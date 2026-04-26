Last night, an assassination was allegedly made against President Donald Trump at the annual White House Correspondence Dinner. Trump, along with First Lady Melania and other cabinet officials, were on stage facing a packed crowd of other political and business figures, when alleged gun shots (so they say) rang out, and Trump’s security rushed the stage and escorted Trump out of there. The crowd reacted confusedly and kind of just sat there perplexed and looking around.

Compilation of multiple angles:

Apparently the shooter was apprehended and identified as Cole Allen, a 31-year-old California teacher.

Terribly bad video quality captured from a security camera (as it is being reported) shows the suspect dashing past a slew of security agents before purportedly trying to shoot Trump and others at the dinner.

Then Trump comes out and holds a press conference immediately after. That’s not weird, right?

But if you want to know just how fake this is, listen to what Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said just a couple of hours before the supposed shooting: “There will be shots fired!”

Okay, this is the fakest and sorriest attempt at staging an assassination we’ve ever seen! Who actually believes this?

Leavitt’s predictive programming clip was shared all over the place by all the bot accounts and the Mockingbird, Limited Hangout accounts, so clearly the handlers wanted people to see that clip.

From the various clips and reports that I have seen online, the comment sections are filled with people calling this fake and staged. It’s so obvious and embarrassing not a lot of people are falling for it. This makes the totally not staged (sarcasm) Butler one-in-a-trillion ear shot look good!

Look at how Trump reacted when someone threatened his life and it wasn’t part of the script:

Proverbs 11:18 The wicked worketh a deceitful work: but to him that soweth righteousness shall be a sure reward. Proverbs 12:20 Deceit is in the heart of them that imagine evil: but to the counsellers of peace is joy.

So what is all this for?

Is it because Trump is doing so horribly in the polls, and Americans are so absolutely fed up with him that he tried to gin-up a little support? ‘The Woke Left is trying to kill me, the radical Left needs to be stopped.’

Is it to justify gun restrictions and pre-crime surveillance? We know that he and Melania are totally in favor of it, promoted it during both administrations; and Trump is anti-gun and anti-2A.

Is it a distraction from the Iran War and the energy shocks and incoming shortages?

Is it to gin up support for his ballroom (military bunker)?

Give your thoughts below.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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