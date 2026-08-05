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Shawn E. Page's avatar
Shawn E. Page
30m

That Larry Fink quote is gold. 100% sums up our situation that a UniParty controls both sides.

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
1h

If VOTING mattered, they wouldn't let us do it.

Something I've resigned myself to recently.

Also, he has said Christians won't need to vote again. And like I keep saying, believe what a person/creep tells you. He/they've got it all mapped out.

Thanks!

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