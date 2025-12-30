The following report is by Mediaite (excerpts):

A Trump administration official credited the president with making small business owners “excited” to pay their taxes thanks to tax cuts and less regulation.

Kelly Loeffler, administrator of the Small Business Administration, told Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures that “small business optimism is above its 52-year average.”

Loeffler said a lot of the optimism is due to the Working Families Tax Cut in Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

“Small businesses finally have certainty about what their tax rate’s going to be,” Loeffler said. “That 20% pass-through deduction, now the 179 expensing that means higher limits on the ability to expense immediately for purchases they make in capital equipment, and also R&D expensing.”

Those factors, according to Loeffler, actually have small business owners jazzed about writing a check to Uncle Sam.

“I don’t think small business owners have ever been so excited to pay their taxes thanks to President Trump!” Loeffler said. “He brought us the blue collar boom in his first term, and now he’s going to add to that the small business boom.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

This is also the same liar who was caught insider trading pharmaceutical stocks before the lockdowns in 2020.

Per Fox News,

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) has claimed that Loeffler “attended a [Jan. 24] briefing on the [coronavirus] situation as a member of the Senate HELP [Health, Education, Labor and Pensions] Committee.

“That same day, she and her husband made the first of dozens of stock sales executed between then and February 14, worth up to $3.1 million. She also purchased several stocks during this period, including Citrix, which produces teleworking software and could have been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.”

Loeffler’s husband is Jeffrey Sprecher, the chairman of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

[…] [Tucker Carlson] also pressed Loeffler about a video she posted on Twitter March 10, weeks after the shares were sold, in which she stated: “the consumer is strong, the economy is strong [and] jobs are growing.”

“I’m just wondering about the broader question of assuring the public that the economy’s fine and coronavirus can be managed,” Carlson said. “When, of course, given your position you know that’s not true.”

As it goes with politics and the military, screw up, rank up. If you get caught lying and cheating and stealing, you are rewarded.

So now this woman is doing the bidding of the Trump administration to tell us that small businesses that are on life support (the ones that somehow survived the Covid chicanery brought to you by Mr. Operation Warp Speed (Trump) and Mr. Our Patience Is Wearing Thin (Biden), that they will rejoice anon to pay taxes to this corrupt government.

Ecclesiastes 5:8 If thou seest the oppression of the poor, and violent perverting of judgment and justice in a province, marvel not at the matter: for he that is higher than the highest regardeth; and there be higher than they.

I mean, I’m sure some Trump cultists will rejoice in enslaving themselves some more, but most Americans will not be joyous, especially in 2026.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

