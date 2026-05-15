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Melanie Barbaro's avatar
Melanie Barbaro
7h

Trump has lost the confidence of the military and rightly so. And other nations especially China and Russia know that. Empires of the past collapsed from the inside regardless of military strength.

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Christopher Paulin's avatar
Christopher Paulin
5hEdited

I believe that the United States (the army) is the second beast after Rome (the planners, the first beast), and we are together, Babylon is fallen over a longer time than the tribulation people say it is because the whole world is not liking the United States bully, a colony of Rome, plus the Pope is from the United States:

Revelation 18

[2] And he cried mightily with a strong voice, saying, Babylon the great is fallen, is fallen, and is become the habitation of devils, and the hold of every foul spirit, and a cage of every unclean and hateful bird.

I think that Trump's disagreement with the Pope is part of the Jesuit theater because they are on the same side. There is much theater going on in the news, like a Shakespeare play.

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