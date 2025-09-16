After threatening to send the National Guard to Chicago, Illinois, to help clean up the city and bring down the crime level, President Donald Trump appears to have quietly backed off on that and is now setting his sights on Memphis, Tennessee.

Trump signed an official memorandum called “Restoring Law and Order in Memphis” today at the White House during a media event.

Part of the memo reads:

Section 1. Background. The city of Memphis, Tennessee, is suffering from tremendous levels of violent crime that have overwhelmed its local government’s ability to respond effectively. This situation has become dire in one of our Nation’s most historic cities.

According to data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Memphis in 2024 had the highest rate of violent crime per capita, including some of the highest per capita rates of murder, robbery, and aggravated assault, and property crimes such as burglary, larceny, and motor vehicle theft, in the country. […]

To restore public safety and order, State and local leaders have requested Federal assistance, and I will act quickly to ensure that Federal authorities assist Memphis law enforcement to the fullest possible extent.

Sec. 2. Memphis Safe Task Force. (a) There is hereby established a Memphis Safe Task Force (Task Force), whose objective shall be to end street and violent crime in Memphis to the greatest possible extent through the promotion and facilitation of hypervigilant policing, aggressive prosecution, complex investigations, financial enforcement, and large-scale saturation of besieged neighborhoods with law enforcement personnel, and which shall coordinate closely with State officials in Tennessee and local officials in Memphis to share information, develop joint priorities, and maximize resources to make Memphis safe and restore public order.

The White House also published an official trailer announcing the National Guard’s deployment to Memphis.

Per an Epoch Times report from last week: “The announcement comes just over a month after the Aug. 11 federalization of the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington. As of Sept. 10, more than 2,300 arrests have been made by federal and local partners in Washington, and more than 220 illegal firearms have been seized, according to Attorney General Pam Bondi.”

Interestingly enough, the Memphis Police Department bragged last week that it has seen a 25-year-low on crimes.

“Overall crime in our city is at its lowest point in the last 25 years, with all major categories down in the first 8 months of 2025 compared to the same period in previous years. “While we know there’s more work to do, we’re dedicated to building on these historic reductions and protecting our city.”

Trump also signaled that Chicago is next.

But the President had already signaled that he was going to send the National Guard to Illinois with prejudice, but apparently that fizzled out after city and state officials stood their ground.

During his cabinet meeting in April, when he again floated the idea of sending in the military, Trump responded to comments from Governor JB Pritzker, who blasted the President’s threat. Trump claimed he could do whatever he wanted and Chicagoans were desperate for action.

During Trump’s cabinet meeting, the President rebuked Pritzker and declared he could do whatever he wants.

“I would have much more respect for Pritzker, if he’d call me up and say, ‘I have a problem. Can you help me fix it?' “I have the right to do anything I wanna do. I’m the President of the United States. If I think our country’s in danger — and it is in danger in these cities — I can do it, no problem going in and solving, you know, his difficulties. But it would be nice if they’d call in and say, “Would you do it?” And we do it in conjunction. Now, we work very well with the police because we naturally get along with the police. So, the police and us work really well together, whether the mayor is opposed or whether– I mean, you have a really rotten mayor there, too. He’s got a six percent approval rating in Chicago. “And I see Black women wearing a red MAGA hat last night on television. ‘Please let the president come in. My son was attacked. My this–.’ You have a force of Black women, Black Women. They’re like, “Only Trump.” They want Trump to come in.”

On September 2nd, during a briefing where the administration announced the sinking of an alleged drug-trafficking vessel from Venezuela, Trump officially announced the National Guard was going to be deployed to Chicago.

“We’re going in. I didn’t say when. Look, I have an obligation. This isn't a political thing. I have an obligation."

But this never really materialized as he promised. As Axios commented: “Chicago leaders are doing a victory lap on Friday after standing up to President Trump, who announced he's sending federal troops to fight crime in Memphis instead.”

Addressing Trump’s comments that he plans to send troops to Memphis, Pritzker wrote in a message on BlueSky, stating:

“It’s disturbing that the President is hellbent on sending troops onto America’s streets. Using those who serve in uniform as political props is insulting. None of this is normal.”

Mayor Brandon Johnson also stated:

"Because of the unified opposition from community leaders and elected officials in Chicago and throughout the state, the Trump administration backed down from its threats of sending in the National Guard to Chicago. We continue to call on the federal government to send additional resources, but we reject any military occupation of our city."

However, Axios did note that the administration has increased its presence of ICE agents in the city.

“The Department of Homeland Security just launched "Operation Midway Blitz" in Chicago, ramping up U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids. Pritzker and Johnson have opposed those raids and have pointed to state and city laws that prevent local law enforcement from assisting ICE.”

The WinePress did note, however, that ICE agents were coming to the city.

Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton told CNN confirmed the arrival of ICE. "This is not about public safety, and this is not about making our residents safer. What Donald Trump wants to happen is he wants to manufacture a crisis. He wants to make sure that he can cause some sort of crisis that he can say he’s coming to the rescue."

Ken Klippenstein confirmed ICE’s arrival in an exclusive report after obtaining a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) memo for upcoming ICE operations, and indicates this will be a 30-day operation (for now).

The request reads:

“The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) requests immediate Department of Defense (DoD) support to provide existing infrastructure to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), a component of DHS, to conduct operations in the Chicago, Illinois metropolitan area. This support is critical to ensuring the efficient and secure handling of aliens in accordance with federal regulations and in line with ICE’s ongoing efforts to address public safety and national security. “DHS seeks to expeditiously execute Presidential guidance to protect the American people against invasion, foreign terrorists, and other national security and public safety threats. “DoD facilitates the use of Naval Station Great Lakes 30 days of operations in the Chicago Metropolitan area, with the advance party arriving September 2, 2025.”

Trump also indicated that New Orleans, Louisiana, was next on the list of cities he would send the military to, citing a request from the Governor, but clearly Memphis took precedent.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

I’ve reiterated a number of times already that while we need the rule of law and safety established, what Trump is doing establishes a negative precedent.

It’s not about stopping crime, it’s much more than that: it’s about federalizing local and state police into a larger government unit, and normalizing armed boots on the streets; and Governors inviting the military reinforces this as states relegate their sovereignty, the whole point of statehood, to the Feds. Memphis appears to be the next test case. Sure, there is plenty of crime, murder and theft that ought to be dealt with, but it’s also the cover for martial law under the pretense of establishing “law and order” to clean-up homelessness, drugs, murder, rape, and theft. Instead of treating the causes, this country only treats the symptoms as the cancer continues to spread and grow.

We also know full well and good that crime will not stop. But as long as the Feds can paper over it while increasing militarization, then that’s all that matters.

Earlier today I talked about Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade who made the absolutely asinine remark that the homeless and mentally ill should be euthanized, “Just kill ‘em,” he said.

This too establishes a very dangerous and disturbing precedent, especially when Trump’s federalized clean-up crews and ICE agents are being brought into these cities, even though we know deportations - by ICE’s own numbers - will only amount to roughly over 1 million arrests over the next four years, which is laughable; so if we’re not deporting illegals, then who are ICE and the National Guard arresting? What is the purpose of this network of ICE prison centers Trump and the DHS want?

NOTE: Alligator Alcatraz was court ordered to be dismantled roughly three weeks ago, but the state is challenging that order, so that facility remains in limbo.

Ezekiel 22:29 The people of the land have used oppression, and exercised robbery, and have vexed the poor and needy: yea, they have oppressed the stranger wrongfully.

