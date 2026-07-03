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Bob's avatar
Bob
2h

trumpy needs to order up some Brawndo!!!!!!

That's what plants want!!!!

I thought ol trumpy the clown said the ukraine war was disrupting our fertilizer supply

He made remarks previously about this in 2025 before the Iran fiasco

Now it is the straits of hormuz

Use any excuse to bully anybody in his way

trumpy the clown

Idiocracy 2026

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Sky Stitches's avatar
Sky Stitches
2hEdited

National subvergency.... “The clever economists who tell us that we don’t need agriculture and that our farms should be turned into national parks seem to ignore the rather obvious snag that an unfriendly country could starve us into submission in a week.”

— James Herriot

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