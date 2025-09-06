Courtesy: Alex Wong—Getty Images

On September 4th, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania hosted a surprise dinner for some of America’s big-tech and big-pharma elites, 33 to be exact, though Elon Musk was notably absent. The dinner preceded an AI education summit hosted earlier that day by Melania and acted as the first major gathering in the Rose Garden since it was renovated and finished in August 2025.

Fortune pointed out that “the dinner underscored Silicon Valley’s strategic realignment with the Trump administration, as companies seek favorable regulatory treatment and government contracts while positioning themselves for the AI boom.”

“The event marked a significant evolution from Trump’s historically contentious relationship with Big Tech, reflecting the industry’s recognition that cooperation with the administration serves their business interests in an increasingly competitive global technology landscape,” the magazine added.

A number of guests in attendance - 13 of them billionaires, and the others multimillionaires - announced new investment deals within the United States, as per Trump’s continued Golden Age agenda.

Fortune provided a list of all those in attendance and a short bio of their accomplishments. This included Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Sam Altman, Tim Cook, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, White House AI and crypto czar and original member of the “PayPal Mafia” David Sacks, CTO and EVP of Palantir Shyam Sankar, Oracle CEO Safra Catz, and many others.

Trump began his dinner event by lauding the very successful and powerful men and women at the table.

“It's an honor to be here with this group of people. They're leading a revolution in business and in genius, and in every other word I think you could imagine, there's never been anything like it. The most brilliant people are gathered around this table. This is definitely a high IQ group, and I'm very proud of them. “I know all of them indirectly, and I know some of them very well, but I know everybody at the table indirectly through reading about you and studying, knowing a lot about your business, actually.”

The dinner guests all took turns essentially praising Trump and his great leadership, and how their companies are investing in the United States.

Gates’ appearance was the most notable of them all at the dinner, as Gates is often demonized and used as a whipping post in MAGA-affiliated and conservative circles. After Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella provided his comments, Trump asked Gates to give his two cents.

Gates described how AI will provide a doctor for everyone in Africa, AI for farmers, new vaccine research, gene editing, referencing Trump’s Operation Warp Speed, and more.

“Well, I'm in the second phase of my career, giving away all the wonderful money that Satya's good work has helped multiply a lot. But I think the thing that ties my first career that I still spend some time on because AI is so phenomenal. “And my second career is innovation and innovating in health in areas like vaccines or gene editing. And the President and I are talking about taking American innovation to the next level to cure and even eradicate some of these diseases. “He mentioned polio, which is one that we're close. We don't need new science on that one. For some, like HIV and sickle cell, we do need new science. “But the US has the seeds that in the same way that Warp Speed took those seeds and put them together, I think something fantastic can be done. “AI, for our foundation, is that we want a doctor for everyone in Africa through AI. We want farmers to have incredible advice, and kids to have a chance to learn. “So the work being done by the people at this table is changing the world. It's coming fast, so it's great. We all get together and talk about how the U.S. can lead in this key area and apply it even to the poorest outside the U.S. as well as to our great citizens. “So thank you for incredible leadership, including getting this group together.”

Trump nodded attentively in agreement with Gates during his short gaggle, with Trump responding by saying, “Thank you, Bill. That was very nice.”

The WinePress has previously noted that Gates, along with big-tech in general, has really cozied up to Trump 2.0.

After Trump’s cabinet meeting over a week ago, it was reported that Bill Gates had a private meeting with Trump. A spokesperson said: "Bill met with the president to discuss the importance of U.S. global health programs and health research that is necessary to save lives, protect Americans’ health, and preserve U.S. leadership in the world."

In January, The WinePress reported on Trump’s meeting with Bill Gates days before he retook office.

“We touched on a lot of things. It was over three hours, to my surprise. “I spoke a lot about HIV and that the Foundation is literally working on a cure for that. We’re at an early stage. “He, in the COVID days, accelerated the vaccine innovation. I was asking him if maybe the same kind of thing could be done here. We both got, I think, pretty excited about that “I explained why polio’s been tough in Pakistan, Afghanistan. We’ve had cases show up in Gaza and Africa. He was fascinated to hear what he could do to help. I felt like he was energized. I was frankly impressed.”

Gates had previously expressed interest in Trump’s campaign after his victory in November. Gates said at the time: “Congratulations to President Trump and VP-elect Vance. America is at its strongest when we use ingenuity and innovation to improve lives here in the U.S. and around the world. I hope we can work together now to build a brighter future for everyone.”

Notably, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles - who was a guest at Trump’s dinner - was present during Trump’s first meeting with Gates and pharmaceutical executives. Wiles is a major lobbyist for big pharmaceutical companies. In a since-deleted post, The Kennedy Beacon highlighted her many connections to big-pharma, writing:

Wiles became co-chair of lobbying firm Mercury Public Affairs in February 2022. As highlighted by Wholistic News, Mercury’s clientele includes Pfizer; Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, which spearheaded vaccine funding and distribution efforts during the COVID-19 crisis – a role also played by the United Nations Foundation, another Mercury client; and Gilead Sciences, developer of the equally-rushed COVID-19 “therapeutic,” remdesivir, as critiqued in Science.

Gates’ appearance next to Trump and his wife came after Trump praised the “success” of Operation Warp Speed during his recent cabinet meeting. However, after online backlash, Trump then posted a message on Truth Social demanding that the drug companies produce internal documents to verify if OWS really was a success regarding its drugs, though he did not specifically say “vaccines.”

Bill Gates, of course, has spent tons of money and effort into developing vaccines - vaccines which he has openly and publicly said could be used for population control.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

33 - an interesting number…

Jeremiah 8:15 We looked for peace, but no good came; and for a time of health, and behold trouble!

Well, well, well… fell for it AGAIN!

As Nourish With Shelby put it: “He is actively working and protecting the swamp, not draining it. He is also bringing in a techno-fascist regime. We can believe the things he is doing are because of immigration, crime, etc, but the laws, initiatives being done are directly aligned with technocracy.”

Moreover, as Leo Hohmann pointed out:

“Gates said he’s also working on delivering AI “advice” for farmers, which signals a ramping up of the war on food, replacing real food (cull your herds) with ultra-processed, bioengineered fake-food full of chemical additives and bio-manipulated for various traits.

“So you have your answer folks. Even if Trump ends up swearing off the safety and efficacy of the original Covid shots, that does not mean he has a problem with the larger issue of mRNA gene-therapy injections for everything from Covid to cancer to polio, RSV, HIV, influenza, and Sickle Cell Anemia.”

Exactly.

How many times do we have to keep exposing Trump over and over again? And there are people who STILL are wrapped-up in this FAKE, SCRIPTED right vs. left paradigm garbage. And yet we know diehards are still going to look for an excuse.

People are still coping, they still are saying, ‘we’ve been betrayed!’ Wrong. That would imply a relationship, a bond of trust, a unity, was broken. Trump was never a “traitor:” he is what he always was, and people fell for it. Trump has said that his favorite poem is “The Snake.”

On her way to work one morning

Down the path ‘longside the lake

A tender-hearted woman saw a poor half-frozen snake

His pretty colored skin had been all frosted with the dew

“Oh well,” she cried, “I’ll take you in and I’ll take care of you”

“Take me in, tender woman

Take me in, for heaven’s sake

Take me in, tender woman,” sighed the snake



She wrapped him up all cozy in a comforter of silk

And laid him by thе fireside with some honеy and some milk

She hurried home from work that night, and soon as she arrived

She found that pretty snake she’d taken in had been revived

“Take me in, tender woman

Take me in, for heaven’s sake

Take me in, tender woman,” sighed the snake



She clutched him to her bosom, “You’re so beautiful,” she cried

“But if I hadn’t brought you in, by now you might have died”

She stroked his pretty skin again and kissed and held him tight

Instead of saying thanks, that snake gave her a vicious bite

“Take me in, tender woman

Take me in, for heaven’s sake

Take me in, tender woman,” sighed the snake



“I saved you,” cried the woman

“And you’ve bitten me, but why?

And you know your bite is poisonous and now I’m gonna die”

“Oh shut up, silly woman,” said the reptile with a grin

“You knew damn well I was a snake before you took me in”

“Take me in, tender woman

Take me in, for heaven’s sake

Take me in, tender woman,” sighed the snake

“Take me in, tender woman,” sighed the snake

“Take me in, tender woman,” sighed the snake

Trump loves it so much the White House re-edited him reading it last month and published it to the White House website.

Nah, it wasn’t betrayal: he told who he is, and people let him bite them.

2 Corinthians 11:3 But I fear, lest by any means, as the serpent beguiled Eve through his subtilty, so your minds should be corrupted from the simplicity that is in Christ. [13] For such are false apostles, deceitful workers, transforming themselves into the apostles of Christ. [14] And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light. [15] Therefore it is no great thing if his ministers also be transformed as the ministers of righteousness; whose end shall be according to their works.

The Patriot Voice on X had a good post ripping into Trump for his open shew with Gates:

“Bill Gates said that he is going to team up with Trump and the Administration when it comes to implementing more AI, mRNA vaccines and gene therapies. ‘In the same way Warp Speed took those seeds and put them together, I think something fantastic can be done.’ It ALL makes more sense now…THEY HAVE BEEN IN IT TOGETHER SINCE THE BEGINNING OF WARP SPEED, probably even before that. Trump did make a significant contribution to his GAVI alliance, that didn’t make much sense in 2020, but it sure as hell does now. Let me remind you about Bill Gates… The same dude who literally PLANNED OUT the COVID-19 PSYOP with John’s Hopkins, in October of 2019 with Event 201. The same dude who pushed to get as many people to get vaccinated with mRNA DNA altering/destroying vaccines as possible, KILLING AND MAIMING UNTOLD MILLIONS WORLDWIDE. The same dude who said we can ELIMINATE 10-15% of the world’s population by 2030. The same dude who smirked on live TV when talking about increasing childhood death. The same dude who wants to block out the sun. The same dude who was also good friends with Jeffery Epstein, been to his island multiple times, and planned to make a Transhumanist ‘master race’ with him. The same dude who bought up much of America’s farmland and genetically modifies all of our food, and pushed fake Frankenstein meat products, making us all sick. The same dude who is aggressively pushing Digital ID, AI mass surveillance, and all of the Agenda 2030 goals, ultimately leading to the Mark of the Beast. This is quite LITERALLY EVERYTHING we have fought AGAINST over the last five years. EVERY. DAMN. THING. MAGA, you haven’t only been SOLD OUT, but you have been VICIOUSLY DECEIVED AND LIED TO…”

Yup.

1 Samuel 24:13 As saith the proverb of the ancients, Wickedness proceedeth from the wicked: but mine hand shall not be upon thee.

Oh, lest anyone think that Trump is pro-free speech, watch this moment at the end where the press asked Zuckerberg about the U.K.’s insane laws against free speech. Trump laughed and patted Zuckerberg on the back, saying, “He didn't think he'd get that question! He's looking at me, he's saying, ‘how did I get that question?’ If you'd like to answer, free speech.”

Of course, this is all fun and games as everyone knows Zuckerberg has been at the forefront of censorship for years. Unsurprisingly, Gates says we need more censorship online for the ‘next pandemic.’

Dark days are ahead. May God judge and rebuke them in time.

Psalm 10:8 He sitteth in the lurking places of the villages: in the secret places doth he murder the innocent: his eyes are privily set against the poor. [9] He lieth in wait secretly as a lion in his den: he lieth in wait to catch the poor: he doth catch the poor, when he draweth him into his net. [10] He croucheth, and humbleth himself, that the poor may fall by his strong ones. [11] He hath said in his heart, God hath forgotten: he hideth his face; he will never see it. [12] Arise, O LORD; O God, lift up thine hand: forget not the humble. [13] Wherefore doth the wicked contemn God? he hath said in his heart, Thou wilt not require it. [14] Thou hast seen it; for thou beholdest mischief and spite, to requite it with thy hand: the poor committeth himself unto thee; thou art the helper of the fatherless. [15] Break thou the arm of the wicked and the evil man: seek out his wickedness till thou find none. [16] The LORD is King for ever and ever: the heathen are perished out of his land. [17] LORD, thou hast heard the desire of the humble: thou wilt prepare their heart, thou wilt cause thine ear to hear: [18] To judge the fatherless and the oppressed, that the man of the earth may no more oppress.

