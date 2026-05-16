Remember when BlackRock CEO and World Economic Forum co-chair Larry Fink, just a couple of weeks before the 2024 presidential election, said your vote didn’t matter? I remember. Pepperidge Farms remembers.

“I’m tired of hearing this is the biggest election in your lifetime. The reality is over time, it doesn’t matter,” Fink said in October.

A few weeks prior to that comment, he told Bloomberg:

“Both candidates have in many ways similar views on making the U.S. even stronger. Both candidates, in their interpretation of how that may happen, may differ. Our job is to work with any political position. Our job is to be working with the U.S. government.

“Our job is to be working with societies in building a platform together, and so we’re not trying to make any judgments.

“I don’t think the U.S. is going to be pivoting that much depending on one outcome. We’re not focusing on the day-to-day movements of markets. [What] we’re focusing on: Is the U.S. an exceptional place to invest for five years, 10 years, 20 years? There may be moments where you can have a 10% or even 15% or 20% downdraft. Does that represent a major shift or does it represent an opportunity?”

So, fast forward to now, and Fink’s remarks have proven true again and again and again.

As you may recall, earlier this week Trump said that he doesn’t care about Americans’ financial well-being and it never crosses his mind, after he was asked about how the war in Iran is hurting Americans at home.

The reporter asked, “To what extent are Americans’ financial situations motivating you to make a deal?”

Trump responded:

“Not even a little bit. The only thing that matters is when I am talking about Iran is that they cannot have a nuclear weapon. I don’t think about Americans’ financial situations, I don’t think about anybody. I think about one thing: We cannot Iran have a nuclear weapon, that’s all…”

He was later asked to clarify what he meant. So, to prove to Americans that he absolutely doesn’t care, he doubled down on his remarks.

A reporter asked, “Did you say earlier that the only thing that matters to you when it comes to Iran is a nuclear weapon — you’re not considering the financial impact of this war on Americans?”

Trump reiterated that the “most important thing by far […] is Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,” claiming that the stock market is at a “all-time record high,” but is irrelevant as long Iran does not have a nuclear weapon.

Undeterred, the female reporter asked, “What about the pressure on Americans and prices right now?” Trump repeated several times, “Every American understands.” He then cites “a poll” — one that he made-up on the spot — claiming 85% of Americans support the war. He then went back to focusing on the gains in the stock market, and how we are in and will see a “golden age” for America.

Obviously this didn’t sit well with most Americans.

So instead of taking back those remarks and apologizing for his comments, Trump decided to double and triple down in new interviews with Fox News.

On May 14th, following his trip to China and meeting with President Xi Jinping, Trump was asked by Brett Baier about his crass comments. Trump had this to say:

“That’s right, that’s a perfect statement, I’d make it again. […] When people hear me say it, everyone agrees. It’s going to be short term pain, it’s going to be short term pain. But the pain is much less than people thought […]. “When you tell someone you’re going to have to pay a little more— not that much more, a little more for gasoline for a very short period of time [...]. “That question was a fake question, and they didn’t put my full answer.”

In case you were unsure as to just how much contempt he has for us, well there you go.

The night before, Trump was interviewed by Sean Hannity, and Trump told Hannity something similar, continuously reiterating that higher energy prices are a temporary price to pay so Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.

Proverbs 29:7 The righteous considereth the cause of the poor: but the wicked regardeth not to know it.

Trump also stated the obvious, why the U.S. is at war with Iran in the first place: to help Israel.

"We're doing it to help Israel—and to help Saudi Arabia, and to help Qatar and UAE, and you know, Kuwait, and other countries, Bahrain."

I mean, we already knew that, it was very obvious that was the reason why; and State Secretary Marco Rubio already admitted that Israel was going to attack so the U.S. intervened.

Here’s the scriptwriter himself:

But if that were not the least of it, Trump made sure to laud how ‘bigly’ he is selling-out the United States some more.

Now he wants to direct more American companies to do business in China.

"We want to open it up. It's massive. We want to get all of those companies and many more in there, and make a lot of money and a lot of jobs for America."

Worse yet, Trump once again defended importing 500,000 Chinese university students and allowing China to continue to buy up U.S. farmland, arguing that the college Ponzi would collapse and farm prices would fall through the floor.

"I frankly think that it's good that people come from other countries and they learn our culture." He even admitted that “It doesn’t sound like a very conservative position, and I’m a conservative guy, I’m really a common sense guy I think more than a conservative guy. I think MAGA is common sense.”

Here you go, MAGA:

Oh, but I know — the MAGA folks, like the battered housewives that they are, will be sure to make every excuse imaginable for his latest remarks.

Again, none of this is of any real shock to us: we’ve only been exposing this evil, wicked man for YEARS! Oh, but now people finally see him for who he really is? Incredible. And yet there are STILL legions of spiritually disenfranchised fools that idolize the Tangerine Tyrant.

It’s truly amazing: this man can tell his fanbase right to their faces, “I don’t care about you. I just want your vote, I don’t care.” So what did they do? THEY STILL VOTED FOR THIS CLOWN!! They still cheered and celebrated over the “Father of the Vaccine.”

Proverbs 20:17 Bread of deceit is sweet to a man; but afterwards his mouth shall be filled with gravel. Proverbs 28:21 To have respect of persons is not good: for for a piece of bread that man will transgress.

I am just a broken record at this point. We’ve been going over this so many times now for years, but I think it is important to highlight just how much Trump hates you, hates America, hates the good but loves the evil.

The WinePress already exposed what “America First” really meant according to Trump. Despite all the ignorant laity who think Trump “changed” in his second term — proving just how utterly deceived they still are — let’s go back to his first term:

For example, when Trump addressed globalist elites in Davos, Switzerland, in 2018 at the World Economic Forum – whose daughter Ivanka is an honorary WEF Young Global Leader – he basically clarified what “America First” really meant:

“The world is witnessing the resurgence of a strong and prosperous America. I’m here to deliver a simple message: There has never been a better time to hire, to build, to invest, and to grow in the United States. America is open for business, and we are competitive once again. “[…] America is the place to do business. So come to America, where you can innovate, create, and build. I believe in America. As President of the United States, I will always put America first, just like the leaders of other countries should put their country first also. “But America first does not mean America alone. When the United States grows, so does the world. American prosperity has created countless jobs all around the globe, and the drive for excellence, creativity, and innovation in the U.S. has led to important discoveries that help people everywhere live more prosperous and far healthier lives. “[…] So I just want to thank you all, and all those that are pouring billions of dollars into our country, or ten dollars into our country, we thank you very much. Thank you.”

So, Trump did not actually mean the American people first, he really meant the influential interests first.

Now he doesn’t even try to hide it. In January, also at the WEF, he called himself a dictator as Larry Fink and he continued to ogle over each other.

Isaiah 6:9 And he said, Go, and tell this people, Hear ye indeed, but understand not; and see ye indeed, but perceive not. [10] Make the heart of this people fat, and make their ears heavy, and shut their eyes; lest they see with their eyes, and hear with their ears, and understand with their heart, and convert, and be healed. [11] Then said I, Lord, how long? And he answered, Until the cities be wasted without inhabitant, and the houses without man, and the land be utterly desolate, [12] And the LORD have removed men far away, and there be a great forsaking in the midst of the land.

The American empire is at an end. I know it, you know it, and he and his rich criminal and banker friends know it. They are just playing their part, positioning themselves handsomely, and then cashing out before the big credit crash that is imminently approaching.

This short video really sums up just how crazy this year has been so far:

Now go be a good Shabbos goyim and go back to observing the sabbath: Trump has proclaimed it.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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