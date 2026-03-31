The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
VIPCO's avatar
VIPCO
28m

Great job on this.

Reply
Share
3 replies by The WinePress and others
KatherineEH🌹's avatar
KatherineEH🌹
22m

I dont know whether to laugh or cry with each new update of this mentally ill narcissist, tho I will choose to laugh. What a perfect lunatic to assist in the downfall of this nation! I think he is a true reflection of the electorate and that's a sad statement to make.

(I heard abt the renaming of the Florida airport.in the news this morning, but you covered it.)

It's hard to digest, but please keep bringing it on.

😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆

Reply
Share
2 replies by The WinePress and others
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The WinePress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture