Doug Mills/The New York Times

With the war in Iran now entering Week 1, the war — even though the administration swears that this isn’t a “war” — appears that it will continue to drag on for as long as the U.S. and Israel can prolong it.

We’ve seen a lot of trolling and juvenile behavior from the administration many times before, but as public sentiment continues to further turn against Trump, the administration continues to establish new levels of cringe and mischief.

Over the last several days, the official White House social media accounts have been posting brainrot meme posts lauding U.S. attacks on Iran and mocking their deaths all at the same time; splicing together claims from Grand Theft Auto, SpongeBob, and other popular movie franchises and sports events.

You have to see them to believe it.

We are truly an embarrassment… We are living the movie Idiocracy.

Proverbs 24:8 He that deviseth to do evil shall be called a mischievous person. [9] The thought of foolishness is sin: and the scorner is an abomination to men. Proverbs 26:18 As a mad man who casteth firebrands, arrows, and death, [19] So is the man that deceiveth his neighbour, and saith, Am not I in sport?

This administration is truly evil. Life to them is a joke. It’s all a big game to them, just another movie. It represents what we have become as a people and an abominable, godless nation, with no fear of the Lord. People walk through life as if it's just one giant video game with no consequences, and now it is being reflected from the leadership on down. A hypocritical leader for a hypocritical leader.

Truly stunning.

Meanwhile, innocent civilians and children are getting deliberately bombed and killed, and this is what the administration views as strength and dominance.

Are these brainrot posts supposed to appeal to the smooth brains in Gen Z and Gen Alpha? In any event, it’s gross and disgusting.

In addition, the administration has also made it clear that more strikes will continue, and they will get heavier and more lethal still.

Trump says they will only accept “unconditional surrender.” “Make Iran Great Again,” he declared.

Trump today oddly claimed that Iran has surrendered (no they didn’t), but vowed Iran will continue to be pounded extra hard, and warned that areas that were not previously considered for targeting will be, which could imply civilian targets, though his post does not say that.

There has been a noticeable media blackout on what’s happening from the White House, the military, and the mainstream and most alternative media. All we hear about is how much the U.S. is clobbering Iran; but as we've examined several times this week, things are going terribly. Sure, the U.S. is dropping a lot of bombs on Iran and taking down a number of military installations, no question. But we also know, from what we can gather, that Iran is punching back and has decimated a lot of U.S. bases in neighboring countries, along with pounding Israel and Israel can’t stop a lot of the attacks either.

It was also announced today that a third aircraft carrier, the USS George W. Bush, has been dispatched to the region. Well, if everything is going so well, then why another carrier vessel?

In an interview with TIME, Trump acknowledged the threat of attacks inside the U.S. and that people will die.

“I guess. But I think they’re worried about that all the time. We think about it all the time. We plan for it. But yeah, you know, we expect some things. Like I said, some people will die. When you go to war, some people will die.”

There is way too much to get to and analyze, so I recommend you check out the latest synopsis and overview events here — and in these videos by Rtr. Lt. Col. Daniel Davis; who is, in my opinion, providing very good coverage and insightful interviews about the conflict. Needless to say, things are not looking good and the U.S. are losing so far, from what he and his guests are explaining.

As for oil and gas prices, Trump says he doesn’t care. “If they rise, they rise.”

Reuters exclusively reported on Friday:

President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was not concerned about rising U.S. gas prices driven by the widening Iran conflict, telling Reuters ​in an exclusive interview that the U.S. military operation was his priority. “I don’t have any concern about it,” he said, when asked about the higher prices at ‌the pump. “They’ll drop very rapidly when this is over, and if they rise, they rise, but this is far more important than having gasoline prices go up a little bit.” The comments mark a shift in tone for the president, who touted a drop in gas prices in his State of the Union address last month and at a Texas rally focused on energy that took place just hours before the U.S. launched its air strikes ​on Saturday. Political analysts say a persistent rise in gas prices could hurt Republicans in the November midterm elections when control of the U.S. Congress will be at stake. Voters ​are already unhappy about the high cost of living and Trump’s stewardship of the economy. Despite Trump’s public efforts to play down the price rises, White House Chief ⁠of Staff Susie Wiles and Energy Secretary Chris Wright have both engaged with oil CEOs to gauge possible options on combating rising energy prices, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said ​on Thursday. Another White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said there was a scramble across the White House energy and national security teams to develop measures aimed at bringing down gas prices. The ​official said Wiles had warned in White House meetings that failure to act on price rises would be “catastrophic” for Republicans in the elections.

‘Poor people problems.’

More MAGA’ns are losing it now.

Ah, so only when it affects them and their wallets directly, then it’s a travesty.

It’s what I have said before: the only reason so many now-former Trump supporters are “waking up” is because they are finally being directly hurt financially to the point where they can’t paper over it anymore.

And you can expect gas prices to keep rising the longer this goes on. That’s why I advised filling up your gas tanks last month. Just imagine what prices would be if we didn’t regime change Maduro in Venezuela?

Crisis and deep state actor Alex Jones had another meltdown over Trump as it has become nearly impossible to defend the administration at this point. “That’s why I tried to promote the optimism because I f****** need this man!” No, this filthy, profane shill and liar has done nothing but lie through his teeth for years, and now he is openly admitting to peddling lies to promote “optimism.”

Nick “fairy boy” Fuentes is also here to tell us to vote Democrat — proving yet again that he is just another fedslopper promoting the psyop. Instead of no longer participating and calling out both parties for their villainy, he now wants disaffected Gen-Z’ers to rally behind the donkey again; and this three-ring circus will keep going and going and going. Fedslop psyop.

But hey, forget the war: we have priorities:

The country is on fire, but we gotta save football and collegiate sports. Priorities here, people, priorities!

The UFC also announced the card for the White House bread & circus event in July, and immediately the main event fell through.

But we said coming into this year that in order to cover-up for global war and a collapsing economy, 2026 would be a year of plenty of bread & circuses.

It’s all falling apart.

Proverbs 28:15 As a roaring lion, and a ranging bear; so is a wicked ruler over the poor people.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE