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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
38mEdited

I'd almost hazard to guess they want us dead. We are cooked! Wowwwww

Thank you for the work you do to keep us informed. 💐

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m cameron's avatar
m cameron
18m

Whatever strategy people are using to stop this isnt going to work, hasnt worked. I just wonder if the people doing the actual spraying realize theyre contributing to a slow poisoning & genocide of their fellow humans? My next thought was what if they do? Then what?

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