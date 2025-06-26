Courtesy: Fox News

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump appeared to have softened his stance on immigration policies, claiming that the agricultural, hospitality and service sectors were hurting because of the administration’s deportation plan. He announced on Truth Social and during a press conference that he would seek to change this and give more flexibility.

Trump said during a press conference that same day:

“Well we're not targeting, in fact, if you look today, I put out a statement today about farmers. Our farmers are being hurt badly by, you know, they have very good workers, they've worked for them for 20 years. They're not citizens but they've turned out to be, you know, great, and we're gonna have to do something about that. “We can't take farmers and take all their people and send them back because they don't have maybe what they're supposed to have, maybe not, and you know what's going to happen, and what is happening, they get rid of some of the people cuz, you know, you go into a farm and you look and people - they've been there for 20, 25 years, and they've worked great, and the owner of the farm loves them and everything else, and then you're supposed to throw them out? And you know what happens? They end up hiring the people, the criminals, that have come in, the murderers from prisons and everything else. “So we're going to have an order on that pretty soon. I think we can't do that to our farmers, and leisure too, hotels, we're gonna have to use a lot of common sense.”

Now Trump has apparently announced some relaxation as to how the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) targets immigrants and illegals, but will still come up with a plan to sift the bad ones from the good.

He told press reporters last week:

“It’s always a tough subject, because look, we have farmers. I love farmers. I won 80%, 85% of the farmers, and I love them. And I’m never going to do anything to hurt our farmers. “And you could also say the leisure business, et cetera. There are some businesses where you have a disproportionate amount of people that are the people that you’re talking about. “At the same time, we had to get the criminals out of our country, and we’re looking at doing something In the case of good reputable farmers, they can take responsibility for the people that they hire and let them have responsibility because we can’t put the farms out of business and at the same time we don’t want to hurt people that aren’t criminals. “Most of the people who came in over the last three years under Biden, I would say probably three and a half to four years, those people you have a lot of criminals. You have a lotta, I mean we’re looking at that very closely. You’ve had people that have worked on farms for 20 years. It’s very hard to go in there and say, you know, yeah, you’re coming out. “But we’re gonna let the farmers take responsibility. They’re great people, they’ll do it. They know the good and the bad. So the hard part about this is it’s not like a normal war that where people wear uniforms. They don’t wear uniform. “But we have murderers that came out of the last four years. We have murderous. We have drug lords. We have people that we don’t want to — we have prisoners. They emptied out Venezuela and many countries. They empties out their prisons into the United States. We have to get those people out. “But we’ve stone-cold murderers — 11,888 murderers. We’ve already gotten a lot of them out of here, but we don’t want them. So we have to be careful. “But I never want to hurt our farmers. Our farmers are great people. They keep us happy and healthy and fat.”

However, ICE is still reportedly conducting these mass raids on immigrants on farms.

Per The Latin Times (excerpts):

After the statement, ICE officials reportedly told staff in an internal email to largely lay off raids and arrests in the agricultural, hotel and restaurant industries. However, the pause did not last long. By Sunday, Trump had publicly reversed his previously proposed policy entirely, ordering agents via a Truth Social post to deliver what he called the "single largest Mass Deportation Program in History"— focusing particularly on America's largest cities, almost all being run by Democrats.

By Tuesday, the workplace raids were seemingly back on track: ICE agents raided Delta Downs, a horse racing track in Vinton, Louisiana, rounding up nearly 100 equine caretakers, some of whom fled the scenes as drones swarmed overhead, according to Eric J. Hamelback, chief executive of the National Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association.

On Thursday, White House border czar Tom Homan said immigration enforcement raids will continue at places like hotels and farms, but claimed people with criminal records will be prioritized. Now Trump has provided the latest twist to the matter.

In this context, many immigrants across the country have stopped showing up to work in fear of immigration raids. A sprawling report by Bloomberg noted that the U.S. workforce shrank in May in part due to a decline in foreign-born workers.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Who knows with this administration. I’ve talked about it many times: I am not happy at all about the mass takeover cheap immigrant and illegal labor in this country, but if you start doing true mass-deportation then you are going to have a glut of workers and many open holes; and no, it’s not because we can’t find able-bodied, hard-working Americans, it is because these company do not want to pay Americans a decent wage, so they will hire packs of these migrants for peanuts to enlarge their bottom line; just as other corporations outsourced our maunfacturing to other countries for cheap labor and cheap products, and then charge exponents extra for those same goods; and what manufacturing jobs are still in the U.S. are ruled by unions who constantly strongarm these corporations for intern tack on those additional costs onto the consumer.

It’s a mess with no simple solution.

Lamentations 5:2 Our inheritance is turned to strangers, our houses to aliens. [8] Servants have ruled over us: there is none that doth deliver us out of their hand.

Read more of my thoughts in this report here:

