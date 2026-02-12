The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DoxieLover7's avatar
DoxieLover7
2h

We don't hate our governments enough! Who else IS SICK OF THIS SHIT????

Bob's avatar
Bob
1h

All smoke and mirrors

Nothing but lies from every side

Keep all the little people confused

Nobody knows or understands what is going on

trumpy said kick all illegals out, wait wait, but not yet, need them here for the next election run to use as another headline to keep the little people wanting justice, obammy so far is the winner in the number of deportations

Pick any subject from trumpy, from warp speed, israel, Venezueal to epstein and more, all he has done is nothing but promise the world the moon and all we get is nothing, just the true beginnings of a dystopian world

