President Donald Trump once again revealed that he will not deport swaths of illegal immigrants working on farms in the United States, contradicting one of his biggest promises on the campaign trail. Trump has already alluded to this several times this year.

Now the President is saying that many of the illegal farm workers that have been deported have been given a pass to come back into the country legally.

In a Tuesday interview with CNBC, when asked about immigration and deportation, Trump told the network the following:

TRUMP: “I'm working with the farmers, however, and the farmers have been great. They're very important part of this country, and we're not going to do anything to hurt the farmers, and we're working on that, and we're going to be coming out with rules and regulations. I mean, you'll see a farmer with the same person working for him for 20 years. The person's even paying taxes and other things. HOST: “But, Mr. President, I just want to hear you clearly. You're saying that people who have been here for years and who have been even paying taxes, you're going to look at them very differently and maybe they belong here in the workforce?” TRUMP: “I want to work with them. And in some cases, we're sending them back to their country with a pass back in legally. And we're doing things that are that are very difficult to do and very complex, but it works really well. “We're sending them back and then they're schooling, they're learning, they're coming in, they're coming in legally. We have a lot of that going on, but we're taking care of our farmers. We can't let our farmers not have anybody. You know, these are very these people that they're you can't replace them very easily. “You know, people that live in the inner city are not doing that work. They're just not doing that work. And they've tried. We've tried. Everybody tried. They don't do it. These people do it naturally, naturally. “I said, what happens if they get it to a farmer the other day? What happens if they get a bad back? He said they don't get a bad back, sir, because if they get a bad back, they die. I said, that's interesting, isn't it? You know, these are very, you know, in many ways they're very, very special people.”

According to a report from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) last month, 40% of agricultural labor is undocumented.

The share of hired crop farmworkers who were not legally authorized to work in the United States grew from roughly 14 percent in 1989–91 to almost 55 percent in 1999–2001; in recent years it has declined to about 40 percent. In 2020–22, 32 percent of crop farmworkers were U.S. born, 7 percent were immigrants who had obtained U.S. citizenship, 19 percent were other authorized immigrants (primarily permanent residents or green-card holders), and the remaining 42 percent held no work authorization. The share of workers who are U.S. born is highest in the Midwest, while the share who are unauthorized is highest in California. One of the clearest indicators of the scarcity of farm labor is the fact that the number of H-2A positions requested and approved has increased more than sevenfold in the past 18 years, from just over 48,000 positions certified in fiscal 2005 to around 378,034 in fiscal year 2023. The average duration of an H-2A certification in fiscal 2023 was 5.75 months, implying that the 378,034 positions certified represented around 180,000 full-year equivalents. A certified job does not necessarily result in the issuance of a visa; in fact, in recent years only about 80 percent of jobs certified as H-2A have resulted in visas. Around 310,000 visas were issued in fiscal 2023 by the Department of State.

In June, when ICE began to really ratchet up the raids on farms and other service sector industries, Trump indicated on Truth Social that he would provide some protection for these undocumented workers.

“I think we can't do that to our farmers, and leisure too, hotels, we're gonna have to use a lot of common sense,” Trump said during a press conference.

Following that, there has still been confusion on what ICE can and cannot do, as reports continued to purport that mass raids at farms were happening, The WinePress reported. “But I never want to hurt our farmers. Our farmers are great people. They keep us happy and healthy and fat,” Trump said.

Then on July 2nd, during a rally in Iowa, Trump reiterated once again he was essentially going to give amnesty to illegals. But Trump upset some of his base when he referred to those who want full-blown mass-deportations - the thing that he campaigned on - as “serious, radical right people.”

“We’re working on legislation right now. Susie [Wiles], right? We’re working on legislation right now where farmers— look they know better. They work with them for years. You had cases where, not here, but just even over the years, where people have worked for a farm, on a farm, for 14, 15 years, and they get thrown out pretty viciously, and we can’t do it. We’ve got to work with the farmers and people that have hotels and leisure properties too. “We’re going to work with them, and we’re going to work very strong and smart, and we’re going to put you in charge. We’re going to make you responsible. And I think that that’s going to make a lot of people happy. Now, serious, radical right people, who I also happen to like a lot, they may not be quite as happy, but they’ll understand. Wont they? Do you think so? Madam Secretary, look at you with a white hat on. Do you think they’ll understand that? You’re the one that brought this whole situation up.”

After Trump gave his speech, the next day USDA Secretary Rollins clarified that she and others in the administration are working on an updated H-2A streamline visa, the current system that allows seasonal workers in. She says they are going to make it “cheaper, more efficient, and more effective for those farmers.”

Trump’s remarks come as reports continue to come out claiming migrant workers are not showing up for work at these farms lest the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrest them.

Unger Farms in Cornelius, Oregon has 150 acres of berries that need tending, according to a report, and those farms hire migrants to do the picking. Katie Bolton, a fourth-generation farmer, Bolton is concerned if her workers will continue to show up. "If we don't have workers to pick the berries, then we don't have a business," Bolton says.

Per Moneywise:

As Oregon Public Broadcasting reported in June, the Oregon Farm Bureau says members are concerned about immigration raids. That fear was heightened after a Newberg business owner and one of his employees were arrested by ICE officials.

It's estimated that up to one-third of Oregon's agricultural workers do not have legal status in the U.S. If those workers are deported, or scared into not showing up for work, it could have a serious impact on farming on a statewide level.

“Labor is always a concern for farmers because unlike other industries, it requires a labor force that is willing to work,” Austin McClister, a spokesperson for the Oregon Farm Bureau, told Oregon Public Broadcasting. “And most domestic workers don’t apply for jobs. And if we don’t have workers, we don’t get people fed.”

The farming industry is, at this point, reliant on migrant workers to remain sustainable. If immigration policies result in massive deportations or a fear-induced labor shortage, it could bankrupt local farms and batter domestic supply chains, leading to a huge reliance on imports.

Other reports tell a similar story:

Last month, the Trump administration created a new program to streamline migrant worker visas program “to try to make sure fruits get picked, meat is packed and lodgings are cleaned,” according to an Axios report.

Axios reported:

Trying to balance those competing interests, the Department of Labor has created the Office of Immigration Policy. It's designed to be a red-tape-cutting, one-stop shop to help employers get faster approval for temporary worker visas for noncitizen labor.

"Today, @USDOL took action to ensure taxpayer-funded workforce services are reserved for American workers — not illegal immigrants," Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer wrote Thursday on X, announcing new labor guidelines .

The Office of Immigration Policy is so new that it has no stats on how many employers it plans to work with, but officials say it will have "customer-centered policies" with employers, help coordinate with other federal agencies and try to speed visa approvals.

The new office won't help those who are in the country illegally to stay or get work visas — that's barred by current immigration law, officials said. New visa recipients would have to have their paperwork completed in their home country before legally migrating to the U.S.

"This is not amnesty. It's not amnesty lite," a senior administration official told Axios. "No one who is illegally here is being given a pathway to citizenship or residency."

“Given the high-profile nature of employment-based immigration and necessity to coordinate implementation of administration policy objectives across multiple federal agencies, I hereby temporarily establish the Office of Immigration Policy (OIP) within the Office of the Secretary to more effectively assist me in carrying out my responsibilities under the Immigration and Nationality Act,” Chavez-DeRemer said in the memorandum.

But not everyone is buying the claim that this isn’t amnesty. As one person told Axios: "Any time someone says, 'This isn't an amnesty because ...' then it's an amnesty. If an illegal alien gets to stay, that's an amnesty," said Mark Krikorian, a vocal immigration restrictionist.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Before I get into this hypocrisy, Trump’s interview viral because it turned into a shouting match at times. Trump tried to claim that Americans “love tariffs” and that he has “the best polling numbers” of any President. Quite the contrary: Trump 2.0: is even worse than Biden and Obama. The Economist reported recently:

Even Fox News - which is basically Trump Boomer Media at this point - admitted in April that his numbers are down.

Needless to say, people are genuinely getting tired of Trump.

Promises made, promises kept? Of course, it’s politics, silly!

Lamentations 5:2 Our inheritance is turned to strangers, our houses to aliens. [4] We have drunken our water for money; our wood is sold unto us. [8] Servants have ruled over us: there is none that doth deliver us out of their hand.

The mass-deportations were never going to happen, I have already indicated that previously and before Trump took office I doubted this was going to happen. Like it or not, the U.S. employs a TON of illegal labor, and performing mass-deportations and arrests will absolutely crush the bottom line of these mega-corporations, and other large and medium-scale operations.

These businesses, many of them, simply do not want to pay Americans a decent wage. Yes, there are plenty of people who don’t want to roast in the sun and sweat, and want to sit on their duffs all day, that’s true, and this country has created a culture of that fostered decades ago when corporatization was prioritized. But it really comes down to pay. It is not advantageous in this country to work these types of jobs when there is a low rate of return and pay, based on how the bureaucracy is structured.

The Gateway Pundit reported last month that there are still plenty of Americans who will work these jobs. But at the same time, the White House has already lowered its deportation expectations and its current pace will not even come close to removing the tens of millions of illegals in this country. The GP wrote:

The White House has already lowered deportation estimates to at least 3,000 illegals each day, amounting to roughly 1.1 million aliens per year. This is not even close to the 20+ million who invaded our country under the Biden administration.

The Trump Administration needs to deport more than 10,000 illegals per day to fulfill the mandate given by the American people on November 5, 2024.

Exempting illegal alien restaurant, hotel, and farm workers from deportation wouldn’t help. It would only encourage illegals to get a job in this sector to continue breaking our laws.

[…] However, as The Gateway Pundit reported, deportations of illegal aliens, even the so-called “noncriminals,” are working for American workers. After a major ICE raid at Glenn Valley Foods in Omaha, Nebraska, every seat in the plant’s waiting area was filled with prospective new hires, just 48 hours after federal agents cleared out the illegals, none of whom were “violent offenders.”

It is also unclear why the President wants to allow employers to break federal law. 8 U.S.C. § 1324 “makes it unlawful for any person or other entity to hire, recruit, or refer for a fee, for employment in the United States an alien knowing the alien is an unauthorized alien.”

Jeremiah 2:14 Is Israel [America] a servant? is he a homeborn slave? why is he spoiled?

Let’s keep it real: we are homeborn slaves. The system we have now of usury upon usury on steroids far exceeds the plantation system of old that everyone has been conditioned to hate so much, unable to see that they are, in many cases, far worse off than the hired servants of ages ago; while Americans were trained to despise the traditional family home and values, join the rat race so you can become an obedient worker, a passive consumer, not a critical thinker and creator, chasing after vanity and cheap dopamine while burying yourself in irreparable debt.

With all this bravado Trump and others are talking about, what he is really saying is that they are not going to deport hardly anyone.

Yet, ironically, Reuters reported in 2023: Trump struggled to ramp up deportations during his 2017-2021 presidency. When counting both immigration removals and faster “returns” to Mexico by U.S. border officials, Biden deported more immigrants in fiscal year 2023 than any Trump year, according to government data.

However, in fairness, the accuracy and honesty of government data is debatable. By the same token, however, Trump campaigned heavily last year on “drill, baby, drill,” even though oil and natural gas exports and profits tripled under Biden, per multiple sources.

And even if they are deported and legally readmitted, it still does not tackle the issue that we simply have far too many people that the current economy can handle. Homeborn citizens, namely young men, lack opportunity for real, long-term, decent paying jobs; and couple that with offshoring, illegals, feminism and DEI, currency debasement, inflation and unaffordability, it’s an uphill battle that won’t be won by most. This was by design.

Deuteronomy 28:43 The stranger that is within thee shall get up above thee very high; and thou shalt come down very low. [44] He shall lend to thee, and thou shalt not lend to him: he shall be the head, and thou shalt be the tail.

Yet MAGA supporters, a huge contingent of whom will continue to go along with this and make excuses for Trump backtracking on one of his biggest campaign promises.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

