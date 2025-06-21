Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Yesterday, President Donald Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social that he feels there are too many “non-working holidays” in the U.S., costing the country billions, and says he will see to it that this is changed.

Too many non-working holidays in America. It is costing our Country $BILLIONS OF DOLLARS to keep all of these businesses closed. The workers don’t want it either! Soon we’ll end up having a holiday for every once working day of the year. It must change if we are going to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Trump’s comment came on Juneteenth, a newer national holiday that was first federally recognized by President Joe Biden in 2021, commemorating the abolition of slavery in Texas on June 19, 1865, though it was still celebrated in a number of Black communities for years prior.

President Trump acknowledged the holiday during his first administration all four years. The Associated Press highlighted some of his previous remarks about the day:

In 2017, Trump invoked the “soulful festivities and emotional rejoicing” that swept through the Galveston crowd when a major general delivered the news that all enslaved people were free.

He told the Galveston story in each of the next three years. “Together, we honor the unbreakable spirit and countless contributions of generations of African Americans to the story of American greatness,” he added in his 2018 statement.

In 2019: “Across our country, the contributions of African Americans continue to enrich every facet of American life.” In 2020: “June reminds us of both the unimaginable injustice of slavery and the incomparable joy that must have attended emancipation. It is both a remembrance of a blight on our history and a celebration of our Nation’s unsurpassed ability to triumph over darkness.”

In the United States, out of the 365 days in a year, only 10 days are federally recognized as non-work holidays. These include:

New Year's Day (January 1)

Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr. (Third Monday in January)

President’s Day/Washington’s Birthday (Third Monday in February)

Memorial Day (Last Monday in May)

Independence Day (July 4)

Labor Day (First Monday in September)

Columbus Day (Second Monday in October)

Veterans Day (November 11)

Thanksgiving Day (Fourth Thursday in November)

Christmas Day (December 25)

Inauguration Day (January 20, every four years following a presidential election): Observed only by federal employees in Washington, D.C., and nearby areas, it marks the swearing-in of the new U.S. President.

The WinePress noted around this time a year ago that Greece enacted a controversial law that allowed businesses to mandate 6-day work weeks.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Ecclesiastes 5:11 When goods increase, they are increased that eat them: and what good is there to the owners thereof, saving the beholding of them with their eyes? [12] The sleep of a labouring man is sweet, whether he eat little or much: but the abundance of the rich will not suffer him to sleep. [13] There is a sore evil which I have seen under the sun, namely, riches kept for the owners thereof to their hurt. [14] But those riches perish by evil travail: and he begetteth a son, and there is nothing in his hand.

In typical Trump fashion, bloviating about random stuff as usual, apparently the measly 10 days you get out of the year is not good for him and we need to work more.

This country really began to embrace greed and unbridled covetousness in the early days of the Boomers and Gen X’ers, especially during the 70’s when existing “blue laws” began to become ignored and businesses started staying open on Sundays. Now most companies today will stagnate or struggle if not fail if they are not grinding every day to keep pace with corporations and big businesses that swoop in like vultures to steal the business you do have, which in turn causes the little guy to keep working longer and harder, thus generating more money and usury for the government, banks, and conglomerates.

Proverbs 28:16 The prince that wanteth understanding is also a great oppressor: but he that hateth covetousness shall prolong his days.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

