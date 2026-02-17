Yesterday, I wrote a detailed piece on how the Trump Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement has been very friendly towards pesticide manufacturers, and has deregulated the use of many existing chemicals while approving new ones, all while Bayer has vowed to do whatever is necessary to ensure legislation is passed that grants them immunity from lawsuits.

Well, I completely forgot to include a big piece of evidence in that report (I had a separate tab pulled up and everything); how the EPA just deregulated the use of one of the more contentious ingredients in popular herbicides, Dicamba.

This new information will be added to that report.

As explained in my initial report, dicamba is part of this “pesticidepalooza” and the administration had already attempted to deregulate its use but was held up in court.

But earlier this month, the EPA announced a new federal registration for 34 states for low-volatility dicamba herbicides.

Posted on February 6th, the EPA wrote in a press release:

Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) established the strongest protections in agency history for over-the-top (OTT) dicamba application on dicamba-tolerant cotton and soybean crops. This decision responds directly to the strong advocacy of America's cotton and soybean farmers, particularly growers across the Cotton Belt, who have been clear and consistent about the critical challenges they face without access to this tool for controlling resistant weeds in their growing crops. Dicamba has already been on the market and available for sale and in wide, continuous use on farms across the United States regardless of and prior to today’s announcement, which is specifically focused on OTT application. President Trump has remained deeply committed to supporting America's farmers and rural communities. This action reflects his administration's commitment to ensuring farmers have the tools they need to succeed while protecting the environment with the strongest safeguards ever imposed on OTT dicamba use. From day one of this review, EPA committed to gold-standard science and radical transparency. We conducted a thorough pesticide evaluation, using the best available data and reviewing hundreds of publicly available independent, peer-reviewed studies and real-world field results to conduct a comprehensive human health and ecological risk assessment. When applied according to the new label instructions, EPA's analysis found no unreasonable risk to human health and the environment from OTT dicamba use. EPA recognizes that previous drift issues created legitimate concerns, and designed these new label restrictions to directly address them, including cutting the amount of dicamba that can be used annually in half, doubling required safety agents, requiring conservation practices to protect endangered species, and restricting applications during high temperatures when exposure and volatility risks increase.

Well, isn’t that just dandy? “New label instructions.” In other words, ‘We at the EPA were paid-off by lobbyists and big-ag/big-pharma companies to change the safety labels, and now it’s “safe.”’ Pupil Johnny got an ‘F’ on his math exam, but we lowered the passing grade and now he has a ‘C.’

This is what the EPA, USDA, FDA, etc., have done for decades. As soon as people start to become aware of the risks of something, these departments and corporations quickly collude to change parameters and guidelines. Americans can’t keep up with the lies and hypocrisy, so they give up, and the corporations get away with it.

The EPA yet still acknowledges the toxicological dangers of the chemical: “The ecological risks associated with dicamba drift and volatility are real. If not carefully mitigated, off-target movement of dicamba can damage sensitive plants and impact neighboring farms and natural ecosystems.”

The EPA says applicants must wear proper PPE: “Several products require loaders, mixers, handlers, and applicators to wear label-approved PPE, directly reducing worker exposure” — because nothing says ‘safe and healthy’ like wearing a hazmat suit when growing food. The department also absolutely restricts applying the chemical via crop-dusters or drones.

This is seen as a big win for Bayer; and on the SAME DAY as the EPA’s announcement, Bayer announced it is seeking approval for one of its new chemical blends called Stryax, a formula used to treat glyphosate-resistant crops — a “solution” to solve the toxic problem THEY created!

Bayer wrote in a blog post:

Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a new federal registration for 34 states for low-volatility dicamba herbicides. This registration will enable U.S. farmers to have access to this important weed control tool in dicamba-tolerant soybeans and cotton.

“We welcome the EPA’s scientific review and registration decision for low-volatility dicamba herbicides. Now more than ever, growers need weed control options. Growers tell us they value the flexibility that dicamba, and XtendFlex soybeans and cotton adds to their operations. This new registration will give growers another vital tool to control tough-to-control and herbicide resistant weeds.” -Brian Naber, President of North America & Australia/New Zealand Region, Crop Science.

Bayer will launch this new registration as Stryax dicamba herbicide, a restricted use pesticide. Stryax is the ideal dicamba option to help manage glyphosate-resistant broadleaf weeds, as well as other tough to control weeds. Stryax also offers up to 14 days of soil activity on certain broadleaf weeds, helping farmers keep their fields clean. Stryax was designed as an additional herbicide option for in-crop use with XtendFlex soybeans, Roundup Ready 2 Xtend soybeans and cotton with XtendFlex technology. All applications of Stryax will require the inclusion of a qualified volatility reduction adjuvant (VRA), such as a VaporGrip® Xtra Agent, as well as a drift reduction agent (DRA), in the tank mix.

This registration will enable the use of approved low-volatility dicamba herbicides in-crop up to 7-days pre-harvest in XtendFlex cotton, and up through R1 in XtendFlex soybeans.

“With a federal registration in hand, we’ll begin the process of seeking state approvals,” said Dr. Ty Witten, Bayer’s vice president of commercial stewardship, Crop Science. “In the coming weeks, we’ll launch applicator training opportunities, and stewardship education to help ensure that growers and applicators have the best experience possible with Stryax herbicide.”

Again, as I commented in my initial report, this decision by the Trump EPA is yet another utter and absolute betrayal by this administration and MAHA.

Job 13:4 But ye are forgers of lies, ye are all physicians of no value.

Trump and RFK Jr. ran their mouths on mitigating pesticide and chemical use, and implementing transformative policies to clean-up our abysmal food, water, and medical spaces in the U.S.

When President Trump announced he was selecting RFK Jr. to lead HHS, he stated:

“The Safety and Health of all Americans is the most important role of any Administration, and HHS will play a big role in helping ensure that everybody will be protected from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and food additives that have contributed to the overwhelming Health Crisis in this Country. “Mr. Kennedy will restore these Agencies to the traditions of Gold Standard Scientific Research, and beacons of Transparency, to end the Chronic Disease epidemic, and to Make America Great and Healthy Again!”

Instead, we get the opposite. More poisoning, more killing, more injuries, and especially more profits.

John 10:10 The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly. [11] I am the good shepherd: the good shepherd giveth his life for the sheep. [12] But he that is an hireling, and not the shepherd, whose own the sheep are not, seeth the wolf coming, and leaveth the sheep, and fleeth: and the wolf catcheth them, and scattereth the sheep. [13] The hireling fleeth, because he is an hireling, and careth not for the sheep.

Again, read my initial report for more details. I apologize for forgetting to include it the first time; I will add an update to that report.

