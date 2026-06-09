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Bassehound's avatar
Bassehound
4m

Another well done collection of facts with wise insight.

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Christopher Paulin's avatar
Christopher Paulin
31m

Donald Trump makes death and destruction, pure evil. The only good is saving incandescent light bulbs and gasoline cars.

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