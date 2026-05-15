The defense war sector is booming under Trump 2.0 and this administration has quickly transformed the economy into a war economy. One could argue that the U.S. has been a wartime economy for many decades, and there certainly is plenty of validity to that claim, but clearly the Trump administration is reallocating and increasing spending a substantial amount of funding to the Pentagon and the Department of Defense War.

On April 1st, President Trump said the quiet part out loud when he posited that the federal government should not be responsible for paying for things like daycare while “fighting wars” — comments that came hours before his national address to Americans on the current state and ‘success’ of Operation Epic Fury.

“And I actually said to them, I said to Russell, ‘Don’t send any money for daycare because the United States can’t take care of daycare.’ “That has to be up to a state. We can’t take care of daycare. We’re a big country. We have 50 states. We have all these other people. We’re fighting wars. We can’t take care of daycare. You got to let a state take care of daycare. And they should pay for it, too. They should pay. They have to raise their taxes, but they should pay for it. “And we could lower our taxes a little bit to them to make up for [it], but it’s not possible for us to take care of daycare, Medicaid, Medicare, all these individual things. They can do it on a state basis. You can’t do it on a federal. “We have to take care of one thing. Military protection. We have to guard the country. But all these little things, all these little scams that have taken place, all you have to you have to let states take care of them, Russell. And you have to do it.”

The Trump administration, after funding a $1 trillion budget last year — a new record — is now requesting another record breaking war budget of $1.5 trillion.

SoW Secretary Pete Hegseth and the Pentagon recently a posted a short trailer on YouTube and across their other socials selling this new budgetary plan as a “generational down payment on America’s national defense.”

Hegseth stated:

“Despite what you might hear in the media, America is not in decline. We remain the strongest military power on earth, but that power requires renewal. And with global threats that are constantly evolving, it’s time to make a $1.5 trillion investment, a generational down payment. “For far too long, Washington bureaucrats allowed America’s defense industrial base to fall apart. During President Trump’s first term, our military was rebuilt into the greatest fighting force on the planet. The execution of operations Midnight Hammer, Southern Spear, Absolute Resolve, and Epic Fury are testaments to this restoration of strength. “America’s $1.5 trillion investment guarantees that the United States military will maintain this advantage against any adversary, anywhere, at any time. Here’s why. A historic $756 billion of the defense budget, more than half of it, will be allocated to investments in new capabilities. “That means factories, technology, and jobs. It also means spending $100 billion to advance the next generation of American air power. We’re advancing the largest shipbuilding request since 1962, including $10 billion into our maritime industrial base. “We’re committing nearly $18 billion to operationalize Golden Dome for America to defend the homeland. We’re providing the largest investment in drone warfare and space capabilities ever. We’re reshoring our critical mineral sector to reduce reliance on foreign nations. “And we’re increasing our investment in artificial intelligence by 800%. This is a generational down payment on our future, a down payment on deterrence. President Trump’s budget is sending one unmistakable message to our allies, our enemies, and our defense industrial base. “We are expanding our strength. We are restoring deterrence, and we are putting America first.”

Hegseth’s comments reflect the rhetoric laid-out in the White House’s latest Counter Terrorism Strategy and National Security Strategy published last year, colloquially referred to as the Donroe Doctrine.

Despite the fact that Trump referred to himself as “The Peacemaker” and ran on anti-interventionist policies, Trump last November wrote Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store in a text message, “Since your country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for stopping 8 wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of peace, although it will always be dominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States.”

Hegseth revealed in March explicit plans to takeover and dominate the Western Hemisphere, as spelled-out in the aforementioned WH documents, calling this new map in the making “The Greater North America.”

Reaffirming that the United States is truly becoming a full-fledged war economy, Hegseth revealed last month in testimony to congressional leaders:

“The department has helped stimulate more than two hundred and fifty private investment deals in thirty-nine states, 180 cities, 150 companies worth more than 50 billion dollars. It’s resulted in 280 new or expanded facilities with 18 million square feet of American manufacturing and more than 70 thousand new jobs in defense.”

"By changing our department's business model, American companies are investing in America with their own money, their own capital. A historic demonstration of American manufacturing and defense revitalization – all again with their capital, not Uncle Sam's.”

In January, the DoW published its “Arsenal of Freedom” infographic highlighting domestic military investments.

One month to the date, the Wall Street Journal reported “Pentagon Approaches Automakers, Manufacturers to Boost Weapons Production.” The report noted how the Trump administration is approaching U.S. manufacturers, such as GM, Ford, GE Aerospace, and Oshkosh, if they can convert their civilian production lines and facilities into weapons manufacturing.

Anduril Industries founder Palmer Luckey chatted with Joe Rogan in February about how the U.S. won World War II, with Luckey remarking on how civilian infrastructure was converted to a wartime economy. “How did the United States win World War II … Manufacturing. Some of it was new factories, but most of it was taking over old factories.”

As ZeroHedge simply put it: “Welcome to the war economy.”

Despite this wartime push, the DoW appears to be struggling to get new recruits.

In March, The WinePress reported that the Pentagon is quietly having trouble bringing in new enlistees as it attempts to ramp-up more war.

The U.S. Army officially revealed at the time that they have expanded the enlistment age from 34 to 42, and has eliminated waiver requirements for a single conviction of possession of marijuana.

Contrary to some posts online, this does not mean Selective Service will draft Americans in this age bracket. This change simply means the Army is willing to take on older enlistees

A similar thing occurred in the build-up to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Hegseth announced the Pentagon has extended their Covid-19 reinstatements for service members who were displaced and discharged during the Biden administration for not complying with Covid-related measures and vaccine mandates. Hegseth said they are “allowing our Warriors of Conscience to return through April 1, 2027.”

More recently, Hegseth announced the Pentagon is dropping its flu vaccine requirement, effective immediately.

Though while the Pentagon has boasted that recruitment has been up and each branch’s goals have been met, it still appears this might not be enough, as statistics still show that Gen Z’s presence in the military is relatively on the low end.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Psalm 140:1 Deliver me, O LORD, from the evil man: preserve me from the violent man; [2] Which imagine mischiefs in their heart; continually are they gathered together for war. [3] They have sharpened their tongues like a serpent; adders' poison is under their lips. Selah. [4] Keep me, O LORD, from the hands of the wicked; preserve me from the violent man; who have purposed to overthrow my goings. [5] The proud have hid a snare for me, and cords; they have spread a net by the wayside; they have set gins for me. Selah.

We’ve said it so many times before that this is another very clear sign that the empire is imminently going to collapse very soon. One bit after the next is being redirected to fight war and “terrorism,” overextended and stretched thin, while the population base by and large cannot afford basic necessities or establish a foreseeable future.

Moreover, the current war in Iran proves that while America has a large fighting force, it proves that having a full arsenal of tanks, fighter jets and aircraft carriers, for example, will not get the job done. Times have changed and we’re seeing it in real-time. Nowadays, the name of the game is precision accuracy, drones, deterrence systems, cybersecurity and hacking.

The leadership and many of the older generations in this country continue to live in the past; many still living in this post-WWII and post-Cold War mentality. All you have to do, if you have not noticed, many of cable channels and networks air constant programs of World War II nostalgia. Despite the fact that the U.S. needed the help of of the Allied forces in Great Britain, Europe and the Soviet Russia — the U.S. still has not outright won a war since World War II, yet the Pentagon is still living in this fantasy that we are going to keep building more tanks and more equipment using tactics from a bygone era.

Times have changed. But it proves that the empire is flailing and spiraling.

Who cares how many tanks, bombs and ships you have when the will and resolve of the people is in the absolute gutter? They don’t believe the endearing message and propaganda, that don’t believe the wars we fight are just and legitimate or have any benefit for the common Joe; the homeland is in disarray, ruined, polluted, and unaffordable; and the people lack a vision and are at each other’s throats.

Nevertheless, the country will continue to redirect money to the war machine.

In the words of Four-star General and former President Dwight D. Eisenhower:

“This conjunction of an immense military establishment and a large arms industry is new in the American experience. The total influence-economic, political, even spiritual-is felt in every city, every state house, every office of the Federal government. We recognize the imperative need for this development. Yet we must not fail to comprehend its grave implications. Our toil, resources and livelihood are all involved; so is the very structure of our society. “In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist. “We must never let the weight of this combination endanger our liberties or democratic processes. We should take nothing for granted. Only an alert and knowledgeable citizenry can compel the proper meshing of the huge industrial and military machinery of defense with our peaceful methods and goals, so that security and liberty may prosper together.”

But we also understand that all is not as it appears.

Remember the scam that was DOGE? Remember how they were barred from auditing the DoW? Of course they were, because the “fraud, waste and abuse” would be so staggering, so sinister and abominable it just might make the Epstein Files look lightweight — that’s what I personally think anyway.

The Pentagon has not passed an audit in over eight years.

How many people are skimming off the top and getting their cuts? How much of this money is to pay people off, fund designated terrorist organizations, fund the drug cartels, all the slush and hush funds, and on and on?

We hear talk of a Golden Dome missile defense, but will we ever get that, just like Trump Phones or whatever scam this administration comes up with? Or is it an excuse to money launder and racketeer some more?

I think it is comparable to and is contributable to the AI Bubble we are in. These companies will not turn a profit, nothing will ever really be delivered as promised, and yet AI hype fumes are driving the market, under cushioned by cheap money, artificially suppressed rates and bond yields for so long, and Trump’s tweets.

In other words, cash out before the collapse, before the plug is pulled.

As far as recruitment goes, while I am fine with the Pentagon dropping the vaccine mandates, it proves they are desperate to get more people in there and they are just not showing up because people don’t want to die for Israel, Exxon-Mobil, and all the other reasons I briefly listed.

In the end, we know we will get more war…

Luke 21:9 But when ye shall hear of wars and commotions, be not terrified: for these things must first come to pass; but the end is not by and by. [10] Then said he unto them, Nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: [11] And great earthquakes shall be in divers places, and famines, and pestilences; and fearful sights and great signs shall there be from heaven.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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