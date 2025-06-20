President Donald Trump is bound and determined to go to war with Iran, with looming threats of using so-called "bunker busters" and even limited tactical nuclear weapons. However, a resounding number of Americans are opposed to the war, including some of Trump's ardent supporters. With support this low, in this video discuss the possibility of a false flag, particularly a so-called "cyberattack," that would cause the masses to rally behind a new war effort.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 20:18 Every purpose is established by counsel: and with good advice make war.

But who cares about counsel when you are in the back pocket of other foreign entities? Trump is just a guy that is told what to do and what to say.

One thing I failed to mention in this video report - something I hope to discuss further in other reports - is that I think this war is yet another cover for the expansion of the current global financial crisis ensuing, and I think this war will be further used as an excuse for that while quietly ushering in the financial system; especially if - not guaranteed - but if a “cyberattack” is launched that takes down the grid and wipes people’s back accounts of their money. That would not only outrage Americans into such a fury it would also introduce the pretext for digital IDs and programmable money, tokenization and CBDCs.

Proverbs 11:18 The wicked worketh a deceitful work: but to him that soweth righteousness shall be a sure reward.

