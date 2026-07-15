President Donald Trump is once again praising datacenters as “cash cows” and "tremendous wins” for the states in which they are built.

Trump’s latest comments come following New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s moratorium she signed on Wednesday to ban AI datacenter rollout for at least a year, the first of its kind in the country.

Many of you wrote that you believe she is bluffing and this is just more scripted drama, and that companies will exploit loopholes in Hochul’s in her executive order, and you are probably right.

Nevertheless, as predicted, Trump weighed in and he made sure to promote datacenters, and warned that if the United States does not win the AI race, then China will.

One of the biggest Driving Forces in the Future for Jobs, are Data Centers. They are big, strong, bold, and Money Machines for the State in which they are built. Governor Kathy Hochul, for political reasons, has terminated all Data Centers being built, or to be built, in New York State. These Companies are now being sought in Alabama, Florida, Texas, Arizona, and many other States. Both the Taxes and the Jobs amount to LIQUID GOLD! New York State has made a terrible decision. All of this Income, and other Benefits, will be going to Red States, and some Blue, where Data Centers are sought as Cash Cows, with Lower Taxes and Record Setting Jobs. They must pay for their own Water and Power, and any leftover goes back to the State and local Community. Data Centers are tremendous WINS for the States and Communities that are lucky enough to get them. New York should change its Policy, IMMEDIATELY. The Radical Left Dumocrats must not be allowed to cause us to lose Data Centers, AI, and all of this incredible new Technology, to China, and other countries! President DONALD J. TRUMP.

Of course, Trump’s remarks are nothing new in and of themselves, as he and the administration have been very pro-datacenter and AI-everything since he took office. On the second day of his latest term, Trump announced Project Stargate, allocating $500 billion over the next four years to SoftBank, Sam Altman’s Open AI, and none other than Oracle, to build AI infrastructure across the United States.

Trump has signed a number of executive orders promoting AI technology and datacenter construction, as he has tried to usurp state sovereignty to provide AI and tech firms easier access to land grants and permits, among other things.

Trump’s comments also come at a time when Americans across the board are very much opposed to datacenters.

Gallup reported in May that seven out of ten Americans oppose new datacenter construction.

And official reports and anecdotal posts on social media continue to reiterate that Americans do not want datacenters, with a number of projects being delayed or terminated because of the backlash.

Despite the opposition, this new quasi-American-techno-fascist power union is now propagating this ruse that if America does not win the AI race, then China will, and it is in fact Chinese state-funded actors and propaganda that are causing Americans to detest datacenters.

That was the claim when Utahans loudly opposed Kevin O’Leary’s datacenter he wanted to build, which was slated to become the largest datacenter in the world until he caved into pressure and pushback from the state to make it smaller. OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman posted a bulletin last month claiming that Chinese-led propaganda campaigns are what is fueling the opposition, and made pledges to censor content that is being used to dissuade against datacenters and Trump’s economic policies.

Yet, as we have seen, Trump is fully on board with this agenda; and anyone who opposes it is a “panican,” a “dumbocrat,” or, worse yet, the administration internally thinks you just be a domestic terrorist for opposing their and BlackRock’s digital temples.

Proverbs 28:15 As a roaring lion, and a ranging bear; so is a wicked ruler over the poor people. [16] The prince that wanteth understanding is also a great oppressor: but he that hateth covetousness shall prolong his days. Proverbs 29:2 When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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