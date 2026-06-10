Apparently, President Donald Trump loves inflation.

This morning, the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers were released and rose to 4.2%, a three-year high.

Yahoo! Finance reported:

US consumer prices continued to soar in May, pushed higher by surging energy costs more than three months into a war with Iran, according to government data released Wednesday.

Prices rose 4.2% from May 2025 in the hottest annual reading since April 2023, and 0.5% on a monthly basis, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, matching economists’ expectations. The index for energy prices alone accounted for more than 60% of the increase from April, with prices rising 3.9%.

“Today’s CPI data confirmed our expectation that higher energy costs and their ripple effects on the costs of transportation and food would drive May headline CPI higher,” Moody’s Ratings chief credit officer Atsi Sheth said in a statement. “We expect energy prices to remain a driver of headline inflation until there is greater geopolitical certainty in the Middle East.”

“Americans are getting squeezed financially,” Heather Long, chief economist at the Navy Federal Credit Union, posted on X. “This isn’t just ‘bad vibes’ about the economy. There is real pain, especially for middle-class and lower-income households. It’s tough because so many basic items are seeing sizable price increases: gas, electricity, food, medical care.”

When later asked about these numbers at the White House today, Trump retorted:

“No, I love it, the numbers were great. “You know what I really love? I love the inflation. You know why? Because as soon as this war is over, you know I can say it now ... you know we’ve been taking out millions of barrels of oil. “Nobody knows it. You know who doesn’t know about it? Iran, until right now. “We took out the other night, 22 ships, late at night, with no lights, because they don’t have any radar, because we blasted the crap out of it. That’s why oil is at $85 a barrel. We’ve been taking out millions of barrels of oil, millions of barrels every night.”

As he alluded to in his response, Trump posted on Truth Social that the U.S. military has been in the process of, apparently, covertly stealing Iran’s oil, 100 million barrels of it, he claimed.

Trump’s comments come after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent argued last week that inflation is “transitory;” the same word former Sec. Janet Yellen and former Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said during the Biden administration, which inevitably panned out to be a fallacy and a ruse.

U.S. inflation in aggregate is significantly higher than anything the government is going to report.

Moreover, the President’s love for inflation comes roughly one month after he stated, “I don’t think about Americans’ financial situations,” and then later reiterated that exact sentiment in a Fox News interview. “That’s right, that’s a perfect statement, I’d make it again. […] When people hear me say it, everyone agrees. It’s going to be short term pain, it’s going to be short term pain. But the pain is much less than people thought […],” Trump said during the interview.

Earlier that same week, Trump’s Economic Adviser Kevin Hassett tried to argue that rising credit card debt and paying higher prices at the gas pump are signs that American consumers are strong and “firing on all cylinders.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 28:16 The prince that wanteth understanding is also a great oppressor: but he that hateth covetousness shall prolong his days.

What else is new from Trump? This is pretty on character for him.

But this reveals a truth: it is one of the times Trump was briefly telling the truth, and then he dialed it back in —

Go back to an important piece I wrote in January — The Great Currency Reset: How Trump And The Federal Reserve Are Working To Crash The Dollar As A Pretext For Full Tokenization. In it, I discuss how Trump is working to usher in greater inflation to force acceptance and compliance of stablecoins and tokenized assets. BlackRock explicitly admitted in a 2019 document that they want to see helicopter money so as to force tokenized money and assets on people. It’s happening. As noted in that report, in July, a week after he signed the Genius Act, Trump lauded a weaker dollar via lowered interest rates and alluded that other countries were doing something similar.

“Well, I’m a person that likes a strong dollar, but a weak dollar makes you a hell of a lot more money. I don’t know if you study, but I study it. So when we have a strong dollar, one thing happens - it sounds good. But you don’t do any tourism, you can’t sell tractors, you can’t sell trucks, you can’t sell anything. “It is good for inflation, that’s about it. But we have no inflation, we wiped out inflation. It doesn’t sound good, but you make a hell of a lot more money with a weaker dollar - not a weak dollar, but a weaker dollar. And it’s good psychologically, it makes you feel good.”

Straight from the horse’s mouth: Trump wants inflation for the reasons we just examined. And contrary to the fake feud he had with Jerome Powell, the Fed Chair announced in October that the Federal Reserve was ready to begin a new quantitative easing cycle (more money printing) as they continued to steadily cut rates, while inflation, by their own numbers, was back on the rise. Why do this? Well, in the context of inflating into programmable, digital tokens and stablecoins, it makes sense; and Trump has ensured that the next Fed Chair will drastically cut rates faster.

Those closest to the money printer and those on the inside will reap the benefits, while those devalued bills ‘trickle down’ into the broader economy where they are worth even less. This is known as the Cantillon Effect.

So with what he has said previously, it explains why Trump, Hassett, Bessent, Lutnick and the rest of the gang are so jubilant to hear that inflation is higher, because for them and their friends they are making money, and sends us down the path of programmable currencies.

Habakkuk 2:9 Woe to him that coveteth an evil covetousness to his house, that he may set his nest on high, that he may be delivered from the power of evil! [10] Thou hast consulted shame to thy house by cutting off many people, and hast sinned against thy soul.

But cue the excuses from a ‘certain crowd’ who will defend anything Trump says:

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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