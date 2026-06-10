The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
2h

I have no words ..... It's difficult to tolerate a liar and a fool.

(And these are "their" numbers. ) Skewed, twisted, unreliable)

Reply
Share
1 reply
Carol's avatar
Carol
2hEdited

You’re spot on. I saw this coming. The Genius Act -must be rolled out by 1/2027-as per the Genius Act. No better way to collapse the economy than to take hostage global energy.

We know God is in control. America has already collapsed. I believe it’s God who’s holding us together until He pulls us out. Thank you. Our Lord Bless You.

Reply
Share
1 reply by The WinePress
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The WinePress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture