Yesterday morning, President Donald Trump, with no context or preamble, posted on Truth Social a cryptic message: “World’s Most Powerful Reset!!!”

I’ve said repeatedly over the last several weeks that the Iran War, with the Covid-style climate lockdowns and energy shocks caused by it, and the push for this new multipolar world order and interoperable tokenized global economy is the next leg of the Great Reset — a term coined by the World Economic Forum and its founder Klaus Schwab.

Trump continues to rub it in people’s faces and people STILL don’t get what’s going on. It’s incredible.

Trump’s favorite poem is “The Snake.” He continuously trolled people with this.

“Oh shut up, silly woman,” said the reptile with a grin

“You knew damn well I was a snake before you took me in”

Acts 13:40 Beware therefore, lest that come upon you, which is spoken of in the prophets; [41] Behold, ye despisers, and wonder, and perish: for I work a work in your days, a work which ye shall in no wise believe, though a man declare it unto you.

I’ve written about it and exposed it for years, particularly with Trump. The truth is there for anyone that doeth it.

Read just some of the examples below:

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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