Trump Is Itching For War With Iran, But Americans Don't Want It. Is A Cyberattack Coming?
Americans across the aisle are very much opposed to this latest war, unwilling to fund it and get more deeply involved.
President Donald Trump is bound and determined to go to war with Iran, with looming threats of using so-called "bunker busters" and even limited tactical nuclear weapons. However, a resounding number of Americans are opposed to the war, including some of Trump's ardent supporters. With support this low, in this video discuss the possibility of a false flag, particularly a so-called "cyberattack," that would cause the masses to rally behind a new war effort.
AUTHOR COMMENTARY
Proverbs 20:18 Every purpose is established by counsel: and with good advice make war.
But who cares about counsel when you are in the back pocket of other foreign entities? Trump is just a guy that is told what to do and what to say.
One thing I failed to mention in this video report - something I hope to discuss further in other reports - is that I think this war is yet another cover for the expansion of the current global financial crisis ensuing, and I think this war will be further used as an excuse for that while quietly ushering in the financial system; especially if - not guaranteed - but if a “cyberattack” is launched that takes down the grid and wipes people’s back accounts of their money. That would not only outrage Americans into such a fury it would also introduce the pretext for digital IDs and programmable money, tokenization and CBDCs.
Proverbs 11:18 The wicked worketh a deceitful work: but to him that soweth righteousness shall be a sure reward.
[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).
