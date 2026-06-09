In a recent interview with NBC’s Christine Welker, which went viral after President Donald Trump angrily cut short and walked out of, Trump argued that he never guaranteed he would not start any new wars, despite the fact that he heavily campaigned on that several times.

Of the many things Trump was asked about, the topic of Iran was of course a big one on many people’s minds.

Midway through the discussion, Kristen Welker challenged Trump on his promise of “no new wars” under his presidency. When asked, Trump claimed he did not “guarantee” no new wars and admitted that he would not have rebuilt the military if he didn’t plan to remain passive.

Here is the transcript from the interview:

KRISTEN WELKER: I’d like to talk big picture now, Mr. President. One of your consistent campaign promises was no new wars, going all the way back to 2015. Did you break that promise to the American –

PRES. DONALD TRUMP: No.

WELKER: – people?

TRUMP: No. I had to stop a country, very powerful, very dangerous country, from having a nuclear weapon because they’d use it. They’d blow up the world. They’d blow up the Middle East. They’d blow up Israel. They’d come here. They’d blow up Europe. They’re nuts, okay? They’re crazy people. I deal with them. And very high-strung people. Little crazy. And — I get along with them. I like them. But you don’t want to let them have a nuclear weapon. And I’m doing the world a service, but I’m doing our country a service. You know, it’s America first. I’m doing our country a service.

WELKER: So you’re saying you didn’t break your promise. And yet, Mr. President, in your first term, you held to that promise and it was so fundamental to who you were as a candidate, to a first-term president. What changed, because you insisted “no new wars”?

TRUMP: Well, well. First of all, I didn’t guarantee no war. Why would I have built the strongest military in the world? I built our military. I inherited a terrible military. We had no equipment. We had nothing. I built a tremendous military. Biden gave a lot of it away, but it’s still a relatively small portion compared to what I built.

WELKER: But you said it over and over again, Mr. President.

TRUMP: Wait a minute. Wait a minute. Why would I build a military — Now, I didn’t want to use this, but I’m doing you and everybody else a big favor. In the midst of the greatest stock market in history, in the midst of the most successful country because, as you know, in the last term, we were a dead country, Kristen. I know you, you’re a big liberal, a big progressive.

[…] So when you say I promised, I didn’t promise anything. I don’t like these endless wars. This is not an endless war. We’ve been doing this for three months. Much of it has been under the form — a pretty good form of ceasefire. The blockade has been amazing. Our Navy is amazing. Our military’s the best in the world. Hey, we took over a very powerful country, Venezuela. Lot of soldiers. Big, strong military. We took over Venezuela in a matter of minutes. We destroyed the capability of Iran in a matter of days. Nobody’s ever seen anything like it. Now I’m going to finish it. But remember, you were in Vietnam 19 years because of stupid people. You were in so many different countries. Every war, you were in for years. Look at Iraq. You were there for years.

Of course, Trump repeatedly campaigned on no new wars.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Psalm 55:21 The words of his mouth were smoother than butter, but war was in his heart: his words were softer than oil, yet were they drawn swords.

Trump’s remarks come as absolutely zero surprise to any of us who have been paying attention to what is going on. We said back in 2024 that he was not going to end the war in Ukraine in “24 hours,” and that it would continue to drag on as it has, the same thing with Israel and their conquests, flying in the face of all the MAGA pundits that were framing him as this god-like savior and master chess player. As a matter of fact, I said, “You don’t need me to tell you this, but war is going to greatly expand in 2025.” And it did, to me it was so obvious that it would. And here we are.

And let’s not forget that on Inauguration Day he called himself “The Peacemaker” — indicating that war, and a lot of it, was coming. “War is peace, freedom is slavery, ignorance is strength.”

“That is why each day under our administration of American patriots, we will be working to meet every crisis with dignity and power and strength. We will move with purpose and speed to bring back hope, prosperity, safety, and peace for citizens of every race, religion, color, and creed. “[…] Like in 2017, we will again build the strongest military the world has ever seen. We will measure our success not only by the battles we win but also by the wars that we end — and perhaps most importantly, the wars we never get into. (Applause.) “My proudest legacy will be that of a peacemaker and unifier. That’s what I want to be: a peacemaker and a unifier.”

Honestly, Welker was actually being kinder and more lenient than I would be, because Trump during his first time he continued the Bush and Obama warpath.

I’ve covered this before, but there is a long and detailed track record of Trump being a total puppet of the war machine. Under his first administration, by 2018 the U.S. was dropping a bomb every 12 minutes on innocent men, women, and children, according to Pentagon documents. Fathom that: every 12 minutes! And that is just some of it… These numbers curtained after year one but that is not saying a whole lot when you consider the crazy amount of strikes we have conducted.

From iAffairs Canada:

Then you have him funding billions of dollars in arms deals to Saudi Arabia in 2017 so they and the UAE could fight the Houthis in Yemen, fighting on the side of Al-Qaeda mind you, has killed untold millions in a mass-genocide there, with mass famine and disease running rampant; and Trump would then later veto a bill in 2019 that would have stopped the arms support for this heinous war, and still gave more weapons to the Saudis; in a war that the United Nations has declared to be the worst humanitarian crisis to date. Perhaps one of these days I’ll talk more about it, but this war gets zero coverage.

And then you him giving weapons to Ukraine so their Neo-Nazi regime could attack and kill the pro-Russian separatists in Donbass. That was the whole reason for the impeachment thing, laying aside the hypocrisy and waste of time and distraction that it was.

Furthermore, in January 2020, right before the Covid War propaganda was launched, Trump, by his command, had Iran’s top Major General Qassim Soleimani assassinated. At the time Trump stated, “We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war.”

The Pentagon stated at the time:

“At the direction of the President, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Quassem Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization. “General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region… and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more. “The United States will continue to take all necessary action to protect our people and our interests wherever they are around the world.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said at the time Soleimani “was actively plotting in the region to take actions – a big action as he described it – that would have put dozens if not hundreds of American lives at risk. We know it was imminent.”

Kayleigh McEnany, national press secretary for Trump, boasted on Fox News that the killing was the “greatest foreign policy accomplishment, I would say of all the decade, if not our lifetime.”

Michael Tracy has a good article detailing Trump’s support for NATO while he was in office; and I reported in 2024 how NATO Chief Mark Rutte openly said that he expected Trump to push them to spend more, not because Trump wanted to necessarily the shift the burden onto the other members, but because they needed to gear-up for more war.

So this funny notion that Trump was anti-war the first time around is revisionist history and denial of the facts. Name a war he ended? It’s really just that simple. Of course, he didn’t start any new wars; he didn’t have to: he inherited five other Middle East operatives. He gets credited for not starting a new war because Iran did not retaliate and the 2019 coup attempt in Venezuela flopped.

Then you go into his second administration, and in 2025 Trump 2.0 bombed 10 different countries (including Venezuela).

Most people didn’t even realize that we were carrying out strikes against the Houthis in Yemen, and after that turned into a failure after Yemen returned fire (forcing one of our aircraft carriers to knock over a fighter jet aboard the cruiser trying to dodge an incoming missile), Trump and the Pentagon pulled out and the media never talked about it because it was another embarrassing defeat.

Let us also not forget Section 224 of the latest NDAA that integrates Israel’s military with America’s, while Trump and the media are trying to portray Trump as not being under Netanyahu and Israel’s thumb.

The bottom line is that his latest remarks shouldn’t come as a surprise. He’s the great magician, he’s lies about everything. Typically speaking, as a general rule, if Trump repeatedly promises something, then the opposite is usually the truth. Truth be told, most of these things are not his decisions: the banker class determines that for him; he just sells it to the public.

But MAGA will continue to justify new excuses for this man no matter what, despite the fact that this is another massive broken campaign promise. That’s okay, some of them are elated to breathe the same air as him. How sad.

Psalm 140:1 To the chief Musician, A Psalm of David. Deliver me, O LORD, from the evil man: preserve me from the violent man; [2] Which imagine mischiefs in their heart; continually are they gathered together for war.

[3] They have sharpened their tongues like a serpent; adders' poison is under their lips. Selah. [4] Keep me, O LORD, from the hands of the wicked; preserve me from the violent man; who have purposed to overthrow my goings. [5] The proud have hid a snare for me, and cords; they have spread a net by the wayside; they have set gins for me. Selah. [6] I said unto the LORD, Thou art my God: hear the voice of my supplications, O LORD. [7] O GOD the Lord, the strength of my salvation, thou hast covered my head in the day of battle. [8] Grant not, O LORD, the desires of the wicked: further not his wicked device; lest they exalt themselves. Selah. [9] As for the head of those that compass me about, let the mischief of their own lips cover them. [10] Let burning coals fall upon them: let them be cast into the fire; into deep pits, that they rise not up again. [11] Let not an evil speaker be established in the earth: evil shall hunt the violent man to overthrow him. [12] I know that the LORD will maintain the cause of the afflicted, and the right of the poor. [13] Surely the righteous shall give thanks unto thy name: the upright shall dwell in thy presence.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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