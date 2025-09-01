Last week, President Donald Trump stirred up more debate after he once again praised Operation Warp Speed, the controversial whole-of-government military action that led to the rapid creation and distribution of the Covid-19 vaccines and therapeutics; cutting out years of drug trials and research to deliver a ‘safe and effective’ vaccine and cure for Americans and other countries around the world.

During a cabinet meeting, Trump stated:

“Operation Warp Speed, people say, is one of the greatest achievements ever in politics or in the military because it was almost a military procedure. But everybody, including [Vladimir] Putin, said that Operation Warp Speed, what you did with that, nobody can believe it and we did a great job.”

Several weeks prior to his viral comment, President Trump was confronted by a reporter about his support for the shots, even though Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had appeared to make some negative remarks about the mRNA vaccines, namely after he announced HHS was terminating 22 mRNA contracts.

Trump did not really give much of a direct answer, but he did laud his accomplishments once again.

REPORTER: Sir, you were the driving force behind Operation Warp Speed, these mRNA vaccines that are the gold standard. Now, your health secretary is pulling back all the funding for research. He’s saying that the risks outweigh the benefits, which puts him at odds with the entire medical community and with you. What is going on? TRUMP: Yeah, research on what? REPORTER: Into mRNA vaccines. TRUMP: Well, we’re going to look at that. We’re talking about it. And they’re doing a very good job. And, you know, that is a pass. With Operation Warp Speed was, whether you’re Republican or Democrat, considered one of the most incredible things ever done in this country. The efficiency, the way it was done, the distribution, everything about it has been amazing. But, you, know, that was now a long time ago, and we’re on to other things. But… We are speaking about it. We have meetings about it in, uh– tomorrow, actually. Tomorrow at 12 o’clock and we’ll determine. We’re looking for other answers to other problems, to other sicknesses and diseases and I think we’re doing really well.

After some online backlash, the President might have read the room and did not like the negative attention. In a message on Truth Social, Trump called upon big-pharma companies to come forward and release information to prove that their treatments were a “success,” in what Trump is framing as him questioning his own success.

He wrote:

“It is very important that the Drug Companies justify the success of their various Covid Drugs. Many people think they are a miracle that saved Millions of lives. Others disagree! “With CDC being ripped apart over this question, I want the answer, and I want it NOW. I have been shown information from Pfizer, and others, that is extraordinary, but they never seem to show those results to the public. Why not??? “They go off to the next “hunt” and let everyone rip themselves apart, including Bobby Kennedy Jr. and CDC, trying to figure out the success or failure of the Drug Companies Covid work. They show me GREAT numbers and results, but they don’t seem to be showing them to many others. I want them to show them NOW, to CDC and the public, and clear up this MESS, one way or the other!!! “I hope OPERATION WARP SPEED was as “BRILLIANT” as many say it was. If not, we all want to know about it, and why??? Thank you for your attention to this very important matter! President DJT.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

This more nonsense from Trump. He can’t stop bragging on himself nor make himself look bad, letting alone be remembered a psychokiller in the eyes of the broad ignorant masses.

The devil is in the details. Trump is great at misdirection, causing confusion and discord. He thrives on it.

Pay attention to the wording. He said “Covid drugs.” Notice that he did not say Covid vaccines. Notice that. Most people will overlook this. Most will automatically assume he is referring to the vaccines by default, and I suppose he could be; but words having meaning, and “drug” and “vaccine” are different. There are plenty of Covid drugs that were released and prescribed because of Operation Warp Speed money.

For example, there are a number of things were approved for use in 2020 and years after that were not vaccines. Per the FDA, these include:

Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir and ritonavir)

Veklury (remdesivir)

Lagevrio (molnupiravir)

Actemra (tocilizumab)

Olumiant (baricitinib)

Kineret (anakinra)

Gohibic (vilobelimab)

Regiocit

Monoclonal antibodies

Now maybe I’m reading too much into this, but again I emphasize that he did not say ‘vaccines,’ he said “drugs.”

Regardless, requesting that big-pharma snitch on itself is no different than the fox guarding the henhouse. Do we seriously think Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Novavax, are going to all of a sudden be honest and forthright about the sheer deaths of untold millions, tens of millions, probably even more, in the United States and throughout the Western world?

They will just give us some doctored report that tells us some watered-down nonsense. It was no different when earlier this year the EPA promised full transparency on cloudseeding, only to tell us it's a hoax and a myth.

WE already know what's been going on since the very beginning with these shots; and no doctored report or “internal investigation” is going to change this. Oh, you’re going to demand the reports and hold big-pharma accountable after all these years later, huh? Yeah, just like the Epstein files, too, right?

‘You’re still talking about Covid vaccine deaths?? We’ve got more important issues to be talking about and you’re asking about that?!’

Besides, Trump already knew well in advance the shots were coming: he was inking contracts with Pfizer and Moderna before he even publicly announced there was a "Covid." It’s all lies, it’s all subversion. But, there will be people that will fall this. ‘Yeah, yeah, get some! Big Donny T is stick’n it to to the globalist and the liberal cabal!!’

Let’s just say they actually go down this route as the latest distraction. So let’s they say the gubbamint prints a ‘scathing’ report that challenges the effectiveness of these shots and drugs. Okay, so… is anyone going to jail? Is anyone going to be held to account? Will big-pharma pay massive fines? Will that money be given to everyone who has suffered from these shots, will surviving families get a hefty-sized check for the death of their loved ones?

You already know the answer.

Psalm 12:1 Help, LORD; for the godly man ceaseth; for the faithful fail from among the children of men. [2] They speak vanity every one with his neighbour: with flattering lips and with a double heart do they speak. [3] The LORD shall cut off all flattering lips, and the tongue that speaketh proud things: [4] Who have said, With our tongue will we prevail; our lips are our own: who is lord over us?

