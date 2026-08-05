Courtesy: Boing

As the United States draws closer to the November midterm elections, President Donald Trump, according to reports, (taking for granted that they are somewhat credible), indicated that Trump is not much concerned if the Republican party loses control of Congress, similar to what happened during his first term.

Axios ran a headline on August 2nd called “Trump’s final act begins.”

The brief report states:

President Trump doesn’t much care if Republicans lose the House and/or the Senate in the midterms this fall.

Yes, he’d prefer a big win, but he seems indifferent to the election and the possibility of endless Democratic investigations of his family, wealth and policies, his closest advisers tell us.

A big reason: Trump knows he’ll emerge just as strong, or even stronger, heading into his final two years, at least among Republicans.

Why it matters: Trump will enjoy a more pro-Trump Republican Congress, win or lose; gleefully play ‘28 kingmaker and further test the boundaries of presidential power beyond legislating, his preferred method anyway. He’ll use pardons to protect his people, the advisers say.

The big picture: Trump is not a share-the-stage, pass-the-torch, groom-your-successor kind of guy. Instead, he’ll exploit his leverage:

A more MAGA Senate. Almost all of his critics will be gone through defeat or retirement. The incoming class is very Trumpy. If they keep the Senate, Trump loyalists like Mike Lee (Utah), Ron Johnson (Wis.) and Rick Scott (Fla.) will chair committees. A more MAGA House. Trump already serves as de facto speaker, but his few outspoken GOP critics — Thomas Massie (Ky.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) — will be gone, replaced by members who won because of him. A ‘28 kingmaker. Trump’s firm hold on the base means he will dictate the GOP’s nominee AND shape their message. He wants a Vance-Rubio ticket and will likely get it if his mind doesn’t change. Imagine any ‘28 hopeful, especially Marco Rubio or JD Vance, trying to break with the boss while working for the boss. Cashing in. Trump will use levers of power to keep raising money to expand his clout beyond the presidency. “He likes the fact that when he tells someone, ‘Give me money,’ they give him money,” an adviser told us. Another chimed in: Trump will relish, in perpetuity, having Republicans beg for his endorsement: “You’re as powerful as your bank account says you are.”

Three dramas to watch post-November:

Trump will flirt with running again in ‘28 until the bitter end, but it’s all about PR and keeping Vance and Rubio in their place. As potential outside-the-walls competition in ‘28, the White House is watching Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas) and Sen. Josh Hawley (Mo.). Most importantly: A constitutional clash over congressional oversight, among the last and most vital powers lawmakers hold dear. What happens if Trump orders his entire administration, family and friends to just ignore Congress?

So, take that however you will, whether you give it credibility, some or none at all.

But it is clear that Americans are fed-up with Trump. Even Fox News, which has been incredibly favorable to him and the White House, as there are a number of people in his administration that worked at Fox before working in the administration, or vice-versa.

Fox reported on July 22nd:

Several findings in the latest Fox News Poll show voters are unhappy and want major change, which bodes well for Democrats in November: President Donald Trump’s job approval remains near a record low, more Democrats are motivated to vote, Republicans join Democrats and independents in rating the economy negatively, and 4 in 10 voters want “dramatic” or “revolutionary” change. Plus, more view the GOP as tied to elites than the Democratic Party.

This is quite an admission from Fox. This isn’t CNN, MS Now, the NYT, the Washington Post, etc.: this is what “MAGA Boomers” and other professed conservatives get the lion’s share of their news from; and presumably a lot of the people who took this poll most likely voted for 2024.

Here are some additional charts from that survey:

When presenting some of these findings live, Fox News Chief Political Analyst Brit Hume said,

“And the truth is, there’s not much good news for Republicans in this whole poll we did. Underwater on the economy, as you showed, underwater on affordability. Those two issues are front and center for sure.” “And the other thing is, of course, on the question of intensity and voter sentiment. It appears Republicans are down, but if you add the people who are very likely or extremely likely to vote, the difference for Democrats is very slight. So, Republicans can take some faith or and some hope from that. With an unpopular incumbent in this particular presidency in its first midterm, the way of history is pretty strong, and the party in power in the White House has historically, with very few exceptions, done very poorly in a midterm like this one.”

A few days prior, Hume, cited by Mediate, said on Fox:

“I think the president’s in kind of a tough spot here in that sense. And he promised to keep us out of endless wars or unsatisfactory wars, and now he’s in one, and it’s not at all clear how it’s gonna end. So, he’s vulnerable on this point, and in political terms, he does need to get this over with. But what he may need his time, and he doesn’t have a lot of time.”

As previously noted by The WinePress in several reports this year, Americans, primarily driven by Millennials and Zoomers, are becoming more independent and are sick and tired of the old, broken and corrupt two-party system; and Zoomers who lean conservative are not going to be willing to vote for Trump or candidates that have received his blessing.

And as far as my observations go, I cannot find MAGA flags, signs or hats anywhere anymore, here in northern Indiana; and I have been told and have observed online that that is the case in many parts of the U.S. I am sure it is not ubiquitous, but clearly a lot of his voter base jumped ship or put away the paraphernalia in the closet until there is perceived safety in numbers.

In the days following Axios’ reporting, this morning it was announced that Abdul El-Sayed won Michigan’s Democratic Senate primary, defeating “a centrist congresswoman funded by pro-Israel groups and backed by the party establishment was especially sweet in Eastern Michigan, where Arab and Muslim Americans have long lived,” the New York Times reported.

Trump was not happy and took to Truth Social to complain about it, calling the county “third world,” referred to El-Sayed as a “Communist,” and said, “Get ready for another rigged election.”

Despite all of this, it may not even matter.

A couple of weeks ago, Steven Bannon, Trump’s former campaign strategist for the 2016 election, said that he believes Trump will declare a national emergency this August over voter fraud and security issues.

In an interview with Peter Hartcher, an editor for The Sydney Moring Herald based in Australia, Hartcher reported (excerpts):

Donald Trump’s campaign strategist for his 2016 election win says: “I believe we will have a national emergency declared by late August,” ahead of the Congressional midterm elections due on November 3. “You will have enough evidence by mid-August to show that we have a massive problem” of election fraud, he tells me in an interview. Trump’s televised address to the nation on Thursday last week was the beginning of the process, he says.

The president declassified documents, which he claimed show “shocking vulnerabilities in our election infrastructure” revealed by the 2020 election. These had been hidden, even from him, by a “deep state” conspiracy of US intelligence services, he posited.

[…] “We are facing a national security emergency, and we will need real teeth to deal with it,” Bannon says. “You put ICE agents around polling booths to stop illegal immigrants from voting or any playing with voting machines. Maybe the National Guard; we need to clean up mail-in ballots.” Trump wants them outlawed, even though 29 per cent of Americans used mail-in ballots to vote in 2024.

[…] Like many MAGA leaders, Bannon is frustrated with Trump’s war on Iran: “Because of the war, we’ve taken our eye off these issues. The longer the war goes on, the worse it gets … If we lose the House [of Representatives], the White House becomes Fort Apache,” a 1948 western which has become a byword for a state of siege against impossible odds. The House would assail Trump with subpoenas and impeachment motions for the rest of his term, says Bannon, realistically enough.

“Iran keeps sucking us into the Middle East,” Bannon complains. “Obama told Trump, a couple of days after we won in 2016, that he’d tried to pivot to Asia but all he’d managed to do was to redeploy one Marine brigade to Darwin. Central Command [responsible for the Middle East] has such a powerful gravitational force that it doesn’t allow us to focus on the Chinese Communist Party threat.”

So, for all we know, the current administration and the military industrial complex could just manufacture a crisis or false flag, in an attempt to suspend or invalidate the midterms.

Corroborating Bannon’s comments, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll found that just a third of Americans support the Iran war, and also found that 69% of Americans say the White House never “clearly explained the goals.” -And they haven’t; and they constantly change by the day, every time Trump makes a post or says something during a press gaggle. He literally just makes it up as he goes.

James 1:8 A double minded man is unstable in all his ways.

All in all, the question for me is, does it even matter?

I say no, not really.

The Trump administration, as I have documented litigiously, has broken practically every campaign promise he made, and then what they are doing instead is lock, stock, and barrel with the “deep state cabal” that he was supposedly trying to take down and drain.

Again (!), I have mentioned this many times before, but BlackRock CEO and World Economic Forum co-chair Larry Fink literally said in the weeks ahead of the 2024 presidential election that whoever won, Trump or Harris, it wouldn’t matter in the long term.

I said the same thing about New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdami when he won last November, and people were melting down online when I pointed out that he too was just another controlled, pressure relief value and hand-picked politician to play the role that was given to him. After all, we were told he was this Communist, Marxist, Sharist Muslim (which is an oxymoron), despite the fact that he was bankrolled and heavily supported by sects of the Jewish population in the city; and later Trump invited him to the White House, and Trump had a massive grin on his face, claimed that they had more common ground than he first thought, and Mamdami promised to stomp-out the scourge of so-called “antisemitism.”

It’s all theater.

Ecclesiastes 5:8 If thou seest the oppression of the poor, and violent perverting of judgment and justice in a province, marvel not at the matter: for he that is higher than the highest regardeth; and there be higher than they. Proverbs 29:2 When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn.

However, one thing of note: Trends Journal founder Gerald Celente believes that the administration will try to pause the war in Iran until after the midterms are over with, and then they will restart it.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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