Today, biotech company Moderna revealed that the Food and Drug Association (FDA) has formally approved a new mRNA-based vaccine for seasonal influenza called “mFLUSIVA.”

In a blog post published on Moderna’s website, CEO Stéphane Bancel wrote:

Today marks an important milestone with the U.S. FDA approval of mFLUSIVA® (mRNA-1010), our influenza vaccine for adults 50 years of age and older. For adults 65 years of age and older, approval was based on a study showing that mFLUSIVA helped the immune system respond, with additional research ongoing to confirm the clinical benefit. This is Moderna’s fifth approved product and the first mRNA-based influenza vaccine approved by the FDA. Modernizing the development and production of influenza vaccines has long been a public health priority, and today’s approval of an mRNA-based flu vaccine marks an important step toward a more modern approach. That potential was recently discussed by the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC), whose members voted unanimously that mFLUSIVA’s benefits outweigh its risks for adults 50 years of age and older. Looking ahead, we expect mFLUSIVA to be available in the United States for eligible adults during the 2026–2027 respiratory virus season. Beyond the U.S., regulatory submissions are under review in the European Union, Canada and Australia, with additional submissions planned later this year. We remain committed to advancing our respiratory portfolio and to applying our mRNA platform to address important public health challenges around the world.

Additionally, in a separate press release, Bancel stated:

“The FDA approval of mFLUSIVA, our fourth approved product in the United States and the first mRNA-based flu vaccine, demonstrates the continued strength and versatility of our mRNA platform. “Flu remains a significant public health challenge, and mFLUSIVA provides an important new option for America’s seniors. This approval also reflects the ongoing potential of our mRNA platform to help address important public health challenges through continued scientific innovation. We are grateful to the clinical trial participants, investigators, regulators and Moderna teams whose contributions made this milestone possible.”

Moderna lists these as the current side effects:

“Injection site reactions: pain, tenderness and swelling of the lymph nodes in the same arm as the injection, swelling (hardness), and redness.

“General side effects: fatigue, headache, muscle pain, joint pain, chills, nausea or vomiting, and fever.”

The FDA or the HHS have yet to officially announce this approval, despite it being headline news.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Despite attempts by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and MAHA media to make you believe they were ditching mRNA, we said this was a ruse.

Back in February, we quoted the now-former FDA Commissioner Marty Makary who said they were not moving away from mRNA vaccines, despite HHS canceling nearly two dozen mRNA research projects last year.

“Well, I think that would be quite a stretch to say we’re not embracing mRNA vaccines. We have a uh we’ve approved two mRNA vaccines at the beginning of my time. “I would love to see the data on mRNA helping patients with cancer in a number of conditions. Our job is to review applications that come in the door and if the data supports the claims that want to be made then we will approve that product. “So we have a very clear mandate from Congress what’s safe and effective and so that that’s our task. There was funding for mRNA technology at HHS. That funding was pivoted to other causes. And I’ll tell you why. “It’s not because we don’t believe in mRNA technology. It’s because the companies that made mRNA vaccines made over $50 billion. They can fund their own research. It doesn’t have to be on the backs of American taxpayers. “We should be funding research that is otherwise not getting funded, that has no money for funding, such as funding for bespoke conditions and rare diseases, conditions that have been in the blind spots of modern medicine. And that’s why that funding was pivoted. “So it has nothing to do with the view of this is a promising or this is not a promising technology. Our job as regulators is to be a referee and we just want to see good science.”

Job 13:4 But ye are forgers of lies, ye are all physicians of no value.

Fast forward to now, and here is another mRNA kill shot; approved, once again, by the original administration and progenitor of Operation Warp Speed, Trump.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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