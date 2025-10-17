The specter of war with the United States against Venezuela has been elevated again after President Donald Trump confirmed that he has initiated Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Covert Operations inside Venezuela, as he weighs direct strikes inside the country in a bid to topple Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s regime.

The New York Times first revealed the administration’s latest move to send the CIA into Venezuela. The paper wrote:

The new authority would allow the C.I.A. to carry out lethal operations in Venezuela and conduct a range of operations in the Caribbean.

The agency would be able to take covert action against Mr. Maduro or his government either unilaterally or in conjunction with a larger military operation. It is not known whether the C.I.A. is planning any operations in Venezuela or if the authorities are meant as a contingency.

But the development comes as the U.S. military is planning its own possible escalation, drawing up options for President Trump to consider, including strikes inside Venezuela.

The scale of the military buildup in the region is substantial: There are currently 10,000 U.S. troops there, most of them at bases in Puerto Rico, but also a contingent of Marines on amphibious assault ships. In all, the Navy has eight surface warships and a submarine in the Caribbean.

[CIA Director John] Ratcliffe has said little about what his agency is doing in Venezuela. But he has promised that the C.I.A. under his leadership would become more aggressive. During his confirmation hearing, Mr. Ratcliffe said he would make the C.I.A. less averse to risk and more willing to conduct covert action when ordered by the president, “going places no one else can go and doing things no one else can do.”

While U.S. military operations, like the strikes against boats purportedly carrying drugs from Venezuelan territory, are generally made public, C.I.A. covert actions are typically kept secret. Some, however, like the C.I.A. operation in which Navy SEALs killed Osama bin Laden in 2011, are quickly made public.

When asked about these not-so “covert” operations, President Trump told reporters in the Oval Office:

“I authorized for two reasons, really. No. 1, they have emptied their prisons into the United States of America, they came in through the border. A lot of drugs coming in from Venezuela, and a lot of drugs come in through the sea. But we’re going to stop them by land also.”

Trump was point blank asked if the CIA’s goal was to assassinate Maduro, but Trump was quick to decline.

“Wouldn’t it be a ridiculous question for me to answer? But I think Venezuela is feeling heat. We’re not going to let our country be ruined because other people want to drop, as you say, their worst ... we’re not going to take them.”

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard once remarked that toppling Venezuela’s government would have disastrous repercussions. Since joining the Trump administration, Gabbard has reversed many of her anti-war and anti-neocon rhetoric she used as a Democrat.

The CIA’s Proxy

Last week, Venezuelan political activist María Corina Machado was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. In that report, The WinePress highlighted that she was a fierce opponent of Maduro and immediately after winning the award she took to social media to shout out Trump, signaling that she would continue to be an ally of Trump and the U.S.

In January, Trump had already praised her activism in working to force change in Venezuela, claiming she is “expressing the voices and will of the Venezuelan people” “against the regime.”

It is common knowledge (to those who research beyond mainstream media and popular podcasts) that the U.S. has long wanted to get ahold of Venezuela’s vast supply of oil and gold, particularly Trump. The WinePress has detailed this before, noting how Trump 1.0 launched an unsuccessful coup in Venezuela to get their man in power in a bid to replace President Maduro.

Venezuela sits on the world’s largest oil reserves, representing 18% of the world’s reserves.

Machado, being in the States’ back pocket, has suggested she would help to establish oil deals with the Trump administration. Geopolitical Economic Report noted:

In an interview with Donald Trump Jr. in February 2025, Machado made it clear that she wants to privatize Venezuela’s state-owned oil industry and sell off the South American nation’s natural resources to US corporations.

Machado excitedly explained that, if Trump helped her overthrow Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, her new regime would “be the strongest ally in the region for the United States”.

“Venezuela is going to be the brightest opportunity for investment of American companies, of good people that are going to make a lot of money”, she vowed.

This is what Machado said to the son of the US president (emphasis added):

“Forget about Saudi Arabia; forget about the Saudis. I mean, we have more oil, I mean, infinite potential. “And we’re going to open markets. We’re going to kick [out] the government from the oil sector. We’re going to privatize all our industry. “Venezuela has huge resources: oil, gas, minerals, land, technology. And, as you said before, we have a strategic location, you know, hours from the United States. So we’re going to do this right. We know what we have to do. “[…] And American companies are in, you know, a super strategic position to invest. […] This country, Venezuela, is going to be the brightest opportunity for investment of American companies, of good people that are going to make a lot of money. “[…] We will never surrender. We have a plan to get rid of Maduro. We are executing it, and we will win this battle.”

In June 2023, Trump spilled the beans on the real reason why the U.S. wanted right-wing opposition politician Juan Guaidó to win Venezuela’s elections (in another failed coup attempt): to seize control of Venezuelan oil.

“When I left, Venezuela was ready to collapse. We would have taken it over; we would have gotten to all that oil; it would have been right next door. “But now we’re buying oil from Venezuela. So we’re making a dictator very rich. Can you believe this? Nobody can believe it.”

The U.S. has long attempted to get ahold of Venezuela, going back to the George W. Bush administration. GER noted:

In April 2002, there was a briefly successful military coup which overthrew democratically elected President Chávez. But the leader was so popular that the people of Venezuela stormed the streets, overthrew the coup regime, and demanded that Chávez be reinstated as president.

The George Bush administration was deeply involved in supporting this 2002 coup in Venezuela.

Machado was presently working with the Bush administration, as GER points out.

Machado’s opposition organizations have been funded by CIA cutout the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) since at 2003, according to publicly available information. Machado was invited to the White House to meet with George W. Bush in 2005. (This was just two years after he invaded Iraq in an illegal war of aggression.)

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

CIA operations so “covert” they are announced by one of the largest newspapers in the country, and the President confirms it. But that part is irrelevant to the fact that the U.S. military industrial complex is about ready to fully topple another government, plunge its country into turmoil, which could result in severe blowback with a retaliation of counterstrikes, with aid from BRICS nations such as Russia and China supplying weapons - strikes that could hit America’s soft underbelly, not to mention all the terror and sleeper cells already in the U.S. already, and an alienated population that could also rebel as well.

Proverbs 26:6 He that sendeth a message by the hand of a fool cutteth off the feet, and drinketh damage. [17] He that passeth by, and meddleth with strife belonging not to him, is like one that taketh a dog by the ears.

It was inevitable, we knew it was coming. The administration and media machine have been propagandizing this coming war since before Trump regained the White House. That, and it was made very clear by Trump and Hegseth at the big generals meeting that war was coming very soon; and it very well could come to our doorstep, which has not happened since, well, a very, very long time. I am not saying this will happen, nor is this meant to be sensationalist fearmongering remark, but it is something we need to consider and prepare ourselves for.

That, or it will be another embarrassing failure like all of America’s other wars we start. Remember Yemen and how stupid Trump and the country looked when we turned tail and ran out of there because we got outclassed?

Luke 21:9 But when ye shall hear of wars and commotions, be not terrified: for these things must first come to pass; but the end is not by and by. [10] Then said he unto them, Nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: [11] And great earthquakes shall be in divers places, and famines, and pestilences; and fearful sights and great signs shall there be from heaven.

It’s not drugs, it’s not narcoterrorism: it’s that sweet, sweet black gold called oil. It’s so blatantly obvious that that’s what the country is doing, so why even bother pretending it’s drugs? I guess to drag the heels of those who listen to Fox News.

Of course, when all these wars kick-off, I can’t wait (sarcasm) to hear these “Christian” pastors put on their fake tough guy performance and stolen valor stint about how all the young men need to go die for Exxon Mobil, while they sit in their recliners pining away stuffing their faces. Merica! 🦅🦅🦅

