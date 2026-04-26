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Jesus dog för dig's avatar
Jesus dog för dig
7m

My 1st thought was that they played a sound clip in the speakers.. that would have been enough.

As they have become lazy with the psyops...

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Yea let God be true's avatar
Yea let God be true
8m

Marry Poppins looked more rea

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