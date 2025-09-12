As first reported by Reuters:

The U.S. Justice Department is in talks with Homeland Security Investigations about transferring the sensitive voter roll data it has collected from states for use in criminal and immigration-related investigations, according to government documents seen by Reuters.

The voter registration data was gathered over the last several months by the DOJ's Civil Rights Division, which has sent requests for voter registration-related information to at least 24 states. Of those, the division requested a complete list of all registered voters from at least 22 states, according to a tracker maintained by the Brennan Center for Justice and letters reviewed by Reuters.

Homeland Security Investigations, part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, intends to run the voter roll data against other information in its law enforcement databases for use in criminal and immigration probes, documents show. DHS is undergoing a sweeping transformation to become the main hub for vetting domestic intelligence.

Details about how the data will be shared with HSI are still being ironed out, but at least some government lawyers believe the data collected by the Civil Rights Division can be lawfully transferred to HSI because it would be used for civil and criminal investigations, the records show.

Multiple states refused the Justice Department's request to hand over voting roll data, saying it lacked a proper legal basis.

"The requests on their face are absolutely unprecedented in scope. Typically, requests from DOJ are far more targeted. This has been set up … as basically a fishing expedition," said Dax Goldstein, the director for election protection at the States United Democracy Center.

The general counsel of the Minnesota Secretary of State's office, Justin Erickson, told the DOJ in a letter seen by Reuters it did not "identify any legal basis in its June 25 letter that would entitle it to Minnesota’s voter registration list. Nor did it explain how this information would be used, stored, and secured."

At a July 29 press conference, Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows had this response to the request: “Here's my answer to Trump’s DOJ today: Go jump in the Gulf of Maine.”

Washington state also confirmed that the DOJ asked for its voter data; which, according to the letter, the data “must include the registrant’s (registered voter’s) full name, date of birth, residential address, his or her state driver’s license number or the last four digits of the registrant’s social security number.”

Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs said he is not ready to comply.

“As Washington’s chief election official, it is my responsibility to ensure the election process is safe, secure, and transparent. This includes protecting Washingtonians’ voter information and privacy.” “I do not plan on releasing any information until DOJ provides me information on what they plan to do with the data,” Hobbs said in a radio interview.

Call me ignorant, but I just assumed the feds would have had access to this data anyways. At any rate, the DOJ’s actions further declare how this administration is working around the clock to consolidate everyone’s data into one place, for the process of control and surveillance.

Furthermore, as I have warned about, the tokenization of everything (and I mean everything) is upon us, and that includes digital IDs, blockchain watermark ballots and a more secure, instant voting process.

Donald Trump, along with those in his administration and in the conservative media, have of course called into question the security of U.S. elections, constantly affirming that the 2020 election was “stolen.”

The Trump administration has made it very clear, though subtly, that they, working with a smattering of big-tech companies, are working to retrofit and introduce a new digital and financial landscape, as per the AI Action Plan released in July.

Moreover, I recently provided a broad overview of a lengthy document titled “Strengthening American Leadership in Digital Finance Technology.” In it, it described the necessity of digital IDs, stablecoins, digital tokens as “money” and digital representations of rights, permissions, and assets represented and traced 24/7 on a blockchain.

Though the document did not really touch on the voting process in an election sense, there are small allusions to it or the potential for it in the document.

There are a number of different types of tokens that can perform specific functions. In this case, they are what are known as “governance tokens” or sometimes referred to as “network tokens” or protocol tokens, and those could be used for the purpose of voting rights.

Stanford University provides an overview as to how that would generally work, which you can read here.

I gave up on the voting process a long time ago. Locally is one thing, I am not going to make a big deal about that, but I think we understand how big of an utter waste of time it is. Well now this will be all be tracked and traced in real-time, thus eliminating mail-ins and traditional paper ballots to eliminate any hanky-panky.

Of course, Republicans are going to go head-over-heals for this because we need “election integrity” and Democrats on the hill will eventually rejoice with anon so as to “protect our democracy.” It’s just one more way they will have control; and with a system such as this, it would imply that there are digital IDs already in the fray.

If you read my report and listen to these globalist institutions, digital ID is a massive agenda they want and need pushed through, so by whatever means to create the system they will.

Proverbs 18:18 The lot causeth contentions to cease, and parteth between the mighty.

That’s why they want our data composted and consolidated, the whole “lot” of it.

