFK Jr. associate Dr. Aseem Malhotra who told The Daily Beast. This action could happen in months as he plans to present information to Trump in September that highlights the dangers associated with mRNA.

“It could [happen] in a number of stages, including learning more about the data,” said Malhotra, who said there was an ongoing review into so-called “vaccine injuries” by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). “But given the increased talk of vaccine injuries in the past few weeks among the administration, it could also come with one clean decision.” Malhotra said skepticism among Kennedy’s circle of the COVID-19 jab is driven by a 2022 paper by a group of physicians and university professors and researchers, which appeared in the journal Vaccine. The peer-reviewed paper examined secondary analysis of “serious adverse events reported in… clinical trials of Pfizer and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccines in adults,” and said that those given the mRNA vaccines had a 16 percent higher risk of “excess serious adverse events” than those in the placebo group. “I think [Trump will] get it, because it’s in his interest to,” Malhotra said. “This information is only going in one direction, and there’s something really terribly wrong with the system. I think once [he] understands the situation… that will encourage him to act to change the system. He’s in a position to fix it. He can create a lasting legacy by doing so.”

Of course, this runs contrary to the fact that HHS quietly approved a newly updated Covid-19 mRNA vaccine produced by Moderna in May; on top of the fact that RFK claims the mRNA Covid vaccines were removed from the CDC’s vaccine schedule for children, even though the CDC has still yet to update its schedule on their website.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 12:28 In the way of righteousness is life; and in the pathway thereof there is no death. Proverbs 14:12 There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death.

Trump will never stop bragging about this. He lauded it all the time; referring to himself as “the father of the vaccine,” said it should be called the “trumpcine,” claims no one has died from the shots, and has even heckled his own base for booing his support for them.

He is the biggest authoritarian around. Again, most claims that are lobbed at Biden and Harris are really just Trump and his administration. I don’t need to remind you of the severe damage these death shots have caused, and the lives that they claimed; and MAGA still cannot bring themselves to admit to this, and will perform all sorts of mental gymnastics to condone this blatant evil and mass purging of the masses.

We’ve already detailed and proven from direct tweets, contracts, and government documents that Trump 100% knew about the coming lockdowns and Covid draconian takeover, and signed contracts with Moderna to make mRNA shots before he even announced there was a [fake] Covid. It’s all just hogwash; and anyone who can deny the evidence once they see it is lying and living in cognitive dissonance.

Proverbs 16:29 A violent man enticeth his neighbour, and leadeth him into the way that is not good. [30] He shutteth his eyes to devise froward things: moving his lips he bringeth evil to pass.

As for this nonsense that RFK is going to remove the Covid shots (after his department approved a new one a few months ago) is just that: nonsense. Even if they do, the damage is already done and no apology will be given. Whoopie, they’re going to remove them now that nobody is getting them and untold millions in just the U.S. alone have perished.

Not everyone is buying the nonsense.

When Kennedy announced the 22 mRNA contracts being canceled, his excuse was that mRNA was not preventing pandemics and could actually make them worse. That’s the biggest pile of dog crap nonsense!

Kennedy is trying to do damage control while still promoting vaccines and mRNA discreetly, and then you have sociopathic Trump who can’t stop running his mouth and still lauds the mass murder.

