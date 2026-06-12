Activists set up an inflatable Elon Musk in Times Square. Courtesy: (REUTERS)

Just a little over 100 days into the war with Iran, beginning on February 28th, President Donald Trump has been plucking petals off of flowers each week: Iran loves me, Iran loves me not; one day there is a deal in the works, next day (and sometimes within hours) there isn’t; one day he is going to annihilate them, next day he restrained himself at the eleventh hour; one day the U.S. is winning, we’ve already won, Iran’s military capabilities have been completely destroyed, next day Iran purportedly shot down an Apache and other naval vessels in a waterway that is open because the U.S. opened it, but is not opened because Iran refuses to make a deal…

Trumpophrenia.

This has been an on-going, double-minded, three-ring circus tent clown show every. single. day since this “war” began.

This same phenomenon occurred yesterday when he announced that he called off another planned strike against Iran, and claimed that yet another peace agreement is very close to being signed and agreed upon by other countries.

But it didn’t take long for Iranian officials to deny this.

The Hormuz Letter reported:

BREAKING: Iran directly rejects Trump's new claim that he reached an agreement to "cancel tonight's strikes" on Iran as "baseless," saying no agreement has been approved at all, and all of Trump's words should be disregarded like all his previous "38 times" deal-imminent announcements over two months, per Tasnim. A senior Israeli official also tells Channel 12 they are "not aware of any agreement being reached," per N12.

It’s true; there are now reports coming out that this was the 39th time he proposed some sort of fake peace deal.

Molly Schwartz, cross-asset macro strategist at Rabobank — a Dutch-based multinational banking and financial services — published a brief analysis of the latest situation, the effects this has on the markets and what really might be behind the latest concession.

According to our recently published energy strategy report, 103 Days, 38 Peace Deals, yesterday’s announcement would constitute the 39th peace deal declared since the onset of the war.

It should be noted that the provided list of “all parties involved” does not include one party who some would argue is pretty heavily involved…Iran. Perhaps Iran was counted in the “and others” part of the list, but this wouldn’t be the first time the US proposed a deal it thinks Iran can’t refuse, just for Iran to either outright refuse it, or announce that it never received such a peace deal in the first place. It should also be noted that some of the “involved parties” who were listed, like Israel and Pakistan, have confirmed that they had not been informed of any agreement at the time the peace deal was initially announced. That doesn’t mean that this peace deal is for certain another empty announcement. Indeed, economists often assume things turn out similar to precedent, of course, until they don’t. But the market’s reaction to the deal coupled with the major IPO events today may add further credence to our view that defense-related rhetoric these days has just as much to do with financial markets as they do with geopolitics. The S&P 500 had sunk around 4.4% from its recent high of $7,610 to $7,277. The peace deal announcement, however, sparked a sharp sell-off in brent crude oil of $3, breaking to its lowest level since April. The move in oil dragged interest rates down—with the 10 year down more than 8bp to trade below 4.45% again—and pulled stocks back up, fueling an almost 1.7% upwards jump in the S&P and a 3.5% jump in the NASDAQ. Coincidentally, SpaceX’s IPO, which has been said to “draw more than $100 billion in retail orders,” is also scheduled for today.

Today, Elon Musk’s SpaceX officially IPO’d with a staggering $2 trillion market value.

Well, in order to have a successful stock offering, especially of the magnitude of something like SpaceX, the markets don’t need all this external drama and uncertainty (more than there already is). Call off the strikes before the markets close for the day so all eyes are on this IPO event.

This event makes Elon Musk, on paper, the world’s first public trillionaire!

CNBC wrote:

With SpaceX opening on the Nasdaq at $150 a share Friday, his stake in the company is worth more than $766 billion. Combined with his Tesla

stake, which is worth $280 billion, Musk’s net worth from both companies as of Friday is roughly $1.05 trillion.

The SpaceX IPO added more than $180 billion to Musk’s fortune. He’s now worth more than the next five richest billionaires in the world combined. His personal net worth is larger than the national GDPs of Taiwan, Ireland or Sweden.

Musk’s coronation as the first person in history to be worth $1 trillion is likely to add fuel to the debate over wealth inequality and the rise in power of America’s richest tech founders. Along with creating the world’s first trillionaire, the SpaceX IPO also minted thousands of new millionaires and several new billionaires among the employees and executives who own stock.

Normally, as we have seen, these threats come on a Friday, allowing traders to make the necessary moves to occupy the market, and then TACO on Tuesday. Trump moved this process up a day in what appears to be in anticipation of the SpaceX IPO.

As we have covered on The WinePress, the absurd levels of insider trading and market manipulation are both unprecedented and unconscionable, and this appears to be yet another example of that.

SEE ALSO:

And lo and behold, following the IPO event, the White House then gave his remarks on Iran, again:

Lather, rinse, repeat for the markets over the weekend again…

James 1:8 A double minded man is unstable in all his ways. [9] Let the brother of low degree rejoice in that he is exalted: [10] But the rich, in that he is made low: because as the flower of the grass he shall pass away. [11] For the sun is no sooner risen with a burning heat, but it withereth the grass, and the flower thereof falleth, and the grace of the fashion of it perisheth: so also shall the rich man fade away in his ways. Ecclesiastes 10:12 The words of a wise man's mouth are gracious; but the lips of a fool will swallow up himself. [13] The beginning of the words of his mouth is foolishness: and the end of his talk is mischievous madness. [14] A fool also is full of words: a man cannot tell what shall be; and what shall be after him, who can tell him? [15] The labour of the foolish wearieth every one of them, because he knoweth not how to go to the city.

But you know what? That’s perfectly fine, so say some of the MAGA people out there. This neurotic behavior is just him playing 9-D chess and the art of the deal, and you need to just sit back and trust the plan, you woke, sissy, libtard!

The markets, the insider traders (traitors) and gamblers know what this is, so they are just playing right along. The stock market is incredibly detached from reality, it is no measure of anything; it is nothing more than a manipulated casino for the rich kids and nepo babies to dabble in, as this government continues to merge with the private sector.

Proverbs 15:14 The heart of him that hath understanding seeketh knowledge: but the mouth of fools feedeth on foolishness. [21] Folly is joy to him that is destitute of wisdom: but a man of understanding walketh uprightly.

But the embarrassing part is the blind, comatose, spiritually lobotomized people who STILL have not caught onto the grift yet, and think Trump is being fair yet austere, and Trump wants peace and he is working for our good. The orange fool pours out foolishness, and the fools who worship him lap it up, and even get giddy about it, some of them. It’s sad. Or maybe some of them do know, but are too impenitent and prideful to admit they were taken in badly by this president and this administration, and so now they reckon it’s just better to sink with the ship rather than humble themselves. Or peradventure they are just that stupid and naive, and their conscience has been seared with a hot iron and have been given over to strong delusion that they should believe a lie.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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