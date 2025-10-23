President Donald Trump is pushing back against detractors and the farming sector that largely feels betrayed after the administration announced intended plans to import beef from Argentina.

U.S. cattle futures are no longer on track for their largest year-to-date gain since 1978. Instead, selling pressure has eroded gains to about 25%, yet it still marks the strongest annual increase since 2010.

The pullback comes as President Trump and White House officials confront yet another challenge in the fight against sticky food inflation: a nationwide cattle shortage (years in the making) that has pushed cattle futures to record highs and sent supermarket beef prices to unaffordable levels for working-poor households.

The WinePress reported yesterday that cattle inventories have been on the steady decline for decades, with current populations at a 70-year-low.

Continuing,

On Wednesday, President Trump wrote on Truth Social that “The Cattle Ranchers, who I love, don’t understand that the only reason they are doing so well, for the first time in decades, is because I put Tariffs on cattle coming into the United States, including a 50% Tariff on Brazil.”

Trump continued, “If it weren’t for me, they would be doing just as they’ve done for the past 20 years — Terrible!”

The president concluded his Truth Social post by saying that ranchers need “to get their prices down,” noting that “the consumer is a very big factor in my thinking as well.”

Last Friday, Trump told reporters, “We are working on beef, and I think we have a deal on beef that’s going to bring the price” down, adding, “That would be the one product that we would say is a little bit higher than we want it, maybe higher than we want it, and that’s going to be coming down pretty soon too. We did something, we worked our magic.”

[…] Ranchers are not happy with the prospect of new supplies. “This plan only creates chaos at a critical time of the year for American cattle producers, while doing nothing to lower grocery store prices,” Colin Woodall, CEO of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association industry group, told Reuters.

Indeed, farmers and ranchers - many of whom support President Trump - pushed back on Trump’s move to import foreign beef, as noted in yesterday's report. Trump has now poured more fuel on that fire as he gives the cold shoulder and rebukes them for not accepting the administration’s plan.

The National Cattleman’s Association posted a message on X to Trump, stating:

“The reality is that ranchers’ success is driven by their own hard work. America’s cattlemen and women operate in one of the most competitive marketplaces in the world. U.S. cattle producers are proud to provide the safest, highest-quality beef on earth. We simply ask that the government not undercut them by importing more Argentinian beef in order to manipulate prices. “Cattlemen and women cannot stand behind President Trump while he undercuts the future of family farmers and ranchers by importing Argentinian beef. It is imperative that [Trump and [Rollins] let cattle markets work without interference. “If the administration is truly an ally of America’s cattle producers, we call on him to abandon this effort to manipulate markets and focus instead on completing the promised New World Screwworm facility in Texas; make additional investments that protect the domestic cattle herd from foreign animal diseases such as FMD; and address regulatory burdens, such as delisting of the gray wolf and addressing the scourge of black vultures.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Let them eat cake JBS meat!

In typical Trump bloviation, if you don’t agree with the dear leader then you are ungrateful and must be an idiot.

The U.S. does not import cattle, it imports meat. But this is Drumpf shooting his mouth off again, rage baiting as always, stirring the pot to get people divided, confused and upset. It’s what he does best and is a master at it.

For him to tell ranchers to lower their prices also demonstrates the “let them eat cake” mentality, implying that it is them, the ranchers, who are artificially raising prices and they need to take a loss. Never mind the money printing, quantitative easing and debt expansion that is causing this inflation; on top of the tariffs that are a tax on the imports of goods and materials needed for operations and maintenance; and all the exuberant regulatory middle-man fees, packaging and shipping that ranchers and farm operators have to deal with and raise their costs; and factoring that supply is at historic lows.

But that’s okay, because according to Trump, the people of Argentina are dying and fighting for their lives.

The reality is, however, that these industries have all been monopolized, something I failed to mention in yesterday’s report. Nourish With Shelby reminds us that “the modern convenience traded health, nourishment for cheapness and sickness.”

She added,

Our pursuit to maximize profit and cheapen food has ruined our food supply. We can throw more money to cheapen it for the consumer, or we can tie up our bootstraps and create a better food system.

The latter is harder, but harder is worth it.

Our food system has been monopolized.

Relying on foreign countries to feed us and allowing corporations to have full control over our food supply leaves us all vulnerable.

There are 4 big meat packers that control our meat; they buy up most of our cattle and other livestock from ranchers, then take them to their feed lots. They also buy foreign meat, which is shipped and packaged here on US soil, and allows them to put US meat on the package.

Proverbs 12:10 A righteous man regardeth the life of his beast: but the tender mercies of the wicked are cruel.

These companies are absolutely scummy and disgusting. The way the livestock is treated and raised and processed is absolutely cruel. It’s cheap, quality meat and dairy that is deprived of nutrients, loaded full of toxins, hormonal imbalances, antibiotics, vaccines, and more. It’s why I support legitimate organic, regenerative farms to source my meat and dairy.

Trump’s “deal” simply further consolidates wealth and control to a small few. That’s what all of this is about, as we discussed in my initial report on the beef deal; and Americans, once again, can go pound sand.

How ironic that the “America First” President does everything to exploit and tear down this country. But that’s what the snake does; and we exposed these lies and deceptive language last year and what it really means.

John 10:10 The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

