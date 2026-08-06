The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Strehlow's avatar
Linda Strehlow
12h

Why would anyone be surprised by this? Never forget "Operation Warp Speed" and what group initiated it.

And of course we have two clowns on board to push it...RFK,Jr. and "doctor "OZ. 👿🤡

Reply
Share
1 reply
Michael Ginsburg's avatar
Michael Ginsburg
12hEdited

Soooooooo much 'winning' for MAHA/GA...

Ultimately, Trump, “Junior” and Jay Bhattacharya (a Stanford buddy of one Peter Thiel) are not the problem. They are merely the symptom/presentation of the problem which is:

A government that is too powerful.

Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The WinePress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture