Today, Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared before a Senate Committee hearing led by Kentucky GOP Senator Rand Paul over the origins of Covid-19, something the two have repeatedly squared-off over before.

But before the proceedings began, Fauci announced that he would be pleading the Fifth Amendment and would not answer any questions.

Per NBC:

Dr. Anthony Fauci declined to answer senators’ questions at a contentious hearing Wednesday on the origins of Covid and the government’s handling of the pandemic, saying he would invoke his Fifth Amendment right to avoid the possibility that Republicans use his testimony to prosecute him for perjury.

The surprise decision set the stage for a hyper-partisan hearing that yielded no new revelations about the origins of the coronavirus or the government response to the pandemic. But the absence of Fauci’s testimony presented plenty of opportunities for Republicans and Democrats to present dueling narratives about those issues — and about the doctor himself.

Republicans on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee used their allotted time to criticize the doctor’s recommendations during the Covid pandemic as the former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, accusing him of providing harmful advice on issues such as lockdowns and of lacking candor on the origins of the coronavirus.

Democrats, meanwhile, came to Fauci’s defense, painting the hearing as a Republican-led effort to entrap Fauci into committing perjury and using their time to focus criticism on the Trump administration’s health care policies.

After Fauci had invoked the Fifth Amendment more than 100 times, committee Chairman Rand Paul, R-Ky., said as the hearing ended that he would call for a vote to hold Fauci in contempt of Congress. He said after the hearing that the committee would vote on the issue next week.

Per usual, it was a waste of time. Nothing ever happens at these things. It’s good for television and viral clips, but no judgment or justice ever comes of these things.

Paul continues to beat the drum over the origins of Covid — another lie and distraction in and of itself — and has these pow-wows with Fauci.

It’s all so nonsensical. I have already exposed Rand Paul for the fraud and hypocrite he is, as he too was a big promoter of the vaccines when they were being rolled out, how getting vaccinated was a great incentive to take off the masks, the only way “we are getting out of this [pandemic]” is to take the vaccine, elderly who have been vaccinated have a “twinkle in their eye” because they got their freedoms back and feel safe from the vaccine; and would then advocate for the creation of new vaccines later that year because of purported new variants rendering the first batches ineffective.

The man is a total sleaze. Why isn’t he grilling Fauci, Birx, Trump, Pfizer, Moderna, J&J and more, etc. for the incalculable number of deaths and irreparable harm caused by the clot shots? Exactly. That’s a no-go zone for these people, can’t talk about that…

Retired pharma R&D executive Sasha Latypova said it best: "[Fauci being the main driver behind Covid is] a fairy tale for adults.”

Nevertheless, and notwithstanding, of course, President Donald Trump had to give his input on this drama.

He made sure to once again heap praise upon Operation Warp Speed, which he oversaw in 2020, while also claiming that more people died under Biden than under him. He then tried to craft a narrative that he sidelined Fauci and did not regard his policy recommendations.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote:

“Many more people died of Covid under the Biden Administration than under the Trump Administration. “Operation Warp Speed” was a SPECTACULAR SUCCESS, in fact, many say, one of the most successful things ever done by an American President. “I overrode Fauci on this. His ideas were CRAZY! Also, I said from the beginning that the Virus came from the Wuhan Laboratory in China. Fauci strongly disagreed, always trying to protect China. I Inherited Fauci, who was there since the 1980’s, but with each passing day, relied less and less on him. He made too many bad calls, like on MASKS. Remember at the beginning he was an anti-masker. He then switched to a super-masker. “In any event I didn’t let him shut the Country down, although he wanted to. I went the Federalist way, and let the governors decide. The Republican governors did a much better job than the Dumocrats. Fauci was largely taken out of play, and then along came Sleepy Joe Biden, who made Fauci a “King!” I called Biden to tell him Fauci was no good, either didn’t have a clue, or was dishonest. The call was well received, but sadly, not acted on. Biden went on to give Fauci vast destructive power. The rest is history! President DJT.”

He said something identical in the White House.

However, interestingly, he said he “respects” President Biden’s pardon of Fauci for potential offenses committed between 2014 and January 2025. So Trump has effectively pardoned Fauci as well. No prosecution is coming (let me see your shocked face).

This is certainly not the first time Trump has praised OWS — the whole-of-government order that has completely destroyed people’s lives, families, businesses, and economies around the world forever — such as the case (among many) last year when he commented that OWS was “one of the greatest achievements ever in politics or in the military.”

And as far as the Covid vaccines death shots are concerned, the man absolutely knew what was coming, he understood and understands now what it was all about, as his own administration was preparing for the lockdowns and vaccines in advance. In September 2019, he signed an executive order to create new vaccines using “innovative technologies” in preparation for an outbreak or pandemic. Then in January 2020, a whole week before he announced the prevalence of “coronavirus,” his administration inked a contract with Moderna to produce mRNA vaccines — months before OWS was officially enacted in May.

And Fauci? Well, we all remember (at least I remember) when in 2017 Fauci now infamously said that there was going to be a pandemic in Trump’s administration.

“There is no question that there will be a challenge, the coming administration in the arena of infectious diseases, both chronic infectious diseases in the sense of already of ongoing disease. “But also there will be a surprise outbreak. And I hope by the end of my relatively short presentation, you’ll understand why history, and the history of the last 32 years that I’ve been the director of NIAID will tell the next administration, that there’s no doubt in anyone’s mind that they will be faced with the challenges that their predecessors were faced with.”

Furthermore, Trump is simply trying to revise history.

On his final day in office during his first administration, January 19th, 2021, “Trump awarded Presidential Commendations to individuals in recognition of their exceptional efforts on Operation Warp,” of which included none other than Fauci, along with Deborah Birx and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Of course, when Trump was out making empty campaign speeches in 2024 to get reelected, Trump told Tim Pool that he would prosecute Fauci for lying to Congress.

Furthermore, let’s not forget the times Trump defended Fauci amidst it all, claiming that he, Fauci, and the administration were all working closely together.

On top of that, don’t let us forget the times Trump emphasized that it was he and his administration that forced the lockdowns, and it was the right thing to do.

Never forget.

And again, watch as he, surrounded by his cabinet members, including Fauci and Birx, who supported the necessity of this spending package, all belly laugh as Trump signed into law the $6.2 trillion CARES Act.

John 8:44 Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.

It’s all lies and deceit, and they all serve their father and god, Satan.

Proverbs 16:29 A violent man enticeth his neighbour, and leadeth him into the way that is not good. [30] He shutteth his eyes to devise froward things: moving his lips he bringeth evil to pass.

For a man who said he was going to “drain the swamp,” tell me, MAGA, how many high-level arrests have there been? Name one, just one. But these people will be hopped-up on hopium again in a week. ‘We got him this time! He’s going down!’ (Insert name).

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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