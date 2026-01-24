Peter Garrard Beck / Getty Images

The Trump administration this week announced that it had formally left the World Health Organization (WHO), citing the “mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic that arose out of Wuhan, China, and other global health crises, its failure to adopt urgently needed reforms, and its inability to demonstrate independence from the inappropriate political influence of WHO member states.”

The order “pause[s] the future transfer of any United States Government funds, support, or resources to the WHO.”

However, this isn’t entirely true.

CNN reported:

On Thursday, HHS said all US government funding to WHO had been terminated and all personnel and contractors assigned or embedded with the organization have been recalled. It also said the US had ceased official participation in WHO-sponsored committees, leadership bodies, governance structures and technical working groups. HHS left the door open to some continued collaboration, however. Asked if the US would participate in an upcoming WHO-led meeting to decide the composition of next year’s flu vaccines, the administration said conversations about that are still ongoing. During a call with reporters on Thursday, a senior administration official said the United States has “not been getting much return for our value, on our money, on the personnel that we’ve given.” “A promise made and a promise kept,” said a senior administration official. The official said WHO “has acted contrary to the US interest in protecting the American public.” […] Despite the divorce, the administration asserted that the US will continue to be a global health leader. Details of the new strategy have not yet been released, but officials said the US would continue to collaborate with other countries on infectious disease surveillance and data sharing, through agreements with individual countries, and by working with non-governmental organizations and religious groups. That effort is expected to be led by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Global Health Center.

Last summer, The WinePress reported that the FDA and CDC were still participating in meetings with the WHO over bird flu threats and how to mitigate them, even though the U.S. was already intending on leaving the global health body.

The U.S. has continued to fund research into bird flu programs and medical treatment protocols, including vaccines.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 13:17 A wicked messenger falleth into mischief: but a faithful ambassador is health.

This administration, more than any other, absolutely loves subversion and optical illusions. They say we are out of the WHO, but we're not really; and at this point, who really believes that the U.S. is ever going to work with the WHO again? And, if we are being honest, as soon as this administration is out the next one will put us right back in the WHO.

In keeping with the never-ending political theater, California Governor Gavin Newsom, the frontrunner for the Democrats in 2028, immediately announced that California will join the WHO disease network.

The bird flu scam will not go away; and I have been adamantly warning that this will in all likelihood become the next global scamdemic to consolidate power and control.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE