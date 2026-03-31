As the United States continues to circle the drain faster and faster with each passing day, President Donald Trump continues to rename things and construct new landmarks after himself.

Last week, the Treasury revealed that new dollar bills printed this summer will feature Donald Trump’s name on them, a first for a sitting President.

As The WinePress has noted several times in 2025 and into 2026, Trump is increasingly putting his name on a lot of things, such as renaming the Institute Of Peace To “Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace.” Florida lawmakers introduced and passed a bill to rename Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) as “Donald J. Trump International Airport.” In January, the administration and Amazon released a documentary about First Lady Melania.

Trump has also published plans to build what he calls the ‘Triumphal Arch’ to rival France’s Arc De Triomphe.

Trump, of course, is building a “ballroom” that is larger than the main executive building in the White House, which is heavily funded by CEOs and donors across multiple sectors — that same class of cronies that Trump once campaigned to “drain” and postured that he was against — while also posting pictures of a new marble bathroom at the White House.

Courtesy: New York Times

Over the weekend, President Trump revealed that the ballroom is more than just that: it doubles as a military fallout bunker.

Aboard Air Force One, Trump showed new renderings of the ballroom. He then revealed its dual purpose.

“Now the military is building a BIG complex under the ballroom, which has come out recently because of a stupid lawsuit that was filed… That’s under construction and we’re doing very well.” “The ballroom essentially becomes a shed for what’s being built under [by] the military. Including from drones... The glass is extremely thick. It’s high grade bullet proof glass.”

Laying aside what the ballroom is really for, some experts and analysts pointed out that that latest renderings do not make sense with doors and windows that lead to nowhere.

The New York Times does a breakdown of the latest renderings and the construction process. The original designs that featured more elegance were changed to be much more structural and fortified, reinforcing Trump’s remarks that the “ballroom” is actually a new military building and bunker.

During the planning commission review earlier this month, the project’s architect, Shalom Baranes, acknowledged that the south portico was more ornamental than functional. “Is it an absolutely essential part of the program? I would say no, it’s not,” he said. “Really it’s an aesthetic decision to have it there.”

Notably, the Trump administration is trying to get this approved and built very quickly.

Meanwhile, the Trump family published new renderings for “The Donald J. Trump Presidential Library” in Miami, Florida. It was designed in part with the help of Eric Trump. Eric wrote on X:

Over the past six months, I have poured my heart and soul into this project with my incredible team at The Trump Organization. This landmark on the water in Miami, Florida will stand as a lasting testament to an amazing man, an amazing developer, and the greatest President our Nation has ever known. These images have never been seen by the public — until today. Enjoy!

The website www.trumplibrary.org has been created and was shared by the President on Truth Social.

According to Forbes:

Traditionally, presidential libraries are administered by the National Archives and Records Administration. However, the Barack Obama Presidential Center, which will open in June, will be administered by the former president’s nonprofit, the Obama Foundation, while the National Archives handles only the digitization of his presidential records. The Trump presidential library was also set to be funded by the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library Fund, Inc., a foundation that raised at least $63 million from legal settlements Trump reached with companies like Meta, X, ABC News and Paramount/CBS. However it was dissolved in 2025, prompting several Democratic lawmakers to question what happened to its funds.

A second nonprofit, Donald J. Trump Presidential Library Foundation, Inc., was set up last year and reported receiving $50 million in contributions, but it’s unclear if it has also taken control of the settlements the now-dissolved fund had received.

The plot of land that will house Trump’s presidential center was previously owned by the state-run Miami-Dade College, and last year the state’s cabinet voted to gift it to the presidential library foundation. This triggered a lawsuit, prompting a judge to temporarily block the transfer of the land, but the legal hurdles were cleared after the college’s board of trustees voted in favor of it in January, after holding a public meeting.

The renderings, many of them appearing to be AI-generated, and featured no dimensions or logistics, featured one still that showed a giant golden idol of Trump in an auditorium.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, who is touted as a frontrunner for the Democratic presidential ticket in 2028, posted pictures of Communist leaders that have erected golden statues of themselves.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

The empire is at an end. We’ve said it repeatedly for months now and this is another example of that.

Psalm 49:6 They that trust in their wealth, and boast themselves in the multitude of their riches; [11] Their inward thought is, that their houses shall continue for ever, and their dwelling places to all generations; they call their lands after their own names. [12] Nevertheless man being in honour abideth not: he is like the beasts that perish. [13] This their way is their folly: yet their posterity approve their sayings. Selah.

The new Trump Library is probably just another money laundering scam and rage bait, who knows with these people: a post from Trump’s can mean a dozen different things. But it shows once again that he is so consumed with himself.

Nothing about that ballroom baalroom made any sense from the beginning. Sure, the self-aggrandizement, the arrogance, the god complex, the money laundering — but now we see it for what it is: a military fallout bunker with, as Trump put it, a “shed” on top of it. Of course, *if* these plans come to fruition, this will be a gigantic and fortified “shed.”

This could be just another giant money laundering scheme that will do nothing, just like Trump’s Golden Dome project and so many other things that he comes up with that turn out to be blatant scams and get-rich-quick schemes.

Will this actually be built? Does this mean war is coming to the shores of America? Is this for the “Greater North America” Hegseth described? Is this the place where many of the elites will partially reside when martial law, anarchy and the purge ensues? Or is this another money laundering scam?

Leave your thoughts below.

Isaiah 57:1 The righteous perisheth, and no man layeth it to heart: and merciful men are taken away, none considering that the righteous is taken away from the evil to come. Isaiah 57:2 He shall enter into peace: they shall rest in their beds, each one walking in his uprightness. Isaiah 57:3 But draw near hither, ye sons of the sorceress, the seed of the adulterer and the whore. Isaiah 57:4 Against whom do ye sport yourselves? against whom make ye a wide mouth, and draw out the tongue? are ye not children of transgression, a seed of falsehood, Isaiah 57:5 Enflaming yourselves with idols under every green tree, slaying the children in the valleys under the clifts of the rocks?

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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