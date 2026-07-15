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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
7h

Oh dear! This darn demon and all he represents is sickening.

We the people are being drained by these. Drained of our water that they require for cooling, land that they need to build on, rising electric bills.as they require it to run, and of peace as they're said to be noisy. We will not benefit in any way!.

Thanks for this!

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Bob's avatar
Bob
6h

No idea what to say anymore

Somebody said it will be about control of water resources

What happens when your faucet goes dry?

Better start digging a well

Maybe it is electricity they want to control

Are they going to turn off a datacenters electricity so you can have lights in your house?

Solar!!!

People are so addicted to the internet

They could turn off your internet and drive people right out of their minds

By some books to read

Better yet start downloading before they dont exist

.

What is the point of storing all of this data, most of it is useless drivel

Control THEY want control of everything

THEY want to know what everybody thinks

.

Welcome to Dystopia

trumpy the clown show

.

1984 & Idiocracy 2026

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