Courtesy: MIT

As Americans continually push back against the data center rollout — whether it’s because of water and noise pollution, higher utility bills, eminent domain, declining property values, etc. — the Trump administration still has not received the message: Americans don’t want datacenters.

Despite various polls and reports that demonstrate that Americans across all political aisles are not fond of data centers, Trump earlier this month decided to post on Truth Social how great they are and how they are “cash cows,” and “are tremendous WINS for the States and Communities that are lucky enough to get them.”

Then today the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced new guidance that says power sources supplying electricity only to data centers and not the public grid may not be accountable to federal pollution regulations.

From the official press release:

This month, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued guidance clarifying that the Clean Air Act (CAA) Acid Rain Program (ARP) does not apply to power generation facilities that are not connected to a public electricity grid, commonly referred to as “islanded” power generation facilities. The guidance expands opportunities for companies to develop and operate islanded power generation facilities for data centers. This will give developers greater flexibility in where and how quickly they can build new facilities while helping to protect the environment and reducing burdens on communities’ electric grid. This guidance furthers the principals of President Donald Trump’s Ratepayer Protection Pledge, which was expanded last week during an event at EPA. Companies that sign the President’s pledge are committing to build, bring, or buy all of the energy needed to power their facilities and to pay the full cost of that energy and its supporting infrastructure, no matter what. Ratepayer Protection Pledge extends those obligations across the full chain of parties whose decisions determine what a family pays each month: the electric utilities that set rates, the developers that build the facilities, and the States that regulate both. “Ensuring that the United States maintains our artificial intelligence dominance is essential to national security and economic prosperity. At the same time, it is equally important that we safeguard our communities from utility price hikes,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation Aaron Szabo. “This guidance will provide an avenue to do both. EPA is proud to further the President’s agenda through commonsense approaches to regulating.” EPA’s guidance clarifies that under the best reading of the CAA, the ARP applies to facilities that sell electricity or are required to report as a generating unit to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). Because “islanded” power generation facilities neither sell electricity nor have required reporting to DOE, EPA has concluded that these facilities are not subject to the ARP. If a company develops a power generation facility that is not grid connected, but at a future date the company does connect the facility to the grid, the facility may be subject to the provisions in the ARP.

A dirty little secret is that many of these data centers are powered by so-called “dirty energy.”

Power Magazine reported in October 2025, “Data Centers Are Turning to Gas Generators for Prime Power to Eliminate Long Lead Times for Grid Connections.”

More recently, Latitude Media reported in March, “The data center boom is a diesel generator boom.” The magazine wrote:

Data centers need dispatchable power — and no matter how many clean options hit the market, fossil fuel-powered generators remain in huge demand. In just five years, diesel generator capacity at data centers nearly tripled, going from 20 gigawatts in 2018 to 55 GW in 2024, according to a new report by the Better Data Center Project, a policy organization focused on minimizing the environmental costs of rapid data center expansion. In Virginia — the largest data center market globally, believed to host more than a third of all hyperscale data centers worldwide — there were over 10,500 generator units permitted for data centers by the end of 2025, with a total capacity of 27 GW. That’s equivalent to the power usage of roughly 20 million U.S. households, in a state with less than 4 million homes. Oregon, which has a rapidly growing data center market, has six GW of permitted and proposed diesel generators, double the combined average yearly power consumption of homes in the state. Diesel generators are the main source of data center air pollution after on-site primary power generation, such as the dedicated gas generation.

The air pollution from these generators is already being documented.

Business Insider reported on the smog in a Virginia town where multiple data centers have or are being built.

Ashburn, Virginia, is in the heart of America's "data center alley." Over the July 4 weekend, diesel generators at a Digital Realty data center switched on as temperatures spiked. Dark smoke floated above ACC9, one of dozens of data centers clustered in Ashburn and nearby cities, according to a video and photos from July 3 seen by Business Insider. The company said it turned on generators as part of a program run by the electrical grid operator, PJM Interconnection, to reduce the load on the grid during times of peak demand.

Others on social media have been posting pictures and videos of the smog and generators powering these facilities.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Man, I simply just can’t handle all this winning.

For years, we were sold that all this infrastructure was “green” and “sustainable,” and those who have been following The WinePress will recall we exposed that nonsense for what it was. Now this administration and technocrats have completely dropped the act and are now rolling back regulations for these data centers, admitting that these things are massive polluting machines. But they don’t care: the antichrist control grid must be built at all costs.

The day of righteous, fiery judgment and recompense is coming from the Lord…

Revelation 11:18 And the nations were angry, and thy wrath is come, and the time of the dead, that they should be judged, and that thou shouldest give reward unto thy servants the prophets, and to the saints, and them that fear thy name, small and great; and shouldest destroy them which destroy the earth.

If you enjoyed this report and others like it, please consider sharing this post and supporting The WinePress down below!

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

To support The WinePress, you can contribute by doing one or more of the following:

You may send cash, check or letters to this address:

Jacob M. Thompson

#119

12820 Adams Rd.

Granger, IN 46530

If you decide to send a check, please do not address it to “The WinePress.” Please address it to the name listed.

You can become a paid member on Substack.

You can also donate electronically by hitting the link below:

DONATE HERE