As the United States is on the precipice of officially attacking and invading Venezuela for supposed “narcoterrorism” and drug trafficking, according to President Donald Trump, War Secretary Pete Hegseth, and the rest of the administration, the President this week pardoned one of the largest drug peddlers of the modern era.

Typically I am not a big fan of The Guardian and its reporting, but this is quite a more than fair question to ask given the circumstances. Yeah, why are we blowing up “narcoterrorist” speed boats in the Caribbean (that have absolutely no capacity of ever reaching the continental U.S.) - without even confirming that the crew are drug runners, without searching the vessels, without even so much as interrogating these sea motorists if the government is convinced that they are smugglers - all while the President pardons an actual convicted drug boss from the relative region?

New Republic reported Tuesday:

Donald Trump has officially pardoned former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández, according to the ex-leader’s attorney. He was released from a federal prison in West Virginia early Tuesday. Hernández was sentenced to 45 years in prison for playing a central role in what the Biden administration deemed to be “one of the largest and most violent drug-trafficking conspiracies in the world.” Though Trump is blaming the conviction on Biden, much of the investigation began during Trump’s first term, with his now Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove acting as one of the lead investigators on the case. The investigation found that Hernández moved mountains of cocaine between 2004 and 2022, facilitating the influx of more than 400 tons of the highly addictive substance into the U.S. Under the protection of a machine gun-wielding, grenade launcher-toting gang, Hernández received “millions of dollars of drug money from some of the largest and most violent drug-trafficking organizations in Honduras, Mexico, and elsewhere.” […] The decision to release him comes just days after Hernández penned a sugar-coated letter to the U.S. president in which he claimed to be a victim of “political persecution” by the Biden administration, reported The New York Times. Trump announced Friday that he planned to grant Hernández a “full and complete pardon,” though a White House official told the Times that the decision had nothing to do with the letter. Trump, at the time, had not seen the appeal, the official said on the condition of anonymity. […] “This was a clear Biden over-prosecution,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said. “He was the president of this country. He was in the opposition party. He was opposed to the values of the previous administration, and they charged him because he was president of Honduras.” […] The decision to wipe Hernández’s record clean appears to be a seismic departure from the Trump administration’s rhetoric on drug trafficking.

Of course, Fox News had to perform a spin job for the administration, claiming Hernández actions were “allegedly helping to move tons of cocaine into the US.” Of course, this just might Biden semi not as bad and Trump more bad, in this context, so Faux News had to run cover for El Presidente.

Let’s not forget that ICE is not deporting that many people anyway, per a Freedom of Information Act request earlier this year that found, based on the current numbers and trajectory, this administration will only deport around 1.1 million over four years. That is nothing compared to the number of the over 50 million illegals dwelling in the country right now. Yet, ironically, both Obama and Biden have deported more people than Trump did the first time around and is on pace to do so now. The numbers are there. But I thought all these illegals pouring in were “drug dealers” and “rapists,” and it was superfluous to have ICE and the DHS throw them out.

Trump’s latest rhetoric about preventing new immigrants from 19 select countries is another way for him to make himself look good, in my opinion, but it simply is not sufficient enough to make actual change.

Hypocrisy abounds, that’s the American way.

Proverbs 11:9 An hypocrite with his mouth destroyeth his neighbour: but through knowledge shall the just be delivered. Job 15:34 For the congregation of hypocrites shall be desolate, and fire shall consume the tabernacles of bribery. [35] They conceive mischief, and bring forth vanity, and their belly prepareth deceit.

From street drugs to pharma drugs, this administration loves its drugs.

As Leo Hohmann put it:

So, the record is clear as it pertains to Trump and drugs. He loves them. He invites purveyors of legal and harmful drugs to the White House and he just pardoned one of the world’s most notorious traffickers of illegal drugs.

The legal drugs manufactured by Pfizer, Moderna and so many other corporations are in many cases just as dangerous, and many of them just as addictive, as the drugs being funneled into America illegally through the U.S.-Mexico border. They probably kill as many or more people every year, not to mention cause chronic illnesses like early onset dementia, autism in babies, cancers, weakening of the muscle, bones and nervous systems.

The only difference is these drugs coming out of the American pharmaceutical industry are rubber stamped as “safe” and sold at massive profits by an industry that has an army of lobbyists and huge advertising accounts with mainstream media companies.

We’ve discussed it multiple times this year that the reason that the military industrial complex wants a regime change and a destabilized Venezuela is because it’s all about oil, oil, oil, and gold and their natural resources. It’s comically too obvious to see, unless of course one only listens to what Trump posts and swallows what Fox News and Newsmax force feed.

Meanwhile, Trump yesterday again reiterated that the U.S. is very close to a land invasion of Venezuela, and defended destroying the boats at sea.

“We’re knocking out drug boats right now at a level that we haven’t seen. Very soon we’re going to start doing it on land too. “[Venezuela] sent us killers, murderers… drug dealers at the highest level… gang members, and people from their mental institutions. “I support the decision to knock out the boats. Whoever is piloting those boats, they’re guilty of trying to kill people in our country.”

But Hernández isn’t guilty?

Eh, enough about facts: let’s all sing and dance to “YMCA” to celebrate, after we stand in silence listening to the new national anthem, “God Bless The USA” by Lee Greenwald.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

