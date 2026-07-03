Trump Jokes About Having A 'Threesome' With His Sons
This, of course, is not the first time Trump has publicly made incestuous jokes about his children.
What important information does our President have to impart unto us today:
“Now, as I see my two beautiful sons sitting there, I think I’m going to give one [Medal of Honor] to myself, one to them, and we’ll have a threesome, okay.”
Oh.
This, of course, is not the first time Trump has publicly made incestuous jokes about his children.
Listen to what he has said of his own daughter Ivanka:
More recently, one of Trump’s sons, Don Jr., married Bettina Anderson, the daughter of Jeffery Epstein’s former banker…
Donald Trump Jr Marries Bettina Anderson, The Daughter Of Jeffrey Epstein's Former Banker
Yet we live in a sick, evil, perverse country where his base will protest, ‘Trump was obviously joking! He would never want to have sex with his children! He was trolling the media and you fell for it! You have TDS, sissy libtard!!!’
Ladies and gentlemen, we don’t joke about these things, let alone the President of the United States or anyone who is in any kind of authority.
Ephesians 5:3 But fornication, and all uncleanness, or covetousness, let it not be once named among you, as becometh saints; [4] Neither filthiness, nor foolish talking, nor jesting, which are not convenient: but rather giving of thanks. [5] For this ye know, that no whoremonger, nor unclean person, nor covetous man, who is an idolater, hath any inheritance in the kingdom of Christ and of God. [6] Let no man deceive you with vain words: for because of these things cometh the wrath of God upon the children of disobedience. [7] Be not ye herefore partakers with them.
Yet to think there are professing “Christians” who would laugh at this and defend their golden calf, Donald Judas Trump.
But here we are.
I mean, the Levitical Laws are quite clear on this:
Leviticus 18:6 None of you shall approach to any that is near of kin to him, to uncover their nakedness: I am the LORD. [7] The nakedness of thy father, or the nakedness of thy mother, shalt thou not uncover: she is thy mother; thou shalt not uncover her nakedness. [24] Defile not ye yourselves in any of these things: for in all these the nations are defiled which I cast out before you: [25] And the land is defiled: therefore I do visit the iniquity thereof upon it, and the land itself vomiteth out her inhabitants.
Romans 3:20 Therefore by the deeds of the law there shall no flesh be justified in his sight: for by the law is the knowledge of sin. [31] Do we then make void the law through faith? God forbid: yea, we establish the law.
Read the whole chapter yourself if you want to see the full list of things classified as fornication.
But don’t you worry a bit, Donny T is going to save this nation and drain the swamp: so just sit back, don’t ask questions, let him play 4-D chess and trust the plan.
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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).
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Well, you know, when they "joke" about it, it's probably actually true. What a disgusting pig. Also those pictures with him and his daughter, I mean, what father ever poses with his daughter like that???
Wow this looks really bad! And i prayed for Trump for years, so did our ministry team for him to repent and come to Christ. Did he even mean what he said or does he sometimes put his foot in his mouth like that? Everyone knows what a "threesom" implies. Oooof!
I'm also now in Washington DC for the 4th of July Parade preaching the gospel here (I post my evangelism content here and on my big youtube channel The Friendly Evangelist:
www.youtube.com/@Friendlyevangelist
)
Were gonna preach during the whole parade day and call americans to repent and turn to Christ!! I love America as an immigrant from Ukraine, and I love America's miraculous and amazing history, but we need deep repentance and true revival or we're gonna be JUDGED.