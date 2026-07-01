Following the controversial Supreme Court decision that effectively provides Bayer’s Monsanto and other companies immunity from pesticide and herbicide-related lawsuits, the Trump Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) this week approved two new pesticides for the first time in the United States, which contain so-called “forever chemicals” per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), and have been linked to causing cancer.

Not only that, the EPA deregulated another chemical and the first food use of another one.

Common Dreams reported:

The Trump EPA on Tuesday finalized its approval of using two PFAS pesticides, diflufenican and epyrifenacil, on corn and soybeans, the two most widely grown crops in the United States.

The agency also expanded its allowances for another previously approved forever chemical pesticide, bifenthrin, and greenlighted the first food use of chlormequat, a non-PFAS pesticide tied to reproductive issues.

“While the Biden administration had approved one PFAS pesticide in the prior four years, this is the third and fourth approval of a PFAS pesticide under Trump in just his second year in office,” the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) noted in a Tuesday statement. “The previous two PFAS pesticide approvals were cyclobutrifluram and isocycloseram.”

As the center detailed:

The EPA has stated in press materials that these new fluorinated pesticides are not PFAS. That assertion is based on the fact that they do not meet the chemicals office’s unilateral regulatory PFAS definition. But the new pesticides do meet the much more widely accepted PFAS definition that was developed transparently by dozens of scientists around the world. That definition has subsequently been endorsed by more than 150 leading PFAS researchers, is used by nearly every US state for regulating PFAS, and specifically was written into past versions of the National Defense Authorization Act. Using the scientific definition of a PFAS that is widely accepted in this country and around the world, these pesticides are PFAS. The EPA had even initially acknowledged that these pesticides met the more broadly accepted PFAS definition on its fluorinated pesticides webpage. Yet three weeks after creating the webpage, it removed any mention of the conflicting definition, instead portraying the agency’s unilateral definition as the only PFAS definition.

CBD also pointed out that “these approvals come after Kyle Kunkler, a former lobbyist for the American Soybean Association, was installed as the deputy assistant administrator for pesticides in the EPA’s Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention. The soybean association has been a vocal proponent of diflufenican’s and epyrifenacil’s approval.”

“It’s a national outrage that Trump’s EPA is expanding use of dangerous, cancer-linked PFAS pesticides just days after the Supreme Court limited the American people’s right to sue pesticide companies,” said Nathan Donley, environmental health science director at the CBD. “Trump’s reckless push to ignore science and embrace these extremely harmful, long-lasting pesticides ensures his legacy won’t be the many monuments he’s built to himself but the many millions of people his shortsighted polices will sicken and prematurely kill.”

Read CBD’s press release to learn about the harmful effects of these chemicals.

The National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) lauded the EPA’s decision. “These new products will surely become valuable additions to the toolbox,” they said in a statement on X.

The EPA’s recent approvals were not lauded on it its social medias or in a press release.

Instead, the EPA is currently boasting about how it plans to purportedly “grow healthier food with less chemicals.”

Published today, July 1st, EPA said in a press release announcing a “challenge [that] will support practical, cost-effective alternatives to conventional chemical crop desiccation, the common practice of spraying pesticides to dry out crops in the final days before harvest. Grounded in gold standard science, this effort will help American farmers bring in their harvest with fewer conventional chemicals while protecting human health and the environment.”

The statement adds:

“This is a win on both ends of the dinner table. Families get food grown with fewer conventional pesticides. Farmers get new, science-based tools that lower costs, protect their workers, and keep American agriculture strong and competitive in a changing global market.

“American farmers are critical partners in the success of the Make America Healthy Again agenda. This initiative directly supports the Trump Administration’s broader effort to protect human health and modernize U.S. agriculture by promoting resilient, efficient, and sustainable farming systems. Acting under its legal authority to regulate pesticides and protect human health and the environment, EPA is putting real funding behind real-world solutions that bring better science to America’s farms.”

“American farmers feed our families, and they deserve the best tools to do that job safely,” said EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin. “This challenge backs our farmers, protects the health of American families, and helps modernize our farms. By listening to growers, researchers, and communities, we can cut exposure risks and make America’s food supply stronger and more resilient.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 17:5 Whoso mocketh the poor reproacheth his Maker: and he that is glad at calamities shall not be unpunished.

This administration continues to mock us at this point. They are making it very clear as to just how much they hate us.

Adding onto what I wrote yesterday:

Follow this: All in one week, the Supreme Court, at the behest of the Trump administration and Bayer, ruled to protect glyphosate-based pesticides (and by extension many other ones as well), after having already prioritized glyphosate production in the U.S.; then to save face, Trump signs an EO promoting regenerative agriculture and easing the barrier to entry, supposedly to promote healthier food and ecosystems (just ignore that Supreme Court ruling); but then on the same day, Rollins and the USDA reveal it’s actually being used to promote GMO cover crops sprayed with chemicals so the U.S. can grow more crops needed for biofuels and ethanol (which utterly destroys older engines, has poor miles per gallon ratings, and still emits harmful emissions), which is nowhere mentioned in the EO Trump signed; which is being done in part to compensate for the higher for longer oil prices caused by Trump’s meddling in Iran, while at the same time subtly enforcing the globalist climate change all in one;

And now, the cherry on top is that the EPA immediately approved several more toxic PFAS chemicals following the Supreme Court’s ruling, and then the next day front-runs a faux initiative claiming it and MAHA are working to reduce use of forever chemicals and pesticides!!

Pure, unadulterated evil.

Much of this could be stymied if conventional farmers had a conscience and Americans stopped buying their products. Vote with your wallet. But we know how Americans are with their greed and instant gratification.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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