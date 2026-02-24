During a speech in Rome, Georgia, on Thursday, President Trump spoke about his chances of getting to heaven. Trump has previously said that he is not sure that he is going to heaven, but said that he is working hard to get there.

However, this time Trump said he that he doubts that he is making it in.

“I’m just not worthy of heaven. I’m not going to make it. And I was having a good time going, you know, I was having fun. “I’m I hope to make it, but I doubt I will, to be honest with you. A lot of you will. I’m not special.”

Every once in a while Trump confesses the truth, and he knows it, he knows his goose is cooked, especially as it is becoming more apparent that he is falling apart on stage and his health is leaving him.

You can go read my other reports addressing his prior remarks about going to heaven. The man, before he was even [s]elected President, had already said that he never asked for forgiveness or repented because he does not believe he does not need to; and on repeated occasions he has drawn comparisons to himself and Jesus Christ, or such as that one infamous moment where he turned and looked to the sky and said “I am the chosen one.”

Proverbs 16:12 It is an abomination to kings to commit wickedness: for the throne is established by righteousness. Proverbs 29:6 In the transgression of an evil man there is a snare: but the righteous doth sing and rejoice. [12] If a ruler hearken to lies, all his servants are wicked.

This man is a satanist (again, read those other reports for proof); his sheer allegiance to Talmudic and Kabbalistic practices certainly prove that; and the Epstein Files only reaffirm his wicked abominations and that he is abomination.

Again(!) — imagine this being the golden calf that so-called “Christians” have worshipped and idolized for a decade now, that he is “God’s anointed” and a savior to America, only for him to get on stage and REPEATEDLY say that he is going to hell; and these people STILL clap! Incredible.

So having said that, I am going to repeat what I wrote from those two initial posts on what the scriptures say about salvation.

Proverbs 29:1 He, that being often reproved hardeneth his neck, shall suddenly be destroyed, and that without remedy.

There comes a point where someone keeps rejecting and rejecting and rejecting, to the point where their necks and hearts have been hardened too much. Trump knows the truth but chooses to reject it; and even if he wanted to get out, it would cost him his life and he like so many others, is unwilling to take that leap.

These things are not to be joked about, yet Trump still continues to laugh it off.

The things that we know Trump has committed and is a part of is bad enough: God only knows what other dark, dark things this man has done.

Job 24:13 They are of those that rebel against the light; they know not the ways thereof, nor abide in the paths thereof. [14] The murderer rising with the light killeth the poor and needy, and in the night is as a thief. [15] The eye also of the adulterer waiteth for the twilight, saying, No eye shall see me: and disguiseth his face. [16] In the dark they dig through houses, which they had marked for themselves in the daytime: they know not the light. [17] For the morning is to them even as the shadow of death: if one know them, they are in the terrors of the shadow of death.

I will repeat what I said last time:

NONE are good, none are righteous, there is not a single thing you can do of yourself to ever merit salvation. Period.

Romans 3:9 What then? are we better than they? No, in no wise: for we have before proved both Jews and Gentiles, that they are all under sin; [10] As it is written, There is none righteous, no, not one: [11] There is none that understandeth, there is none that seeketh after God. [12] They are all gone out of the way, they are together become unprofitable; there is none that doeth good, no, not one. Isaiah 64:6 But we are all as an unclean thing, and all our righteousnesses are as filthy rags; and we all do fade as a leaf; and our iniquities, like the wind, have taken us away.

Therefore, Jesus Christ, God Almighty himself, took upon himself the form of a servant, was made in the likeness of sinful flesh, sacrificially laid down his life for us on the cross bearing our iniquities and the sins of the whole world, and rose again the third day according to the scriptures; and through him and him alone is there salvation, devoid of works and our righteousness.

Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: [9] Not of works, lest any man should boast. Romans 11:6 And if by grace, then is it no more of works: otherwise grace is no more grace. But if it be of works, then is it no more grace: otherwise work is no more work. Titus 3:3 For we ourselves also were sometimes foolish, disobedient, deceived, serving divers lusts and pleasures, living in malice and envy, hateful, and hating one another. [4] But after that the kindness and love of God our Saviour toward man appeared, [5] Not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to his mercy he saved us, by the washing of regeneration, and renewing of the Holy Ghost; [6] Which he shed on us abundantly through Jesus Christ our Saviour; [7] That being justified by his grace, we should be made heirs according to the hope of eternal life.

Yet Mr. Trump, like the Jews — whom he and his family are, along with his esoteric Satanic atheism (MAGA) — are trying to work their way to heaven by their own righteousness.

Romans 10:1 Brethren, my heart’s desire and prayer to God for Israel is, that they might be saved. [2] For I bear them record that they have a zeal of God, but not according to knowledge. [3] For they being ignorant of God’s righteousness, and going about to establish their own righteousness, have not submitted themselves unto the righteousness of God. [4] For Christ is the end of the law for righteousness to every one that believeth.

But Trump, by his own admission, is too proud and haughty (and sociopathic) to ever conceive that he, some god-like figure in his mind, should ever have to get on his knees to confess and repent towards God and seek forgiveness. He has a very hardened and impenitent heart, whole believes that he is whole and does not need repentance.

Romans 2:4 Or despisest thou the riches of his goodness and forbearance and longsuffering; not knowing that the goodness of God leadeth thee to repentance? [5] But after thy hardness and impenitent heart treasurest up unto thyself wrath against the day of wrath and revelation of the righteous judgment of God; [6] Who will render to every man according to his deeds: Mark 2:15 And it came to pass, that, as Jesus sat at meat in his house, many publicans and sinners sat also together with Jesus and his disciples: for there were many, and they followed him. [16] And when the scribes and Pharisees saw him eat with publicans and sinners, they said unto his disciples, How is it that he eateth and drinketh with publicans and sinners? [17] When Jesus heard it, he saith unto them, They that are whole have no need of the physician, but they that are sick: I came not to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance.

Jesus will save anyone, but only if you admit and confess that you are sick and seek that change and new life. The Lord is not interested in your self-righteousness, he is interested in the sinners that come to him in humility seeking the cure. Only then and only there can salvation be found.

Romans 10:9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. [10] For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation. [11] For the scripture saith, Whosoever believeth on him shall not be ashamed. [12] For there is no difference between the Jew and the Greek: for the same Lord over all is rich unto all that call upon him. [13] For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.

For as much as I have ragged on Trump (and for good and just reasons), if he or anyone of the worst of the worst were to hypothetically ever approach me and ask me how to be saved, you best believe I would not hesitate to tell that person of the Lord and his salvation. Christ saved me from myself and a horrible death: am I any better?

1 Timothy 1:12 And I thank Christ Jesus our Lord, who hath enabled me, for that he counted me faithful, putting me into the ministry; [13] Who was before a blasphemer, and a persecutor, and injurious: but I obtained mercy, because I did it ignorantly in unbelief. [14] And the grace of our Lord was exceeding abundant with faith and love which is in Christ Jesus. [15] This is a faithful saying, and worthy of all acceptation, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners; of whom I am chief.

Now having said all of that… we know that Trump is a master manipulator of the media, one of if not the greatest to ever do it. This man never stops manipulating and lying. This man is a sociopathic, narcissistic liar to the uttermost extreme, and he can’t stop bragging about himself if he tried; and though he really does think he is larger than life, is on the rank of Jesus and has people assuage his immense pride by acting like and calling him “daddy,” what he says is designed to cause yet another ruckus, distraction and division amongst the people.

