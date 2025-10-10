US Coast Guard Ice Breaker Healy. Courtesy: Wikipedia

Yesterday, President Donald Trump and Finnish President Alexander Stubb agreed upon a new deal for the U.S. Coast Guard to obtain up to 11 icebreaker ships to increase U.S. national security in the Arctic region.

Per a Presidential memo, the purpose states:

“The United States faces an urgent and growing threat in the Arctic region posed by strategic competition, aggressive military posturing, and economic encroachment by foreign adversaries. These actions undermine United States sovereignty; jeopardize critical shipping lanes; and threaten energy, mineral, and national defense interests.”

Stubb, in an interview with APT, said this has to do with strengthening NATO’s defenses against “Russian aggression.”

“I think the more important second component is that we need to increase our defense expenditure and increase our defense capabilities in Europe. And that's what we've been doing, I think, ever since the beginning of Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine, not only in Finland, which came became a NATO member, or Sweden which became a NATO member, but also by increasing defense expenditure from 2% to 5% in NATO overall. “So I think people are waking up to the reality that we need to strengthen our deterrence so that a conflict will not be possible. The better prepared you are, the less likely anything is uh to happen.”

The One Big, Beautiful, Bill signed earlier this year appropriates funds of around $9 billion “to build a series of heavy, medium, and light [Arctic Security Cutters] ASCs.”

However, in order to do this deal, Trump had to provide the administration an exemption to its own trade barriers in order to produce these icebreakers at a cheaper price.

According to the fact sheet, “The Memorandum invokes the President’s authority under 14 U.S.C. 1151(b) and 10 U.S.C. 8679(b) to permit foreign construction as a national security necessity.”

“We need icebreakers in the U.S. And if we can get some inexpensively, I’d like to do that,” Trump stated.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

As we know, Trump’s tariff and trade war has been an enigma and neurotic, to say the least, to the point where I’ve stopped talking about it on a regular basis because Trump announces these lofty tariffs on the craziest of things, and then quietly, through the grapevine, the orders are then rescinded back heavily, or the tariff rate or the tariff rates themselves and any other restrictions are removed, for the most part; flying in the face of the whole “made in America” ruse.

Besides that, we know that Trump and NATO are ginning up for more war, and this is another example of that. Trump and Hegseth have made it clear recently that more war is inevitably coming.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE