Last week, President Donald Trump hinted that in 2026 his administration will formally announce plans to address the housing crisis in the U.S., something he and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent have acknowledged was coming.

During his recent address to the nation, Trump briefly spoke about the affordability crisis and blamed the root of the problem on illegal immigration.

“In the new year, I will announce some of the most aggressive housing reform plans in American history. A major factor in driving up housing costs was the colossal border invasion. “[…] The last administration and their allies in Congress brought in millions and millions of migrants and gave them taxpayer-funded housing while your rent and housing costs skyrocketed. Over 60 percent of growth in the rental market came from foreign migrants. “At the same time, illegal aliens stole American jobs and flooded emergency rooms, getting free healthcare and education paid for by you, the American taxpayer. They also increased the cost of law enforcement by numbers so high that they are not even to be mentioned. “For the first time in 50 years, we are now seeing reverse migration as migrants go back home, leaving more housing and more jobs for Americans.”

The following day, during an executive order signing, Trump was asked for clarification on what the administration might do. Trump remarked that while he wants to make housing more affordable for younger generations, he also said he does not want to ruin the high values being reaped by many existing home owners.

“You know, I have two thoughts on housing. You have a lot of people have housing that because we have such a strong time and such a strong market. Their houses are very valuable. It's a big part of their net worth, their house. I don't want to knock those numbers down because I want them to continue to have a big value for the house. “At the same time, I want to make it uh possible for young people out there and other people to buy housing. In a way, they're at conflict. In other words, you create a lot of housing all of a sudden and it drives the housing prices down. “So, I want to take care of the people that have houses that have a value to, you know, to their house that they never thought possible that have sort of made them wealthy and happy and, you know, especially in their later years. Got to be careful with that. I want to keep them up. At the same time, I want to make it possible for people to go buy houses.”

Of course, as we all know, home prices have gotten out of control…

… and younger generations have been mostly locked out. Prices of a home from just decades ago were attainable, but now those home values have skyrocketed.

Take for example this modest abode in Silicon Valley, California, where a man in 1975 bought his home for $40,000 - and it is now worth around $3 million. He used to work a 9-5 job as a camera salesman.

Meanwhile, wages, for example, have nowhere near come close to the astronomical prices of homes.

In 2023, the minimum wage reached parity with the nominal value compared to the real value. Per Visual Capitalist, “For instance, consider the year 1960, when the federal minimum wage was $1 per hour. After accounting for inflation, this would be worth around $10.28 today! The two lines converge at 2023 because the nominal and real value are identical in present day terms.”

The Trump administration has already hinted at some of the solutions they have floated out.

One of those being the 50-year-mortgage, which has been universally mocked by seemingly everyone from all sides.

Even Trump supporters have rebuked this concept, even the likes of Dave Ramsey who has often been labeled as a “boomer meme” for his crass, willful ignorance and arrogance to the broader economy and his own advice.

Not long after that, the administration toyed with the idea of “portable mortgages.” A portable mortgage allows you to transfer your mortgage and your previous rate to a new home rather than taking out a new loan upon moving. But if the new dwelling costs more than the current home, the buyer would have to cover the difference upfront or take out yet another loan.

CNBC reported last month:

On the heels of making major headlines with his call for a 50-year mortgage, Donald Trump earlier this month quietly unveiled another innovative idea to loosen the housing supply — and if the idea pans out, it could help homeowners size up without losing their 2% rates. But that’s a big if.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency is “actively evaluating” portable mortgages, director Bill Pulte posted recently. This would allow homeowners who secured a super-low rate during the pandemic to take their mortgage with them when they move. Mortgage experts say the plan isn’t feasible because the U.S. secondary mortgage market is so tied into the housing market. But all is not lost. There are other options for those who need a larger home but may be locked into their 2% mortgage rate.

But first, we explain why portable mortgages are unlikely to take hold in the U.S.

They would “break” the U.S. mortgage securitization process, Realtor.com Senior Economist Jake Krimmel told CNBC Select in an email. He noted that securitization relies on the value and risk-rating of an underlying asset — in this case, a home — and as a result, untying them can be tricky.

Securitization, in effect, ties investments to their underlying property. Without that connection, that is, if a mortgage can simply be transferred to another property — which may ratchet up the risk level, depending on the borrower’s unique circumstances — the investment itself may be undermined. It probably wouldn’t be a win for mortgage borrowers either, Krimmel said, as the product may even undermine the long-term, fixed-rate mortgage model, which makes homeownership possible for many Americans. After all, lenders like securitization as it allows them to leverage capital to approve new mortgages.

“Widespread implementation would introduce thorny technical problems and significant unintended consequences — many of them worse than the issue they’re trying to solve,” Krimmel said.

Trump is not wrong to think the idea could help free up homeowners who may be reticent to move in the current rate environment. In the UK and Canada, as lenders offer mortgages at fixed rates for 2 to 5 years at most, portable mortgages can work because securitization does not underpin mortgages. Consequently, lenders in these countries typically don’t offer longer-term, fixed-rate products.

On top of this, earlier this year the Trump administration has also considered introducing an initial public offering (IPO) in credit and mortgage firms Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Bill Pulte said in October that President Trump is “opportunistically evaluating an offering this time around,” adding that it could happen before year’s end. “Combined, Freddie and Fannie have over $7 trillion of assets on their balance sheets,” Pulte wrote on X. “We are focused on running them like a business and taking out costs, so I don’t think there’s any limit to what they could be worth one day.”

“The announcement comes as Trump renews efforts to release Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac from federal conservatorship, where they have remained since the 2008 mortgage crisis,” MPA Mag wrote. The megabanks are salivating at the idea.

“Wall Street’s largest banks—including Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo—have been courting the administration to secure roles in what could be one of the largest stock offerings in history. Sources familiar with the discussions told The Wall Street Journal that Trump officials are envisioning IPOs that could value the combined firms at around $500 billion and raise roughly $30 billion. If achieved, that would eclipse Saudi Aramco’s 2019 debut as the biggest IPO ever.”

Furthermore, Fannie Mae ended its hardline credit score of 620 for approval of new mortgages in November.

Homes.com reported:

The government-sponsored enterprise announced last Wednesday that as of Nov. 16, it will no longer require a minimum FICO score of 620 for borrowers. Instead, the enterprise will “rely on its own comprehensive analysis of risk factors to determine eligibility.”

Previously, borrowers with a FICO score below 620 would be automatically rejected from Fannie Mae’s underwriting system. Under the new guidelines, though, borrowers, especially first-time homebuyers, could gain access to greater financing options.

Bill Pulte, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which serves as a conservator of Fannie Mae, said in a post on X that the rule change won’t affect the enterprise’s underlying underwriting standards. Instead, it creates more leeway for different types of scores to be considered.

“As a process matter, to ensure two scores can be used and not just one, we eliminated requirement for FICO in the infamous ‘guide’,” Pulte said in a Nov. 7 post. “Big deal for consumers. Small or nothing deal for underwriting.”

How Money Works has a good video on the housing affordability crisis in the U.S. and other western countries.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

The last thing we want to hear is, “I’m from the government and I’m here to help.” And when Trump says he and his administration are ready to address the issue next year, you know it’s going to be horrendous. Larry Fink (BlackRock) and Bill Schwartzman (Blackstone) are euphoric right now.

Proverbs 22:7 The rich ruleth over the poor, and the borrower is servant to the lender.

I talked about this insidious plot in a sermon I wrote last year called “Money Faileth” that explains who this plan to destroy the currency and turn everyone into a slave that owns nothing and is happy has happened before, as recorded in the Bible; as there is no new thing under the sun.

While it is true that the massive influx of immigration has played a hand in this issue, this administration has done little to address the problem; they talk more about it than actually doing anything. Instead, Trump brags about how there is more legal immigration under him (which still means we are importing more people), from gold cards to Chinese college students, to ICE deporting jack squat. Trump blames Biden, and his administration certainly bears plenty of it, but Trump is no better: he just has a different way of wording it; we’re still putting lipstick on a pig.

He said that in 2024… Yet the red hats that are dealing with whiplash online are all shouting, “wE WeRe LiEd tO!”

What he will never tell people is the meddling by the likes of BlackRock, Vanguard, State Street, Blackstone, and many other wealth managers and private equity firms buying up single-family homes and apartments, and then renting them out at exuberant rates.

Moreover, at its core is the Federal Reserve. Trump or any sitting President will explain this.

Affordability will only get worse in 2026 because the Fed is already lowering interest rates while announcing that they are launching a new quantitative easing cycle, all of which is inflationary - which Trump has openly said that he wants to have happen, which will go thermal next year when Trump’s hand picked Fed head drastically cuts rates to near-zero, if not even negative at some point.

Basically this:

‘Stop complaining you woke, sissy libtard, Zoomer! Pull yourself up by your bootstraps, work the four jobs and 120-hour-work weeks, cut out the avocado toast, and you’ll own your first home in just a few years from now, just like I did back in my day when times were tough. You’re just lazy and don’t want to work.’

Trump is fulfilling the globalist and central banker’s agenda: “YOU WILL OWN NOTHING AND BE HAPPY!”

Ecclesiastes 5:12 The sleep of a labouring man is sweet, whether he eat little or much: but the abundance of the rich will not suffer him to sleep. [13] There is a sore evil which I have seen under the sun, namely, riches kept for the owners thereof to their hurt. [14] But those riches perish by evil travail: and he begetteth a son, and there is nothing in his hand. Proverbs 30:14 There is a generation, whose teeth are as swords, and their jaw teeth as knives, to devour the poor from off the earth, and the needy from among men.

