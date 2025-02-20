After Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited and spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump earlier this month - when Trump announced plans to seize Gaza for themselves and turn it into the so-called “Riviera of the Middle East” - days later the State Department, headed by Marco Rubio, announced that the U.S. would be providing over $7 billion worth of weaponry and 2,000 pounds bombs to Israel.

The purchase was made during the Biden administration but was withheld over concerns of increased civilian casualties. Trump said he released them to Israel “because they bought them.”

The Associated Press reported:

According to the State Department, two separate sales were sent to Congress on Friday. One is for $6.75 billion in an array of munitions, guidance kits and other related equipment. It includes 166 small-diameter bombs, 2,800 500-pound bombs, and thousands of guidance kits, fuses and other bomb components and support equipment. Those deliveries would begin this year.

The other arms package is for 3,000 Hellfire missiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $660 million. Deliveries of the missiles are expected to begin in 2028 and their use will require additional training by the U.S. military.

Biden administration officials informally notified Congress about the sale last month. Officials at the time said some of the arms in the package could be sent from current U.S. stocks but the majority would take a year or several years to deliver.

Earlier this week those bombs arrived in Israel, The Times of Israel reported on Sunday.

Defense Minister Israel Katz praised the arrival of the munitions, saying in a statement: “The munitions shipment that arrived in Israel tonight, released by the Trump administration, represents a significant asset for the Air Force and the IDF and serves as further evidence of the strong alliance between Israel and the United States.”

“I thank President Donald Trump and the US administration for their unwavering support of the State of Israel. We will continue working together to strengthen our security,”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Katz added.

The TOI added, According to the ministry, since the beginning of the war in October 2023, over 76,000 tons of military equipment have arrived in Israel on 678 transport planes and 129 ships, the vast majority from the US.

Meanwhile, Hamas has been releasing a number of hostages as part of the ceasefire agreement reached in January. However, Israel has reportedly broken their end of the bargain many times already.

Al Jazeera reported on the 18th:

Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire deal in Gaza on January 19, after more than 460 days of a war that has devastated the Palestinian territory.

However, Israel has violated the ceasefire in Gaza 266 times, killing at least 132 people, Palestinian security sources told Al Jazeera on Tuesday.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

In case you didn’t get the memo, more war is on the horizon; and the U.S. military industrial complex will manufacture any number of lies and alibis to create a pretext for going to war.

Regardless of what happens with Ukraine, make no mistake that the U.S. is salivating to go to war with Iran; which, in doing so, will involve Russia.

Mark 13:7 And when ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars, be ye not troubled: for such things must needs be; but the end shall not be yet. [8] For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be earthquakes in divers places, and there shall be famines and troubles: these are the beginnings of sorrows.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE