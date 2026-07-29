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According to Plan's avatar
According to Plan
3h

You can usually rely on Trump to take a bad situation and make it worse by making it all about himself

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
3h

When someone tells you who they are believe him.

I don't think there is any good in this creep. (I am so sick of looking at his face. 🤮)

Thanks

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