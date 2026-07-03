Earlier this week, President Donald Trump on Monday, June 29th, made a quiet proclamation declaring a national emergency and authorization temporary trade restrictions on Morocco to gain access to more phosphate fertilizers, as farmers struggle to secure necessary supply.

As a result of higher prices and the Strait of Hormuz closure, American farmers have struggled to secure necessary fertilizer this season. As The WinePress reported in April, a Farm Bureau revealed famers that 70% of farmers surveyed could not afford all fertilizer needed. Key findings from report include:

Fertilizer pre-booking rates varied significantly by region, with just 19% of Southern producers reporting fertilizer purchases secured ahead of the season, compared to 30% in the Northeast, 31% in the West and 67% in the Midwest, reflecting differences in planting decision timelines and exposure to recent price increases.

Fertilizer affordability challenges are most acute in the South and Northeast but remain a concern for farmers across all regions. Around 70% of respondents report being unable to afford all the fertilizer they need.

Farm diesel prices have increased 46% since the end of February, raising costs for fieldwork, fertilizer transport and irrigation during both planting and growing seasons.

Nearly six in 10 farmers report worsening finances, reflecting rising fertilizer and fuel costs during spring planting and underscoring the urgent need for immediate economic assistance to keep farms gates open.

Farmers and farm owners report ever-worsening financial conditions.

According to the survey, 94% of respondents reported their financial situation has worsened or remained the same since last year, while only 6% reported improvement. Poor financial conditions going into this growing season impacted planting and purchasing decisions, and as a result, rapidly changing fertilizer and fuel market price volatility impacted farmers across the country in different ways – as confirmed by our survey.

In order to address this, President Trump issued a proclamation to ensure greater access to phosphate-based fertilizers.

The declaration, however, seems to indicate that the administration might be worried about impending lags in production and food shortages, per the wording of the proclamation, which reads (emphasis mine):

“Fertilizers are an essential component of agriculture and food production. Producers of corn, soybeans, wheat, and a variety of other crops need phosphate fertilizers to ensure strong crop yields to feed the population. Food production is critical to human health, farm security, and to the function of major sectors of the economy, and even isolated interruptions in food production can have serious health and economic consequences. Robust and reliable food production is therefore critical to the economic and national security of the United States. “During the planting and growing season, soil and crops require critical nutrients, including the phosphorus supplied by phosphate fertilizers, and in the coming months, farmers will apply more than half of annually consumed phosphate fertilizers between the fall and very early spring prior to next spring’s planting. To ensure a stable food supply, predictable and timely sources of phosphate fertilizer must be procured to meet United States demand, which requires adequate supply of phosphate fertilizer, a critical type of plant food. “Global supply chains for phosphate fertilizer and fertilizer inputs, including imports of such products into the United States, have been disrupted in recent months by, among other things, conflicts in fertilizer-producing regions as well as trade actions taken by major fertilizer-producing countries. For example, the United States’ largest foreign source of phosphate fertilizer has experienced supply chain disruption, placing additional pressure on the farm economy and the production of certain categories of domestic food. Persistent threats to the global fertilizer supply chain, which create rapid price increases and procurement challenges, require the United States to procure phosphate fertilizer from diversified foreign sources to mitigate the significant risk of harm to the agricultural food production of the United States. “[…] Therefore, I, Donald J. Trump […] do hereby declare an emergency to exist with respect to the threats to the availability of sufficient supplies of fertilizers to meet expected agricultural demand.“

Furthermore, the fact sheet states that “The proclamation addresses the emergency by authorizing the temporary suspension of certain anti-dumping and countervailing duties in connection with importation of phosphate fertilizer from the Kingdom of Morocco for eight months or until the emergency is terminated, whichever occurs first.”

The Trump administration, perhaps in anticipation that there were going to be impending shortages, in February the President signed an executive order tapping the Defense Production Act to increase production of phosphorus and glyphosate-based herbicides, even though limiting expanded use of glyphosate was a key issue of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

We have been covering since the war in Iran began, that the “war” was going to cause massive disruptions over everything, not just oil and diesel (which has even further crushed small farming operations in the country), but fertilizer was a big one; and now we are really beginning to see the ramifications of this war, where now the administration is desperate to try and secure fertilizer by revoking some of its self-limiting tariff policy — you know, the tariffs that were going to cause nations to “make deals” and bring their industries to the U.S., as Trump and the MAGA influencers swore that they would: complete and total lies, that we said was never going to happen.

Jeremiah 14:13 Then said I, Ah, Lord GOD! behold, the prophets say unto them, Ye shall not see the sword, neither shall ye have famine; but I will give you assured peace in this place. [14] Then the LORD said unto me, The prophets prophesy lies in my name: I sent them not, neither have I commanded them, neither spake unto them: they prophesy unto you a false vision and divination, and a thing of nought, and the deceit of their heart.

It also makes you wonder if this declaration was intentionally timed, now that the Supreme Court has ruled to provide immunity to Bayer’s Monsanto for their use of glyphosate; along with Trump’s EO opening the door for regenerative agriculture, which is being used, according to the USDA, to increase crop production for biofuels and ethanol.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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