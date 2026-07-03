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Becky's avatar
Becky
3m

Well, you know, when they "joke" about it, it's probably actually true. What a disgusting pig. Also those pictures with him and his daughter, I mean, what father ever poses with his daughter like that???

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The Friendly Evangelist's avatar
The Friendly Evangelist
9m

Wow this looks really bad! And i prayed for Trump for years, so did our ministry team for him to repent and come to Christ. Did he even mean what he said or does he sometimes put his foot in his mouth like that? Everyone knows what a "threesom" implies. Oooof!

I'm also now in Washington DC for the 4th of July Parade preaching the gospel here (I post my evangelism content here and on my big youtube channel The Friendly Evangelist:

www.youtube.com/@Friendlyevangelist

)

Were gonna preach during the whole parade day and call americans to repent and turn to Christ!! I love America as an immigrant from Ukraine, and I love America's miraculous and amazing history, but we need deep repentance and true revival or we're gonna be JUDGED.

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