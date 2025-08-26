Not long after I reported on Trump’s announcement to import 600,000 new Chinese students into our colleges, Trump addressed it again during a televised cabinet meeting at the White House.

Shortly after the report was published, Trump was queried about his remarks by the press. He claimed it’s “insulting” and he likes “that their students come here.” He admitted that our “college system would go to hell” if foreign students did not attend our universities.

“We’re getting along very well with China. And I am getting along very well with President Xi. “I think it’s very insulting to say your students can’t come here. Because they’ll go out and start building schools and they’ll be able to survive. “But I like that their students come here, I like that other country’s students come here. “And you know what would happen if they didn’t? Our college system would go to hell very quickly - and it wouldn’t be the top colleges, it would be colleges that struggle on the bottom, and you take out 300,000 or 600,000 students out of the system- […] You can call it an industry if you want.”

Sooo… now it’s “insulting,” that’s the excuse he’s running with, at least for the moment.

That, and he basically just admitted our college system is trash and would completely collapse without all the foreign students.

Sadly, I think he’s telling a little bit of the truth here. Look, we all know the catastrophic and embarrassing state our education and university system is in and has been in for a very long time. I say it’s a waste of time and money There was a time when it wasn’t, I suppose, but these days it absolutely is a waste.

But this goes to further highlight how jerry-rigged the game is. The homeborn American has to fight and claw just for the privilege to get into irreparable debt for a useless degree, while immigrants get a pass and then by extension get access to higher paying jobs and connections because of it.

It’s replacement, it’s just as simple as that.

