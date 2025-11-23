Earlier this month, Zohran Mamdani was elected as the next New York City Mayor, as he led a contentious and controversial campaign that wrought a lot of hoopla and fear from conservative media, blasting the Mayor-elect as a Communist and Jihadist who would lead to the utter destruction of the City, with President Donald Trump sounding off and urging New Yorkers to vote for the ‘lesser of two evils’ in Andrew Cuomo.

However, as The WinePress pointed out several weeks ago, Mamdani is far from a Sharia Muslim as he is well-funded and voted for by Jewish groups in the city, along with Alex Soros, the son of Jewish Democratic donor George Soros. We noted that Mamdani is not the man he was painted as being and is simply another politician playing his role in the political script: to divide and conquer, to keep the foolish Democrats at bay believing they have someone to challenge the establishment, while giving Republicans something to jeer over and pass the blame on as the city and nation as a whole deteriorates.

Well, yesterday Mamdani was invited to the White House and the both of them had a complete change of heart, and had nothing but great things to say of each other.

Trump was all smiles.

Courtesy: Associated Press

According to Trump, he and Mamdani actually agree on more than he would have thought.

“We agree on a lot more than I would have thought. I think he’s — I want him to do a great job, and we’ll help him do a great job. “You know, he may have different views, but in many ways — you know, we were discussing — when Bernie Sanders was out of the race, I picked up a lot of his votes, and people had no idea because he was strong on not getting ripped off in trade and lots of the things that I’ve practiced and have been very successful on — tariffs, a lot of things. Bernie Sanders and I agreed on much more than people thought. And when he was put out of the race — I think quite unfairly, if you want to know the truth — many of the Bernie Sanders voters voted for me. And I felt very comfortable, frankly, in seeing that and saying that. And, you know, it just turned out to be a statistical truth. “But, no, I feel very comfortable. I would be — I would feel very, very comfortable being in New York, and I think much more so after the meeting.”

He went on to say:

“I can tell you, some of my views have changed. And we had discussions on some things. I’m not going to discuss what they were, but that I feel very confident that he can do a very good job.”

Well, that’s a far cry from what Trump was saying not that long ago… But are we surprised?

As for Mamdani, as the press reporters were being shewed out of the office, Mamdani made sure to give these remarks:

“I care very deeply about Jewish safety, and I look forward to rooting out anti-Semitism across the five boroughs and protecting Jewish New Yorkers and every New Yorker who calls the city home.”

Doesn’t sound too “Sharia,” now does it?

It’s all just a clown show per usual.

Yet MAGA influencers and spam accounts are having another meltdown on social media. ‘Where did the real Trump go?!’ -He never existed.

Not only is Mamdani a sock puppet made to say and be whatever the establishment wants him to be, it’s also true that if you suck up to Trump and play on his narcissism then he'll be your best friend.

Proverbs 20:17 Bread of deceit is sweet to a man; but afterwards his mouth shall be filled with gravel.

Also worth noting (not that it matters at this point), but what is the GOP and Fox News/Newsmax/Breitbart crowd going to say now, after it expended so much energy and messaging into painting this Indian guy as a Sharia Muslim Marxist, who then jollies it up with Trump in the White House and is now all smiles? If anything, it will fuel a growing blue wave in 2026.

I honestly don’t care about this nonsense anymore, but I figured I’d report on it to showcase the umpteenth example in a line of hundreds that demonstrate politics, especially American politics, is nothing more than a gong show.

