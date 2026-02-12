Mass-immigration into the United States and other Western nations will stop anytime soon, as their struggling economies will need to continue importing more foreigners to keep the economy operating, that is, according to some international central bankers. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump, who campaigned heavily on mass-deportations (a big issue for his voter base), has essentially revealed that those deportations will not happen as advertised.

At the 2025 Jackson Hole Symposium — the Wyoming retreat where central bankers and other financial titans consort together to discuss policy — the Financial Times revealed that the bankers in attendance agreed that an influx of foreign labor imports will be needed to keep their economies operational, and to address the declining birth rates.

The FT wrote:

“The world’s largest economies will lack the workers they need to power growth and keep prices stable in the coming decades unless they attract more foreigners, top central bankers warned.” “Attracting workers to fill labour shortages will be essential in keeping growth on track in the coming decades, economists believe — despite the rising pressures of populism and public sentiment souring on immigration. “Central bankers predict population ageing will not only lower output but also risks pushing up inflation, as workers would be able to demand higher wages in an environment where labour shortages were widespread.”

Kazuo Ueda, Bank of Japan Governor, said, “Further increases” of foreign labor “will surely require a broader discussion,” as Japan is facing a population bust with a massive number of retirees and a birth rate that cannot keep pace.

European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde said ‘an influx of foreign workers would play a “crucial role” in countering the negative impact of demographic trends on economic growth,’ The FT added.

“Although they represented only around 9 per cent of the total labour force in 2022, foreign workers have accounted for half of its growth over the past three years,” she added. “Without this contribution, labour market conditions could be tighter and output lower.”

Though the report did not feature a representative from the U.S., it has become quite clear that the Trump administration shares an identical viewpoint. Though the President campaigned on and promised mass-deportations, he has since backtracked on that in more ways than one.

The WinePress has noted several instances of this — one of these being weeks before he took office, the President backtracked on his stances of H-1B visas as Elon Musk sparred with X users over his insistence on bringing in more foreign workers.

When asked about his change in policy, Trump said, “I didn’t change my mind I’ve always felt we have to have the most competent people in our country. We need competent people, we need smart people coming into our country, we need a lot of people coming in. We’re going to have jobs like we’ve never had before.”

Before being elected President for the first time, in March, 2016, Trump claimed H-1B is not about bringing in high-skilled talent, but referred to it as a “cheap labor program” used to displace American workers. Trump said in 2016:

“Megyn Kelly asked about highly-skilled immigration. The H-1B program is neither high-skilled nor immigration: these are temporary foreign workers, imported from abroad, for the explicit purpose of substituting for American workers at lower pay. “I remain totally committed to eliminating rampant, widespread H-1B abuse and ending outrageous practices such as those that occurred at Disney in Florida when Americans were forced to train their foreign replacements. “I will end forever the use of the H-1B as a cheap labor program, and institute an absolute requirement to hire American workers first for every visa and immigration program. No exceptions.”

Since then, Trump has gone on to reiterate on several occasions that he was not going to deport immigrants working in the agricultural and hospitality sectors. Instead, he announced he was looking at ways to provide amnesty and created a new office to streamline their entrance. Moreover, Trump derided some of his voter base — who thought they were getting an elimination of these workers — as “serious, radical right people,” he called them, and that in time they would come to understand.

Trump also enraged much of his base when he announced plans to import 600,000 Chinese students to, as he said, keep the colleges afloat.

Furthermore, the President drew ire last November when he once again softened his deportation remarks and defended bringing in those Chinese students, arguing Americans can’t do the jobs these immigrants can.

Prior to these remarks, President Trump had implemented a $100,000 one-time fee for companies wanting to acquire H-1Bs. However, it did not take long for the administration to relax some of the standards.

The fee was not going to deter many corporations and operations from using the H-1B system, as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and OpenAI’s Sam Altman said last year that the fee would not deter their companies from using H-1B

Despite the fact that the U.S. continues to hemorrhage jobs and job openings are becoming increasingly harder to find, many of these corporations are replacing Americans with H-1Bs and/or outsourcing development overseas.

Patrick Zhou, a former Tech Lead for Meta and Google, published an excellent video explaining the H-1B debacle in the U.S., explaining that while he worked for these companies he expressed that many of his H-1B co-workers were “vastly incompetent.” He explains that there are many Americans who easily qualify for these jobs, but the companies simply want cheap labor, and this is a massive reason why “California is so blue: they need that cheap labor,” he said. He also notes that with immigrant labor that it is much easier to fire them so many of these are extra motivated to grind much more for less, and that simply will not work on Americans.

Zhou also discussed how many companies were still able to find workarounds to Trump’s $100K tax by simply off-shoring or hiring these people as a “contractor.”

Paradoxically, he still does acknowledge that in order for the U.S. to completely retool and reindustrialize, it would take another generation to be educated in and yet in the meantime would still require imported labor to oversee the training. In other words, America has completely lost the technology and manufacturing war.

As the numbers have shown, the Trump administration has not deported a lot of illegals from the country.

Per the latest figures compiled by The Guardian:

While that number may sound like a lot to some, in relative terms it is much less than Trump’s predecessors, as detailed by The WP last summer.

It is believed that the U.S. has approximately 50 million illegal aliens inside the U.S.

As a matter of fact, this administration has streamlined entry in many ways and has boasted that they have legally assimilated more people than ever before.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said in November: “Under the Trump admin, we’ve sped up our process and added integrity to the visa programs, to green cards, to all of that, but also more people are becoming naturalized under this admin than ever before. More people are becoming citizens.”

All of this came to a head recently in the wake of the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti at the hands of ICE officers in Minnesota. In response to the backlash across the aisle, Trump and Border Czar Tom Homan indicated that there was going to be a “drawdown” in immigration enforcement, and instead conduct “targeted enforcement.”

Homan was also the border chief during the Obama administration.

Most recently, in response to all the negative press, Trump effectively announced that any hopes of broad mass-deportations are out the window.

In an interview with NBC, Trump said that the administration was going to use a “softer touch” with ICE agents.

Trump revealed that the administration would only mass-deport if the mayors and governors “ask” and “say please,” adding, “I don’t want to go and force ourselves into a city, even if their numbers are terrible.”

“The mayor or the governor. I don’t wanna go and force ourselves into a city, even if their numbers are terrible. Like, for instance, I got a call from Jeff Landry, the governor of Louisiana. He said, “We have a big problem. Could you go in and help us with — with” — well, let’s see, certain sections, I mean, to be honest with you. “We have five cities that we’re looking at very strongly. But we wanna be invited. “As an example, I was called by people. San Francisco said, “Please, we have a Democrat mayor. He’s trying very hard. Would you”— friends of mine that live there. It’s got crime problems. “Would you let him do the job and not come in? Let’s see how it works.” I said, “Look, I can do it much quicker, much faster.” Don’t forget, we remove criminals. We took over 2,000 hard-core criminals out of Washington, D.C.”

Sensing there was a policy shift, the host asked if the administration was still committed to deporting every single illegal allowed in under the Biden administration, or just the illegals who commit violent crimes and violence, Trump affirmatively said, “We are totally focused on criminals, really bad criminals. Now you could say people that came in illegally are criminals, but I’m talking about murderers from different countries.”

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt would later reaffirm the new policy.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 25:19 Confidence in an unfaithful man in time of trouble is like a broken tooth, and a foot out of joint.

Fell for it again, MAGA!

When someone tells you who they are, believe them. Trump openly said on the campaign trail that he doesn’t care about his base and just wants their vote.

The man openly says that his favorite poem is The Snake; and the White House produced a trailer last year of Trump reading the poem as illegals were getting arrested deported — almost as if the administration was trolling Americans.

Part of it goes:

“I saved you,” cried the woman

“And you’ve bitten me, but why?

And you know your bite is poisonous and now I’m gonna die”

“Oh shut up, silly woman,” said the reptile with a grin

“You knew damn well I was a snake before you took me in”

And that’s the truth of it: all the MAGA hypocrites who voted for this clown a third time knew darn well that he was a snake, and yet they still wanted him, “who against hope believed in hope,” in a sense; even though Trump had shown his colors before. Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me; fool me thrice… what does that make you?

Isaiah 1:7 Your country is desolate, your cities are burned with fire: your land, strangers devour it in your presence, and it is desolate, as overthrown by strangers. Lamentations 5:2 Our inheritance is turned to strangers, our houses to aliens. [4] We have drunken our water for money; our wood is sold unto us. [5] Our necks are under persecution: we labour, and have no rest. [8] Servants have ruled over us: there is none that doth deliver us out of their hand.

Long-time readers know that I have repeatedly said for years that the illegal alien and immigration pandemic would not come to an end, there were no plans to wrangle it in; and now it has become perfectly clear that Trump is indisputably the worst of them all. The land has been cursed, God has written it.

Deuteronomy 28:43 The stranger that is within thee shall get up above thee very high; and thou shalt come down very low. [44] He shall lend to thee, and thou shalt not lend to him: he shall be the head, and thou shalt be the tail.

Though I did not vote for Trump, and while I have been critical of ICE for a number of valid reasons, I have no issues at all with mass-deportations. But, like everything else Trump says and does, it was a lie and a ruse.

There is not much more for me to add, the evidence is all there.

Promises made, promises kept?

Trump, being the agent of chaos that he is, is doing the will of the central bankers and the Talmudists who are bent on turning the U.S and Europe into a wasteland of something worse than feudal serfs and plebs.

