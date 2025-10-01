Last week, President Donald Trump gave a speech at the annual United Nations General Assembly meetings where he revealed that he has tasked his administration to create an AI-powered verification system to track bioweapons beyond just nuclear, but even bioterror experiments concocted in a lab setting that could cause a worldwide pandemic. Trump hopes the UN will get on board with this mission.

Trump stated:

As we seek to reduce the threat of dangerous weapons today. I’m also calling on every nation to join us in ending the development of biological weapons once and for all, and biological is terrible and nuclear is even beyond, and we include nuclear in that. We want to have a cessation of the development of nuclear weapons. We know and I know and I get to view it all the time, “Sir, would you like to see?” And I look at weapons that are so powerful that we just can’t ever use them. If we ever use them, the world literally might come to an end. There would be no United Nations to be talking about. There would be no nothing. Just a few years ago, reckless experiments overseas gave us a devastating global pandemic, yet despite that worldwide catastrophe, many countries are continuing extremely risky research into bio-weapons and man-made pathogens. This is unbelievably dangerous. To prevent potential disasters I’m announcing today that my administration will lead a international effort to enforce biological weapons convention, which is going to be meeting with the top leaders of the world by pioneering an AI verification system that everyone can trust. Hopefully the UN can play a constructive role and it will also go, be one of the early projects under AI. Let’s see how good it is because a lot of people saying it could be one of the great things ever, but it also can be dangerous, but it could be put to tremendous use and tremendous good, and this would be an example of that.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

In typical fashion, news such as this gets overshadowed by Trump’s bloviations at the UN as MAGA media cheers that their idol ‘stuck it to the globalists,’ even though what Trump is creating is quite globalist indeed as he calls upon the UN to join in his efforts. Notice how Trump also said this platform is so “everyone can trust” it.

So much for sticking it to the global elite class and draining the swamp. Oh, but silly me: this is all 4-D chess, I forgot.

Top leaders? And who might they be? Will Bill Gates have a say? After all, during Trump’s big-tech dinner last month, Gates revealed his money and efforts are now being directed more towards AI instead, along with vaccines of course.

And who will build this AI verification system? Let me guess: Palantir, Oracle, OpenAI, Anduril, Meta; built-on ‘beautiful’ Nvidia chips, right?

Proverbs 12:20 Deceit is in the heart of them that imagine evil: but to the counsellers of peace is joy.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

