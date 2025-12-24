The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bassehound's avatar
Bassehound
1h

But, but, but the other side is so much worse, voting for Don is a no brainer, good grief.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bassehound's avatar
Bassehound
1h

A holiday congrats to taxpayers who just got handed a new bill to add to their taxes for additional paid days to overworked fed employees. WINNING!

“Federal employees will get Christmas Eve - Wednesday, Dec. 24 - and Friday, Dec. 26, also known as Boxing Day, off with pay in 2025, according to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.”

Trump just added 2 federal holidays around Christmas. Who gets day off work in CA?

https://www.sacbee.com/news/california/article313926842.html

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The WinePress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture