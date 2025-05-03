The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Andrew Guerra
Andrew Guerra
6h

Make America Great Again - my foot!

Arrogant, haughty walking Cheeto - and worse: a Jesuit and a Freemason as well even.

Do NOT join the military or ANY branch! It’s a TRAP!

If I had my own country, Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines, and perhaps Military Police as a separate branch like they have in Taiwan, I would STRICTLY be for home defense and protecting both people and animals as well as defending and guarding the land, the territorial waters - both rivers and seas, and the airspace. Nothing imperial, no illegal or unjust wars, and no bankers - and absolutely NEVER any Jesuits or Freemasons and the King James Bible would be a mandatory weapon in the arsenal.

The veterans would be treated better, they might not get royal treatment but they would get a lot of benefits especially if disabled or wounded in combat, but they can rest easy knowing that they’ll NEVER partake in a Jesuit Crusade like the illegal and unjust wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, or Vietnam.

Fabian
6h

The little horn of Revelation acting out again. He is the American Caesar now and will lead us to utter ruin, just as Caesar did to Rome. But his end will come by Jesus and his army. 2028end!

