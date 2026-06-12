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Melanie Barbaro's avatar
Melanie Barbaro
4h

Revelations 21:8 All liars shall have their part in the lake of fire called the second death. The unbelieving, the abominable, murderers, whoremongers, sorcerers and idolaters, and all liars. Don't worry Gods got it all covered. Why don't we start with the Epstein files.

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
3h

Early on during this, I commented to a friend wondering what if this was a psyop, that it might be manufactured --- with lamestream media delivering the updates --- all phony, that we were being duped? I was laughed at. Day by day, all the more, I still wonder the same.

And I call it covid 2.0 in that it's taking us quicker to agenda 2030 than otherwise.

Thank you, Jacob! Never a dull moment!

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