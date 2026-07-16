The Trump administration has continued to approve and deregulate a myriad of chemical ingredients and pesticides since taking over in 2025; and since the Supreme Court ruled to effectively provide immunity to Bayer’s Monsanto, after years of lawsuits associated with their pesticide Roundup and its active ingredient glyphosate, the administration has approved more of them.

The WinePress documented that hardly a week after the Supreme Court’s ruling in June — something the Trump administration also asked the Justices to rule on the side of Bayer — the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved the use of diflufenican and epyrifenacil, two never before used chemicals in the U.S., and are so-called “forever chemicals” per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

Now the EPA has approved a third one: “Trifludimoxazin.”

While all three of these latest chemicals are bad for one’s health or the environment, Trifludimoxazin is the most concerning, according to an analysis by the Environmental Working Group (EWG).

EWG wrote in a July 13th report:

Despite the EPA’s internal data linking these chemicals to animal tumors and persistent water contamination, it quietly posted the approvals without informing the press or the public. “Allowing an avalanche of new PFAS pesticides onto our fields will never make America healthy again,” said Jared Hayes, senior policy analyst at EWG. “Contaminating our agricultural fields with persistent forever chemicals does nothing to help the farmers who work tirelessly to feed us. By prioritizing corporate chemical approvals over public health, the EPA is actively undermining both our long-term food security and the very farming communities we rely on,” said Hayes. Trifludimoxazin is cleared for everyday staples like oats, wheat and fruit. That’s despite EPA data showing the chemical breaks down into 12 persistent PFAS variants and shows “suggestive evidence of carcinogenic potential.” “The EPA’s hands-off approach to pesticide mixtures is leaving families exposed to a cocktail of forever chemicals on their food,” said Varun Subramaniam, a science analyst at the Environmental Working Group. “We know ultra-short-chain PFAS like TFA [trifluoroacetic acid] are accumulating in the environment and pose potential reproductive risks, yet regulators assess these hazards one by one and without considering the full range of potential health harms. “The science shows combined chemical exposure can amplify health harms, but the EPA is consistently failing to enforce the extra safety protections legally required to safeguard children during pregnancy and early life,” he added.

And as if that were not enough, EWG also noted EPA’s “expanding uses for the notorious water-pollutant bifenthrin: a PFAS pesticide already classified as a “possible human carcinogen” by the agency.

“In March 2026, EWG found residue of the PFAS pesticide fludioxonil was in 14% of all produce samples and in nearly 90% of peaches and plums, with fluopyram and bifenthrin also ranking among the top 10 most detected chemicals.”

The WP reported earlier this year how Trump 2.0, despite its pledges and promises to “Make America Healthy Again,” has approved and deregulated a slew of chemicals and pesticides. Most notably, in February, Trump signed an executive order to prioritize domestic glyphosate production.

“This is the PFAS presidency brought to you by Donald Trump and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin,” said Nathan Donley, environmental health science director at the Center for Biological Diversity. “Waiting to open the floodgates on new pesticide approvals until after the Supreme Court granted immunity to pesticide companies takes a special kind of callousness.” This is the fifth PFAS pesticide approval under Trump in less than two years in office. The previous two PFAS pesticide approvals were cyclobutrifluram and isocycloseram. The Biden administration approved one PFAS pesticide in the prior four years.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Jeremiah 8:15 We looked for peace, but no good came; and for a time of health, and behold trouble!

MAHA should be called HAHA, because this administration and this country is an utter laughingstock and embarrassment: and the joke is on us.

As we have documented repeatedly since Trump 2.0 began, the administration clearly and obviously never had any intentions to bring healthy reforms to this country. Instead, they have done the exact opposite. The sad part is they aren’t even done yet: there will be more, especially at the pace they are going.

I want everyone to not forget this: the day after they approved these three latest chemicals, the EPA began boasting about how it plans to purportedly “grow healthier food with less chemicals.”

On July 1st, EPA said in a press release announcing a “challenge [that] will support practical, cost-effective alternatives to conventional chemical crop desiccation, the common practice of spraying pesticides to dry out crops in the final days before harvest. Grounded in gold standard science, this effort will help American farmers bring in their harvest with fewer conventional chemicals while protecting human health and the environment.”

The statement adds:

“This is a win on both ends of the dinner table. Families get food grown with fewer conventional pesticides. Farmers get new, science-based tools that lower costs, protect their workers, and keep American agriculture strong and competitive in a changing global market.

“American farmers are critical partners in the success of the Make America Healthy Again agenda. This initiative directly supports the Trump Administration’s broader effort to protect human health and modernize U.S. agriculture by promoting resilient, efficient, and sustainable farming systems. Acting under its legal authority to regulate pesticides and protect human health and the environment, EPA is putting real funding behind real-world solutions that bring better science to America’s farms.”

“American farmers feed our families, and they deserve the best tools to do that job safely,” said EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin. “This challenge backs our farmers, protects the health of American families, and helps modernize our farms. By listening to growers, researchers, and communities, we can cut exposure risks and make America’s food supply stronger and more resilient.”

This is abominable. They put out this fake headline to make Americans think they are working to better the system for ourselves and the environment, all while approving three more chemicals that their own research acknowledges are toxic and cancerous; and since the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Bayer, at the Trump administration’s request might I add, it’s open season now!

Proverbs 2:14 Who rejoice to do evil, and delight in the frowardness of the wicked; [15] Whose ways are crooked, and they froward in their paths:

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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